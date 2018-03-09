Conagra Brands: Good Buy Vs. Good Long-Term Holding

Operating margin has improved as well and is almost in line with industry peers as of the past two quarters, after a long period of high single digit margins.

Conagra Brands posted a 3.8% revenue growth rate during the second quarter of the current fiscal, but it may not represent a full recovery back to growth.

Similar to most of the top players in the consumer packaged goods industry, Conagra Brands (CAG) has witnessed its volumes decline, bringing revenues down with it. The company did post net revenues of $2.17 billion during the second quarter, a healthy growth rate of 3.8%, but a single quarter of growth is certainly not a trend, and how Conagra performs over the rest of the year will play a huge role in the company's valuation.

But despite difficult conditions in the retail segment, the market seems to be in a positive mood about Conagra's prospects. The stock has been on steady climb since September 2017 but is CAG a good buy at the current price point and is it a great a long-term investment? These are the questions I'd like to answer.

This is certainly not a great time to be a consumer packaged goods company. On the one end, competition is increasing by the day, and on the other, retailers are trying to squeeze every penny they possibly can from their margins. As if the twin problems weren't enough, there is also the "I want to eat healthy" trend that has taken a big bite out of large consumer goods companies' product lines, forcing them to rethink and restructure their portfolios. Gone are the days when consumer goods companies were automatically considered as part of every investor's portfolio due to their defensive nature.

For me to consider a company a long-term investment, the company must have shown sustained growth over the last few years. Conagra fails miserably by this criterion, with annual revenues increasing from $11.7 billion in 2008 to $13.26 billion in 2012, then down to $7.8 billion in 2017. Of course, there were plenty of acquisitions and divestitures - not to mention the Lamb Weston (LW) spin-off - that made Conagra's revenue chart look like a blueprint for a roller coaster ride, but the fact that a consumer goods company had to keep chopping and changing its product portfolio makes me question the long-term vision of the management.

If you've been reading my work on SA, you may have noticed that I tend to hone in on companies with the best margins in the segment they operate. A comparably high operating margin means the company has a differentiated position within the segment. As for Conagra, its operating margins have largely remained in the high single digits, which is well below that of the segment leaders.

Recent acquisitions and divestitures have helped the company improve its standing in this regard, and the 14.40% and 13.99% operating margins posted during Q2 and Q1 of the current fiscal, respectively, compare favorably with the likes of Campbell Soup (CPB), General Mills (GIS), and McCormick (MKC), who typically hover around the 15% operating margin level.

CAG Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Admittedly, most of the large consumer packaged foods companies are struggling, but if Conagra had continued to post single-digit operating margins, it would have been even more difficult for the company to fight larger industry players.

The balance sheet is possibly one of the biggest strengths of the company. At the end of second quarter of the current fiscal, Conagra held $84 million in cash and $3.06 billion in long-term debt. The company paid an interest of $38 million and cash dividends of $171 million while operating income was $313 million for the quarter. There is enough strength in the balance sheet to allow the company to pay its dividends, and there is also room if the company plans to do any acquisitions in the future, which could be key to showing sustained growth over the medium term.

The improving margin levels and good second quarter performance have certainly helped the company improve its valuation. Though there are several metrics that are trending upwards, Conagra's past performance makes me take a wait and watch approach.

CAG PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

At 23 times earnings and 19 times forward earnings, the valuation seems not unreasonable when you look at its peers. However, from a viewpoint of having this stock as a long-term holding, I would need to see continued evidence of strong performance at the top and bottom.

Source: Finviz

I would rather wait a few more quarters or maybe even a year to see how the company responds to the challenges in the retail landscape, and whether it can show sustainable revenue growth. I may risk a price increase, having "missed the boat" as it were, but rather than worry about how much money I'd leave on the table by not investing now, I'd rather worry about whether or not I can hold the stock for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.