Diversified Restaurant's (SAUC) CEO David Burke on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Executives

Craig Mychajluk - IR

David Burke - President and CEO

Phyllis Knight - CFO and Treasurer

Analysts

Jeremy Hamblin - Dougherty and Company

Rick Reiss - Georgica Advisors

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Thank you, and good morning everyone. We appreciate your time today and your interest in Diversified Restaurant Holdings.

Joining me on the call is David Burke, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Phyllis Knight, our Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. David is going to provide an overview of the quarter and full year, then Phyllis will review our financials, and then we'll open up the call for questions.

You should have a copy of the financial results that were released after markets close yesterday, and if not, you can access that at our website, diversifiedrestaurantholdings.com. There is also a slide presentation posted on the website that we'll refer to during today's call.

David Burke

Thanks Craig. Good morning everyone.

While 2017 was a very challenging year with multiple headwinds many of which were out of our control, we’re pleased with the way our entire team focused on operational excellence and tightly manage the controllable aspects of our operating margins. We made meaningful impact with productivity initiatives and other cost controls as we battled record high chicken wing prices and sales deleveraging throughout the year.

Hourly and total labor costs continue to be held in check and our overhead expenses have been measurably reduced nearing on target of 5% of sales despite lower than anticipated sales. As a leaner and more efficient organization, we are well positioned to leverage and already improve lean cost environment and future improvement in sales.

Our fourth quarter sales were up 2.8% to 41.9 million and were favorably impacted by week 53. The increase in average ticket and a new restaurant opening was contributed about $700,000 in the quarter. Our full-year of sales of $165.5 billion were off about $1 million and were impacted by $600,000 of loss sales related to the Hurricane Irma and unfavorable number of major sporting events in our core markets, and negative overall traffic.

Also our first year of revenue deferral related to the Blazin’ Rewards loyalty programs reduced sales by approximately $400,000 for the year. Slide 10 provides the sales bridge for both the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017.

There are slower traffic across the systems throughout much of 2017 particularly in the fourth quarter due to promotional shifts away from Half-Price Wing Tuesdays by a major strategic shift in the franchise or media strategy to our most critical fourth quarter sports season. As a result, there have been decline of same-store sales of 6.8% in the quarter and 3.7% for the full-year. Same-store sales excludes week 53.

Our average check size has steadily improved increasing 5.5% in the fourth quarter driven by price and increases, promotional shift and our significant quest to improve penetration of the Blazin’ Rewards loyalty program.

The loyalty program was rolled out to all of our locations in the first quarter of 2017 and it continues to attract customers and drive higher tickets with an average check of 17% higher than non loyalty transaction. We reached our target attachment rate at 20% in January of 2018 and we’re well on our way to achieving our next targeted level of 30% by mid-2018.

Breaking up delivery services was an important part of our strategy and delivery continues to demonstrate growth as we now offer this service at 38 locations of 26 last year. Our average delivery check is 13% higher than dinning and 17% higher than carryout. We expect to achieve delivery sales over $2 million in 2018.

We are still offering the Tuesday Bonus Bogo wing promotion in markets where we believe it’s the most impactful based on demand and messaging efficiency. And we’re running a Bogo traditional wing program in about of half of our restaurant with the Buy One Get One structure is limited to smaller orders.

Alternatively given the change in the franchise or ownership and the work they are doing to analyze in a GrubHub promotional and marketing strategies, we expect to roll out a more unified commercial structure by mid-2018.

We generated $12.7 million of cash from operation during the year and strong free cash flow of $8.6 million primarily due to tightly controlled capital spend. We use this cash flow to reduce our debt level by $7.3 million during the year.

The core element of our capital plan in 2018 is to further reduce our debt by maintaining a low level of capital spending and continuing to focus on tight margin management. We’re excited about the changes being made at the franchise or under new ownership. The development made demonstrated a track record of success and there is an incredible focus on targeting the customer with the right products and improve marketing drive incremental fabric and return the brands to its successful routes.

While we don’t expect these efforts to result improvements overnight, the vision and process is almost certain to resolve in the medium and longer term growth. Meanwhile, we’re determined to strengthen our balance sheet in 2018, improve our customer experiences and monetize our operating leverage.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Phyllis for a detail look at the financials and then we’ll be happy to answer your questions. Phyllis?

