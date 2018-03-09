Semaglutide Can Prove To Be A Very Profitable Drug For Novo Nordisk In Future Years

Lately, Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) oral semaglutide therapy has been in the news, especially after the investigational drug demonstrated favorable results in the PIONEER 1 program related to reduction of blood sugar as well as body weight for type 2 diabetes patients. While the readout from nine more PIONEER programs is anticipated in 2018 and NDA for this drug is planned for 2019, oral semaglutide has already sent chills in the minds of Eli Lilly’s (LLY) investors. If approved, oral Semaglutide will definitely be snatching some market share from injectable GLP-1s such as the company’s own Victoza and Eli Lilly’s Trulicity, owing to its efficacy, safety, and dosing convenience. And investors and analysts have started taking note of this upcoming revolution in the diabetes indication.

But there is much more potential in the semaglutide molecule than that can be demonstrated in diabetes indication. Fierce Pharma has already pegged the 2022 sales potential of this molecule at $2.2 billion.

In my previous article, I have explained at length the fundamental factors that make diabetes segment leader, Novo Nordisk, a strong buy for 2018. This article is more of a continuation, explaining why Novo Nordisk’s entry in associated chronic conditions such as obesity and NASH makes much sense for the company in the long term. And these factors combined with Novo Nordisk’s diabetes leadership make very strong case for investors to jump on the company’s bandwagon in 2018.

Obesity is an area with significant unmet demand.

The genes which helped the human race to survive in the primitive times of famine and scarcity, have unfortunately unleashed the obesity wave in the current times. The body continues to remember its set point or the highest body weight and defends it at all costs either by increasing appetite or reducing metabolism. Novo Nordisk has managed to develop a robust research pipeline to fight with obesity, with molecules that tackle one or other or both these factors to control obesity.

But what makes obesity special is the really low level of penetration of medications in this segment. So we have around 650 million people (linked above) suffering with obesity across the world, but only 2% are being treated actively with medications. And this chronic condition is expected to soon assume pandemic proportions, affecting almost 1 billion people globally by year 2025. This will have a dramatic impact on the total healthcare costs associated with comorbidities that are related with obesity, including type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disorders. So these costs are expected to rise from the current $0.8 trillion to almost $1.2 trillion (linked above) by end of year 2025.

And despite the increasing global cost of obesity, the market in USA for anti-obesity medications stands only at $700 million. Many factors interplay when we consider the relatively high unmet demand in the obesity segment, starting with the general mindset that this is a self-inflicted condition, and that the focus should be more on weight loss rather than on chronic weight management. Then, we have physicians who do not understand this condition well enough to prescribe medications and finally, payers restricting access to anti-obesity drugs.

And hence, this situation has required Novo Nordisk to actively work for developing the overall obesity market. The company has initiated a 3500 respondent study termed as ACTION, to change mindset about obesity. Additionally, Novo Nordisk is working on educating physicians and increasing payer coverage for anti-obesity medications.

Saxenda continues to witness increasing adoption in the obesity market across the world.

Already approved in December 2014, appetite reducing therapy, Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda (liraglutide) has managed to attain a global market share close to 37% (linked above). This leading therapy in the anti-obesity segment also saw a label update in Europe to reflect its cardiovascular risk reducing ability, a characteristic demonstrated for Victoza in the LEADER trial. Notably, Victoza contains the same active ingredient, liraglutide, but at a lower concentration than Saxenda. Novo Nordisk is currently awaiting similar development in US, and expects this to prove to be a strong convincing factor for uptake of Saxenda for managing obesity in patients suffering with cardiovascular comorbidities.

Novo Nordisk has developed a broad portfolio of investigational products targeting obesity.

Novo Nordisk currently has 8 molecules in its anti-obesity portfolio, of which six are in Phase 1, while the company plans to initiate phase 3 study, STEP, for semaglutide in 2018. In the phase 2 trial comprising of around 1,000 patients, semaglutide demonstrated 16.2% weight reduction (linked above) for the highest dose after a period of one year. But the most appealing part of these results lies in the fact that the weight loss curve continued to progress and did not plateau even for the highest semaglutide dose. The impact of the drug on other patient segments was dose-dependedent. Additionally, almost 80% of the enrolled patients completed the obesity trial, which is reflective of the high safety profile of the drug.

Additionally, the company also plans to strengthen semaglutide’s obesity label with data from cardiovascular outcomes study, SELECT. The landmark outcomes trial will definitely make a difference, as it will establish obesity as a medical condition that needs to be treated with medical intervention and pharmacotherapy. Also, the trial is being performed to establish the link between obesity and cardiovascular diseases, and the role of semaglutide as a cardio-protective agent even in non-diabetic patients.

All these research programs are in line with the company’s ultimate goal of developing anti-obesity medications that can result in weight loss of 15% or higher, a target that is generally there in the patient’s mind when they ask for physician help. Additionally, a 15% to 20% weight loss also results in significant change in comorbidities and morility of the patients, factors that can definitely improve the treatment adherence and compliance rates.

Semaglutide is also being tested in other serious chronic conditions such as NASH, cardiovascular diseases, and chronic kidney disease.

Going beyond diabetes and obesity, Semaglutide is also making its entry felt in other associated chronic conditions.

We start with NASH, a liver disease wherein almost 80% of the patients (linked above) are found to be obese and 35% are diabetic. While the disease affects almost 15 million to 40 million people in the developed world, the diagnosis rates are dismal, in the range of 4% to 20%, mostly tending close to the lower end of the range. The use of liver biopsy for detecting NASH comes with its set of risks, hence the diagnosis rates have remained so low. But now, FDA and other parties have started paying attention to this issue, and very soon we may have innovative diagnostic tools for NASH.

And this is expected to bode extremely well for semaglutide, which is being tested as once-daily regimen in multiple dosages in Phase 2 trial in NASH indication. While final data from this trial is expected by year 2020, interim results are something that investors should definitely be watching out for in 2018 and 2019.

Novo Nordisk is also targeting cardiovascular disease and chronic kidney disease with semaglutide, conditions with high prevalence and much higher burden of disease.

There are certain semaglutide research program related risks that cannot be ignored by Novo Nordisk investors.

While my expectations for Novo Nordisk’s share prices are very much in line with the 12-month consensus target price for the stock, I believe that any hiccups in the semaglutide research program will have a dire impact on the investor sentiment and subsequently the share price trajectory for the company.

It should be highlighted that the phase 3 trials for oral semaglutide in diabetes indication and for once-a-week subcutaneously administered semaglutide in obesity indication will be reading out till year 2020. Now, while the company is highly confident of the success of this molecule, it remains a fact that the therapy has to yet prove its mettle.

Then, we also have the problem of underdeveloped obesity market and well as low diagnosis rates in NASH and CKD. These are systemic challenges and can prove to be hugely beneficial or harmful to the future growth prospects of semaglutide.

Yet, I believe that Novo Nordisk is a very stable and robust investment opportunity for 2018.

Novo Nordisk has reported full year 2017 net profit margin close to 34.1%, and is trading at PE multiple of 21.5x. Compare these numbers with those of other big pharma players such as Pfizer (PFE), AstraZeneca (AZN), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Merck (MRK), Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), Novartis (NVS), and Sanofi (SNY), currently trading at TTM PE multiple of 10.2x, 28.4x, 47.33x, 63.3x, 112.03x, 24.8x, 23.6x, and 23.5x. We find that while Novo Nordisk is definitely not cheap, it is trading at significant discount as compared to other big pharma players. Considering its robust growth prospects and relative cheap valuation, I recommend Novo Nordisk as a promising investment opportunity for 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.