Chuy's And Another Dud Earnings Report

I've been both bullish and bearish on Chuy's (CHUY) at times in the past as the wild swings you see in the chart below have created lots of opportunities. Chuy's is still very much in its growth stage but in the recent past, it has struggled with comps and margins, conditions that make it difficult to reach its full growth potential. Indeed, the Q4 report looks like more of the same and given that the stock is well off of its lows, I'm cautious once again on Chuy's here.

A flashy headline number, but not much substance

Total revenue growth in Q4 was certainly robust at 21.5% but when you dig a little bit, it isn't nearly as impressive. Chuy's had an extra operating week in 2017 - a common theme we've been seeing with restaurants and retailers this earnings season - and that alone was responsible for over 9% of the 21.5% in total revenue growth in Q4. Comps were only up 1.3% and while that's certainly an improvement over recent results, it isn't exactly a hot number. That leaves new store openings, and that is where the balance of Chuy's sales growth came from in Q4. This is a familiar story for those that have been following this company for a while; new stores drive most or all of its sales growth while comps languish around the flat mark. As I said, the Q4 comp number was an improvement but nobody gets excited about a 1% comp. It seems Chuy's still has the same problems and no end in sight.

In addition, even the diminutive comp gain Chuy's had in Q4 was driven by other factors than higher demand. The company's Christmas day closing schedule changed from 2016 to 2017 and drove a 100bps improvement in this quarter's comps, meaning that without the calendar shift - which cannot be repeated - comps were up more like 30bps. I've said before that Chuy's has some meaningful demand problems as evidenced by its perpetually weak comps and it seems that hasn't improved at all. At the valuation this stock is trading for, that is unacceptable.

More margin losses

Restaurant operating costs deleveraged 90bps in Q4 as a number of factors weighed. Higher labor costs from new stores, commodity inflation, and higher hourly wages at existing stores all played a part in Chuy's seeing higher operating costs. This occurred despite a built-in tailwind from the extra week in the quarter as Chuy's had every chance to post margin growth in Q4. But this is what happens when comps are perpetually weak and when a company grows only by opening new stores; Chuy's still has margin problems and while they aren't huge, as I said, Q4 should have been relatively easy to post some margin growth but instead, Chuy's went the wrong way yet again.

Beware 2018 guidance

Chuy's reckons it will open roughly 10 new stores this year on top of the 91 it already has open, good for ~11% unit growth depending upon how many are ultimately opened. That will help drive revenue higher once again but comp guidance is rather weak as well. That number is forecast at 1% to 1.5%, so it seems Chuy's isn't seeing robust demand for 2018, either. Keep in mind also this is stacked on a couple of years of underwhelming comps, so it isn't like Chuy's is just taking a breather from torrid comp growth.

The company's net income guidance is for $1.12 to $1.16 compared to the adjusted number of 89 cents for 2017, representing growth of ~28%. But before you get too excited remember that tax reform is going to be a huge boost for Chuy's this year, basically cutting its effective rate in half to just 14%. No mention is made of margins in the company's guidance, and given its history, one can hardly blame management for not wanting to bring it up. Overall, the guidance for this year looks like it is driven by new stores and tax benefits, not comps and margin growth. We've certainly seen this story before and it seems Chuy's is going to continue to struggle.

A high price for very little actual growth

The stock is going for 23 times guidance for this year, but if you consider the problems Chuy's has with respect to comps and margins, it doesn't deserve anything like this sort of multiple. If we look out to next year where tax reform isn't powering earnings higher, Chuy's is on tap to produce something like 7% EPS growth. That's fine, but keep in mind that sales growth is going to be more like 10% due to the company rapidly opening new units. That implies margins will continue to deteriorate because EPS growth is lower than the rate of sales growth. That doesn't sound like a company I want to pay 23 times earnings for.

The bottom line here is that Chuy's still has the same major operating issues it has had for several quarters in a row. Comps are perpetually around the flat mark and margins are slowly deteriorating over time. Tax reform is making it look better this year but that isn't repeatable and thus, once the lower tax rate is in the comparable base, Chuy's will struggle to grow EPS again. Any company with perpetually weaker margins isn't for me and you should strongly consider if that's the kind of company you want to own. Chuy's has proven it is completely incapable of fixing its operational issues and thus, I wouldn't go near it until it is much, much cheaper.