Phyllis Knight

Thanks David.

Before getting into the details of the financial just a quick reminder that the spinoff of Bagger Dave’s was completed at the end of 2016. And as a result, the financials we’re discussing today are from continuing operation.

Our restaurant level EBITDA margin was 17.1% in the fourth quarter, up 60 basis points over last year’s fourth quarter. Slide 14 provides a breakout of our historical quarterly restaurant level margin trends. And you can clearly see the impact that record high chicken wing prices placed on our cost of sales beginning in late 2016 and throughout all of 2017, with the most of the wing cost increases fitting in this year’s fourth quarter.

The good news is that our wing cost have fallen precipitously since peaking in November. In fact our cost of sales in Q1 of 2018 is expected to be closer to the levels we experienced dating back to early 2016 in the range of 28%. And while we obviously don’t have perfect visibility into the future of the wing cost, the more recent trends give us confidence that 2018 we’ll see a return to more normal levels in terms of cost of sales.

Traditional wings as a percentage of total cost of sales peaked at 25.3% in the third quarter of 2017 and for the full year came in at 24.7% up an unprecedented 360 basis points over 2016. For the full year, restaurant level EBITDA was $28.3 million or 17.1% of sales. Cost of sales accounted for nearly 57% of the year-over-year decline in our restaurant level EBITDA. Operating expenses were held in check despite the sales headwind and Slide’s 5 and 6 provide additional details on the drivers of the change in EBITDA.

Moving to labor cost, our historical labor trends are presented on Slide 18 and you can see that we continue to manage and control hourly labor in the phase of sales headwinds and declining AUVs. Hourly labor as a percent of sales was 13.6% in the fourth quarter, a second consecutive quarterly improvement and consistent with last year’s fourth quarter despite the lower AUV.

While labor will continue to be an area of primary focus for DRH as we push productivity initiatives to offset wage inflation, given the current environment we are planning for a slight increase in labor costs in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was up over 10% to $4.9 million or 11.8% of sales, an increase of 90 basis points compared with last year. Our G&A costs continue to trend down as our cost saving initiatives take effect. In 2017 before one-time expenses, G&A was down approximately $500,000 to $8.4 million. We expect to see a further reduction of approximately $500,000 in 2018 to just under $8 million.

The enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act during 2017’s fourth quarter required the company to revalue its deferred tax asset using the 21% federal statutory income tax rate. And in addition we had to reevaluate our ability to realize these benefits. As a result, a one-time tax expense of $19 million was recorded. As of this impact, we would have achieved positive net income from continuing ops during the quarter.

The company has net operating loss and tax credit carryforwards sufficient to offset over $70 million in pre-tax income going forward. Capital expenditures were $4.7 million during 2017 and were primarily for one new restaurant, two remodels and restaurant maintenance. We will be reducing our capital spend even further this year to focus more of our cash flow on debt reduction.

In 2018, we anticipate our capital expenses will range between $1 million and $1.5 million and will be for minor facility upgrades and general maintenance type investments. We do not expect to develop any new restaurants in 2018 nor are we required to complete any remodels.

Total debt ended the year at $113.9 million down $7.3 million. The company entered into a revised agreement with its lenders on February 28, which both waived our financial covenant compliance requirements for the fourth quarter of 2017 and reset the required levels for quarterly compliance through the end of 2019.

And as we noted in the release, we have elected not to provide any further specific financial guidance for 2018 given the anticipated improvements, but the unknown timing of their impact in connection with the ownership change of Buffalo Wild Wings.

With that, I’ll turn it back to the operator for questions.

Jeremy Hamblin

Nice job considering the tough environment there on sales and kind of pullback on marketing strategies. I want to start by looking at Slide 5 for a second. In terms of your EBITDA bridge for between 2016 and 2017, you note that cost of sales was $2.9 million drag. Of that $2.9 million how much of it was related to the record high wing prices?

David Burke

It’s roughly $2 million - pure cost…

Phyllis Knight

Pure cost and then the other the rest of it is drilling more the volumes from the promotion impact earlier in the year, kind of first three quarters.

Jeremy Hamblin

And then you know as you noted we really have seen fairly dramatic change here the wing prices and I think last REITs kind of in the $1.45 a pound on the spot. In terms of thinking about the potential benefits on that, I don’t know whether or not a $1.45 is right but we have gone from same prices that were up 30% year-over-year to now we’re kind of down in the 15% to 20% range.

Is it fair to assume - given that there’s been a little bit of maybe a mix shift to more boneless versus traditional, can we be thinking that might be a $1 million or more positive contribution this year or how should I be sizing up the kind of wing impact?

Phyllis Knight

We did include if you had a chance to put through the slides on Slide 16, a kind of Q1 to-date cost of sales numbers showing the kind of till February we’re actually at about 28% cost of sales and you can compare that back to recent quarters.

So wing price spot market down to about 35, it’s been there for almost three weeks. There’s still forecast out there, depending on who you look at to say, it’s probably going to go up from this low but we’re in a traditionally high priced part of the year, right as we as we get through March Madness.

And so, I think we’re optimistic that we’re going to hold that cost to sales numbers somewhere closer to the 28% kind of range which is more normal, given our history if you look at more normal wing price environments. And so you can kind of do the math, make a sales assumption compared to 29.5 give-or-take where we end in a lot of 2017.

David Burke

I think 2017 is a really bad year to use it as a comp basis just because there’s a lot of noise with dollar and the wind prices fluctuation, but a lot of the volume that we have deal with win promotion et cetera. So you realize that this look at 15, 16 or more stabilized overall cost of sales including wing cost stabilization, as well as product mix in general. I think that will be more rough percentage of what we’re - our outlook for this year.

Jeremy Hamblin

So, and then I have to ask a follow up question, just in terms of the year of the driver of the change in wing prices. We think that probably the two largest buyers out there of wings, pivoted almost at a pretty similar time to more boneless deals and promotions and a little bit of wave traditional wings and that seems to correlate almost directly with where we saw prices start to recede lower.

Do you have any direction from corporate, is it just that simple that we’ve kind of moved away from that. It sounds like corporate at least had seemed committed to that there was a higher demand for boneless and then this could be a more permanent change.

Any color that you’ve received from kind of new ownership in terms of directionally, are we - are we migrating just a little bit away from the traditional wings? And is this something that that can maybe carry forward for an extended time?

David Burke

There’s no coincidence that the wing prices dropped whenever corporate stores switched off of the Tuesday Half Price promotion. I think it’s inclusive. So yes, we control a very large portion of the market as a buyer. So we will influence the market as a result of that with volume of wings.

Going forward all I can say is that, we spend a lot of time with them talking to the CEO of Inspire, as well as meeting from the new management team, we’re just had a Buffalo Wild Wings conference this week and nothing but positive outlook as I am concerned I’ve never been more energized and also heard about the strategic outlook and that - was that include I can’t get into specifics here it really includes revisiting it and looking at how we do or promotions. We are wing beers in sports, so you’re not going to get away from traditional wings, that’s who we are.

If that being said, our promotional strategies could be more - I think designed a little bit better so that we never run into these problems that we’ve had in the past and here you’re dealing with the product that’s fresh, it’s highly volatile. You want to get engage your risk there in one of the leverage you can pool is how you promote it.

So, and clearly like you alluded to, boneless is definitely a very popular product for us. I think that will continue to be. So we can we can leverage that. As in the frozen product and you can have longer term hedges of that. So it’s much more stable and we are okay selling more of those.

Jeremy Hamblin

And in terms of a more comprehensive sense of what the strategy is going to be, can you give us any clarity on the timing of when we may see more definitive corporate rollout for the brand of how that strategy might pivot moving forward? I mean is the timing kind of three months from now, six months from now or any color that you could share on that, I think would be really helpful?

David Burke

There are a lot of initiatives that you can imagine. Work has a stellar track record with these types of situations and time is of the essence, as you can imagine with them. So, that said they’re very prudent on how they do things and there’s going to be zero shooting from the hip or instinctive decisions.

But, so there’s going to be, I look at this through the lines that there is going to be short term benefits mid-term and longer term benefits. And you have to kind of categorize all these. Short term benefits are going to be the low hanging fruit is going to be looking at all or contracts. Leveraging their scale, the current scale, leveraging the future scale that they’ve already alluded to as Inspire builds up.

So that something can happen relatively quickly, contract of our suppliers. And then mid-term, a lot of strategies, we’re already making changes as we speak. We’re testing some new value propositions that we’re starting on this weekend, it’s an everyday value over the weekend that we have - we’ve never really tried before.

So I’m highly encouraged by that. And strategically what they’re doing and how they put the data behind it, how they’re testing it and how they’re rolling it out. It’s very refreshing and the longer term obviously, this is more strategic in nature and understanding the position of Buffalo Wild Wings and how that’s going to change. Looking at things like the menu, looking at the food, the quality of the food, just - the entire brand, right and all the element of the brand how we go to market, the creative side of it et cetera.

Those are longer term proposition. There’s not going to happen overnight nor would you want it to happen overnight. So I couldn’t be more excited to be frank, it’s refreshing. Seeing what they’ve done with Arby’s as - from Inspire brand standpoint point, nothing but great things to say about their new leadership team. And really looking forward to some of the changes come down the pipeline.

Jeremy Hamblin

I have to agree, the Arby’s transformation, my 20 plus years in the business. One of the most remarkable I’ve ever seen for brand that I thought was dead. So it certainly provides a lot of optimistic outlook here.

In terms of you know you don’t have corporate now as a public company, could you provide any comments in terms of, there clearly was a tailoff here in Q4 and comps. Some of that I think maybe more than some of it had to do with, a kind of pullback on promotions and marketing, and corporate as they’re trying to close that transaction. Can you give us a sense for how things are shaping up here? You know kind of early in 2018?

David Burke

I mean, the Q4 was - is rough. I think we tried to explain it as a part of the portfolio that we have and they outperform just look in the distribution we’re a lot of the West Coast in Texas and has had various things to outperform the Midwest and some of the more, the older markets if you will or mature markets at Buffalo Wild Wings anyway.

And you know it wasn’t pulling back on the marketing necessarily, it was strategically the changes that went through and it gets pretty complex, but at the end it was a move towards getting away from lot of sports media and a lot of promotional media on Entertainment Television.

The allocation of media was drastically different and we felt the impact of that. So that’s - we can speculate all day exactly what it was, but I’m confident that going forward that is all changing and I am confident that is going to change, it is changing as we speak or have this conversation. So, we’re nothing but positive outlook 2018 from that regard.

Jeremy Hamblin

So, any comment on kind of quarter to date performance?

David Burke

Not really at this time. So I think we need a little more time there hasn’t been enough change really at the leadership level Buffalo Wild Wings we need little more time for that to get some traction before we start seeing some major developments there.

Jeremy Hamblin

Last one then I will hop out of the queue. In terms of when a time we have a change of ownership sometimes there are capital requirements needed, where they feel like they need to refresh the way the locations look. But kind of feels like, we’ve just gone through this stadia, redesigns, any comment that you can make at this point on whether or not there would be any major refresh in terms of how the restaurants look, in terms of what I’d call significant capital needs or anything you can share on that front, I think would be helpful just in terms of you know given your debt situation assuring that there’s kind of not significant needs that we’re going to have over the next two years?

David Burke

Yes, nothing outside the norm. We have our current remodel schedule and our frame is - we’re not going to do anything this year and we will start ramping that up into next year little bit. We’ve always been - actually proud of ourselves connecting the head of game there when it comes to refreshes though there is really no, there is no one store offering that is really need we do want to keep things fresh maybe packed et cetera.

In terms of new ownership and their new direction there, it’s definitely too early to tell. I will say that is on the table though to take a look, they are looking at everything right, so when you are looking at new positioning for Buffalo Wild Wings, it’s not really completely starting over but it’s like which direction means go, we will take a look at the food, we’re going to take a look at the branding and look at the presentation of the food but feel surrounded all about you would want to take a look at facilities and see this is really conducive to the brand is what we’re trying to sell and targeting the right audience.

But that being said, there is really no, nothing is really been telecasted, definitely going through any type of drastic change in capital equipment as a result of potentially any change out there, I really don’t see that happening there. And I can say that just because of the tone of the conversation we had with a lot of leadership team and the fairness, the transparency and the way they view the franchisor and franchisee relationship is a true partnership in a true sense and that in and of itself is highly refreshing today.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. Helpful. CapEx, is there, can you give us a little guidance maybe on the CapEx side of the equation, should we be thinking of another kind of $5 million this year in that range or anything that is helpful that you could provide on that?

Phyllis Knight

Yeah. Jeremy, I think, for this year you think closer to the $1 million range, I think, we said, between $1 million and $1.5 million kind of maintenance only. No remodels, no new store builds and then for as you look a little bit further out, I think, you get back more in the range of what we did in 2017 that you’re looking at kind of climbing back up maybe closer to the $5 million range. But for 2018 maintenance only kind of bare minimum focused on debt focused on the balance sheet.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. Fair enough. So and you kind of had some impressive return of free cash flow, is it fair for me to assume that, given wing prices are lower and that comment on where CapEx should be that we would expect higher level of free cash flow this year in ‘18?

David Burke

Yeah. I mean, it’s really, we always predicated on the topline development, right, as you can see we are -- I’m very proud of what our team has accomplished this year in terms of really heading off some of the scales deleveraging and keeping our cost in line of margins where they are not where they want to be, I like the 20% range, but given the circumstances I’m happy what we’ve done, we have taken a lot of cost out from a productivity standpoint both on the G&A line item and on the OpEx line item, I addressed some petroleum rate, et cetera, all of that is going to be leveraged as we increase sales. So that is the beauty of this as bringing in buyer and using that experience and help media and strategy standpoint what we’re going to do over the next few quarters is inspiring. So we are looking forward to that.

Jeremy Hamblin

Great. Thanks for taking my questions. Best of luck this year.

David Burke

Hey. No problem. Thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, guys.

David Burke

Good morning.

Unidentified Analyst

Good job -- good job on managing expenses and the increase in restaurant level EBITDA. So the first question is, can you give me a sense of the cadence in Q4 for same-store sales, was it strong in the first half of the quarter and then weakened in the back half or any color you can provide there would be appreciated?

David Burke

Yeah. I will give you little color. Good morning, David. There was no drastic change month-to-month unfortunately as we said take into that this whole this market -- this changing marketing strategy which in the beginning it is hard to really pinpoint that cause, what is going on with root cause and looking at it and in constant I really do believe that that was a misstep, I guess, in hindsight, right, and it was pretty consistent walking into the football season. So pretty much all the months had a very similar flavor that no one month did that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then it seems the past several quarters there has been a decoupling of your same-store sales in comparison to Buffalo Wild Wings corporate. Historically, sometimes you guys are better than them, they are better than you, but it’s usually pretty close, but there has been more significant decoupling. So, clearly they are doing things little differently. Could you share with us some of the things that they are doing that are working better for them and if you made those adjustments that will be learning from them and hopefully implementing some of the things they’re doing to close that gap hopefully?

David Burke

Yeah. Sure. It is volatile, I don’t think they are doing something drastically different that we’re not doing, if we believe, we do believe if I challenge myself and then the rest of the team daily on this trying to understand why they are putting dynamic shift.

Slide nine that’s what we put that in and then we did it for Q3 as well, and what we do is we look at the market right, we look at casual dining market and we look at what is the look and like by region the same-store sales. We found that regionally West Coast, Texas some of these areas are outperforming, right, they are over indexing from the CDR standpoint from when you’re looking at the national mix. They are under indexing in Florida, the Northeast, the Midwest and unfortunately that is where our portfolio lies.

It’s not an excuse, it is really, but we’re really trying to understand the question is why is that happening that is ultimately what we’re trying to figure out in Buffalo Wild Wings. They are working with us on this too maybe they need they want to understand it better, this tend to be some of our more matured markets.

So I think this is more competitive and something to choose, but this is where restructuring our, restructuring might not be the right word, looking at new menu content, new food element and really a new promotional strategy and media strategy, and that includes advertising, creative, a while bit is really want to make big difference and how we kind of come out of this strategy and it’s not something we’re happy with, but there is not, we work with them very closely on promotional strategies and everything that we do.

So there is not a used huge departure or the uplift in terms of what they’re doing versus what we are doing. So that in and of itself gives me some comfort. And I know we look at our guest experience scores have become a realized scores, it is a mix of variety of different survey results, we look at all of that and we’re over indexing on those as well, relative to our peers and other Buffalo Wild Wings that we feel confident DRH is doing everything we can from a guest experience perspective and we’re trying out new marketing promotional strategies as we speak to try to gain some more traction there, but it also as I understand now how powerful the national media is and working with the franchisor and how critical that could be to success of any franchisees.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then being that Q1 is almost over at this point, can you give us some sense of the same-store sales trends, are they similar to Q4 or have they improved a little bit where same-store sales are down less? Any color or sense would be appreciated being that quarter is almost over at this point?

David Burke

Yeah. Hi. We typically don’t give this type of guidance, but I just going to, I will let you know that if there is not any drastic departure from what we’ve seen from the trend perspective, that is really what I can tell you at this point.

Phyllis Knight

You haven’t really seen a change David in the media strategy.

David Burke

Right.

Phyllis Knight

And so the acquisition closed in the early February, the new team is just getting there, the same pressure is we are feeling from the media strategy in Q4 are the same currently.

David Burke

But that is changing right now.

Phyllis Knight

Yeah. It is changing.

David Burke

There is some, there is going to be some new media coming out there shortly, actually all -- that we are -- new media strategy if we will. We have some new promotional strategies that are ticking off this weekend then a couple of others that will be pushing off right before March. So we are very excited about that. I think these are all very traffic driving, first of all, I was very focused on traffic guidance. So we are very talked about it.

Unidentified Analyst

Is that TV or online or both?

David Burke

It’s little everything, right. So TV wise, yeah, Buffalo Wild Wings is change these things often and I think this is in the short-term they are doing the best they can do with what they have and I think it is absolutely right thing to do, there is a lot of good TV media content they have out there from recent past that they can reuse that are -- it is good for the brand, right. It has worked in the past and let’s continue to do it, this is all short term.

Radio wise, they have national media play, but we also -- we supplement that with on our own. So we’re doing that the same and same with digital. So it really covers the game. It’s -- these media strategies are, it’s a combination of TV, radio, digital media.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then, Phyllis, if you could help clarify for me, I know Jeremy asks this question about cost of wings and going from like 29.4% to 28%, what’s the dollar amount of savings, if we can get to 28% this year. What’s the dollar savings total?

Phyllis Knight

Yeah. I mean, all I can say is, you can sort of look at that percentage impact on 2017 sales. I mean. we’re not given guidance on sales for 2018, for the reasons that we talked about. I mean, we know there positive impacts coming down the road, but it’s pretty difficult for us to assess what the timing of that looks like and how soon we start to see those changes, which is why we’re not given topline guidance this year. So you can kind of run that against your own thoughts on topline. I think we certainly expect the back half of the year to see impact.

David Burke

Yeah. I think the magnitude, I think, its Dave, I can give you a high level right, I am doing the math of my own here. You are going to be looking at $1.5 million up to $2 million. A lot of it depends upon, what happens throughout the year. And then we are at $1.35 now spot price, but we’re not enjoying that yet because there’s a 30-day lag on that as per the contract work. So you’re just looking at April prices our buy price will be very low, it maybe lows it’s been in years. So there’s a bit of a lag and again it’s depends on happens throughout the year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So, if I took - if I was daring and I’d want to predict your sales, and I said you do $160 million in sales, I would just take about 1.5% of that and I would crop some.

David Burke

Yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then, on the amendment to the credit facility, I mean, I see the interest expense was up slightly and I know LIBOR is up a little bit throughout the year. Did you guys to take a little bit of an increase on the formula or it’s just LIBOR went up?

Phyllis Knight

Yeah. It’s really just the latter. The pricing formula has not changed. So we’re priced at LIBOR plus 350. So we’re hedged, but not 100% hedged. So when LIBOR goes up we eat a little bit of that. So that’s the only difference. And then, obviously, early in the year we were little bit higher than that it came down as the year preceding right. But we did draw against the facility to fund the new store that we opened in June.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Okay. And then, again, I think, Jeremy had said 5 million in CapEx and then you clarified. I saw in your press release and I read it quickly you expect to be between a $1 million and $1.5 million. Is that correct for the year? So even if EBITDA is $20 million and I know you’re not giving guidance, but if EBITDA were to come in around $20 million for the year, $5 million or show in interest expense, we can -- we wouldn’t theory generate $12 million, $13 million or more in free cash flow. Is my math right kind of back of the envelope?

Phyllis Knight

Yeah. I think that’s right, David. I mean it would take -- I don’t really see as a scenario where we’re going to launch remodels this year. Given what’s going on with the brand and the kind of step back to look at everything with the new ownership, even if we were having just a blowout year, we’re going to sit tight on remodels still we get better clarity on what the future looks like. So I think the $1 million to $1.5 million it should be very safe number for this year in CapEx.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. All right. Well, guys good luck. And I hope Paul Brown and his team can really address the issues that are needed to improve same store sales. It seems like the most important thing here is number one, growing traffic in same store sales. And number two, growing traffic in same store sales doing a good job on the other stuff. So, hopefully, they do that and we can do a little bit better this year. Thanks for your time and we’ll talk soon. Thank you.

David Burke

Thanks David.

Rick Reiss

Hey, David. You sort of answered all of the questions in a lot of detail. I just comment that the frustrating thing here from the standpoint of investors is that, we’re looking at a market capitalization of $38 million the equity value and that’s because you’re - there’s been this real slippage in the amount of free cash flow that you’ve generated and therefore the amount of debt that you can pay down. So you’re capital of the debt and I’m telling you anything you don’t know, but it’s just frustrating. I’m wondering and it sounds like we’re still looking at another year of being on hold in terms of whether things that the parent company has understudy, are going to work, whether it’s going to be a different kind of remodel opportunity and stuff like that. So it’s a -- it’s just -- it’s another year of looking forward, hard to see what is going to drive the equity value? And so I’d like you to comment on that. But the second part of it is, are there some parts of your system which are long-term are not necessarily important or key is strategic to you? And are there will there be buyers for those which would allow you to get sufficiently or on the way to getting sufficiently delevered, so that you could take advantage of this for us and buy back stock at a big discount to intrinsic value. Sort of long statement, but it just strikes me for the benefit of all of us who own this and I gather a couple of your big shareholders on the phone. You got to figure out a way to, yeah, business out there is tough, okay. It is -- we’re in a tough industry and business is tough and you had a terrible situation with the parent and all of those bad, when you’re sort of kind of captive of sales and captive of them the baseball games, the football games and all that stuff. But what, you got to step up you got to figure out a way to take advantage of this for your shareholders?

David Burke

Yeah. I hear your frustration. I said, nothing, we don’t already know, are not aware of. Yeah, strategically looking at other options, I think, this year, obviously, we’re optimistic about seems some sales with particular tail end of the year that’s going to help us. We have not departed from our original strategy of paying down debt. I know it’s not as fast as we would like to see, but not as fast I’d like to see. But we’re flying every bit of free cash flow that we have towards additional amortization payments, trying to keep that intact. All I can say, I hear you. In terms of what else can we do to try to accelerate this a little bit to get the changes that we can get some appreciation on the equity side no idea.

Rick Reiss

Look at some of your market, do you view every single place where you operate as a core market for you. It’s absolutely essential for you to be there and not being there for the next few years, is that -- could that give you an opportunity?

David Burke

I really don’t think there’s an opportunity there. I’m not going to say that there is favoritism in certain markets, some more markets perform better than others, but there is all -- there’s an impact to it, they all contribute. So if you were to theoretically carve out a market and sell that markets, the multiple that you’d have to get, so that actually make sense of the business, it is highly unlikely, I think, just looking at what multiples right now. In terms of, because you’re still going to have the debt, right. And so it’s just -- if not all of it -- I think all is going to do is just generally speaking it’s going to have -- going to have the same problem as a small company. And I’d rather have had a larger portfolio in a larger company I think there’s more opportunity long-term.

Phyllis Knight

Rick, just super simplistically, right, is there a market you could sell at a multiple that’s greater than your debt average and right now we just don’t we just don’t see the possibility for that. I mean I think with the amendment structure the way it was protected, kept the interest rate low, protected the ability to kind of continue to amortize the debt down. And look, I think, I mean, as soon as we see some improvements in the business then we can start to think about some other alternatives to drive shareholder value, but unfortunately, the ability to go out and kind of unload the market and delever with it, just isn’t realistic.

David Burke

Yeah. It’s not the time. And again, Rick, I hear your frustration and I’m with you 100%. I really believe that a lot of the opportunity will start -- we’ll see that come to light as we start to see the turnaround on the top-line, okay. And I’m never been more optimistic about that, to be honest with you, what I’ve seen.

It going to have tomorrow, maybe, maybe not, but going forward, yes, that is going to get some traction. I think we’re going to start seeing some higher valuation as a result of that, because the opportunities really start presenting themselves with the shake-up in corporate over the last few quarters, coupled with some of the marketing strategies and what’s happened there, that has put a lot of pressure on us, we are doing.

And we’re doing everything we can as an organization internally to wear that off and I think now that we have that task at sustainable, all these savings and cost savings these are all sustained, we will start see, as we start to lever, steep leverage from sales increases, I see maybe even more beneficial and try to get back to our some of these margins, so that we can start paying down that little faster and potentially open up other opportunities for us to grow to continue to grow that again that.

We have not lost that right. We are continuing to think about how are we going to grow. We are not just buckling down and rolling over, we have things, we have things settled here. So we -- I just -- think it is important that you understand that we are not very passive here. We are doing everything right now just to keeping it under control but we do want to be real company which is what we are.

Rick Reiss

Okay. Thank you.

David Burke

Okay. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. Thanks for taking my call. Kind of touching on that last conversation there seems to me that if you find something that you can tweak that works in one of your geographic areas then you might roll it out to the other ones, it’s sort of like a very well known big burger chain now kind of trying that fresh beef concept that another one has used for many years, anyway. So I can see where that hopefully if you find something that works better either whether it’s coming from corporate or something that you apply to your local market that you can then rollout in some of your other markets maybe that will give you that kind of leverage you need.

My question, one of my question is in your November release you indicated that you are evaluating strategic alternatives and I was wondering if you could comment any bit on that whether that is ongoing or if that’s kind of on hold given the changes that corporate level could you talk about that a little bit or not?

David Burke

Sure. Sure. Yeah. It’s hard to say, I mean, target strategically it is always ongoing in my mind at least, we’re always looking at that but there is definitely more of a holding pattern as a result of the changes again are all positive. So I would say that the right answer is a hold right now.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

David Burke

We did go through a covenant change in the side of things so, I think, that’s a very important piece of it…

Phyllis Knight

Right. So I don’t want to say that’s the combination of the process.

David Burke

Yeah.

Phyllis Knight

Because it certainly wasn’t, but we look at between kind of the last fall and the early part of this current year, a lot of different potential directions we can take the company and ultimately the decision was but the common instruction in the debt, let’s stay focused on paying down debt as we can.

We certainly have it quick looking at other alternatives, but at least for the time being that was ultimately decided is kind of the best thing we could do in the current environment. Keep the new ownership and time to get our hands on what’s going on, hopefully see some traffic driving initiatives in the second half of the year and if that happens then other opportunities kind of open up for us.

David Burke

Right. And I want to -- I said this before but I want to said again, I mean, we talk about this going to take times and take time and it is for certain aspects that by, these guys are moving fast, I’ll tell you, what, I mean, there’s a prudent but they move quickly and we’re, I think, you put results in their shoes, right, they spend $3 billion that we’re aligned in terms of urgency.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure.

David Burke

So just keep that in mind. I think there are some short-term wins that we take advantage of that ultimately impact our probability.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. One last quick and that is how far ahead can you lock in wing prices is that a month to month kind of thing or prices are dip down or whatever and there is improves your margins and, so forth, can you lock them in for a longer period of time or how does that work.

David Burke

That is -- that we don’t do that, that’s not our contract, that’s a franchisor contract, first of all. And just high level there -- it is a fresh product first of all and they’re locked in based on a trailing 30-day look back, right. So average spot price of the last 30 days basically or last four weeks dictates.

Phyllis Knight

The next 30 days.

David Burke

The next 30 days.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. So there is…

David Burke

So that hopefully works right now. Yeah, there’s a color on that as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. All right. Thank you very much. Appreciate you taking my questions.

David Burke

Yeah. No problem.

Unidentified Analyst

Good luck. Thanks.

David Burke

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah.

David Burke

All right. Thank you everyone for joining us on today’s call and your interest in Diversified Restaurant Holdings. This season FYI we will be presenting at two conferences in March, the ROTH West Coast Conference this upcoming Monday. Then on March 29 we will be in New York at the Sidoti Conference. Please feel free to reach out to us any time and we look forward to talking to you again with for the first quarter results.

