Buy Big Lots After Big Loss

Big Lots (BIG) is down more than 10% on 09 March 2018 as the company came out with results that beat estimates on the profit side, but with sales that were a little weaker than expected. Guidance for the coming year was reasonable, but a little lower than consensus, as the company announced it was going to re-invest most of the gains from the reduction in the corporate tax rate.

Company background

Big Lots is a discount retailer headquartered in Columbus, OH. Although it is not immune to the forces buffeting the retail sector, its offerings of consumables and seasonal products make it a cross between dollar stores like Dollar Tree (DLTR) and Dollar General (DG), and off-price retailers like TJ Maxx (TJX) and Ross Stores (ROST). It operates 1.400 stores in 47 states, employing 35,000 people.

The company’s CEO remains on medical leave since December 2017, with his responsibilities split two executives. This is not an ideal situation and bears watching.

Financial results





The company generated $5.3 billion of revenue for the 53 weeks ended Feb 3, 2018. Operating income was $300 million, and net income approximately $190 million.

On 43 million shares, the company earned $4.45 per share, excluding small amounts for write-down of deferred tax assets and insurance recoveries. Without an estimated $0.09 from the extra week, this represented almost 20% growth over the prior year. Comparable store sales increased 0.4%, with a slightly lower store count. Inventory was well-contained.

The company guided to $4.75 to $4.95 in EPS for the coming year, compared to the analyst consensus estimate of $4.94. It has a habit of coming in a little higher than guidance, so if things go well, earnings should approach $5 per share. The company said it plans to reinvest approximately 70% of the expected benefit from lower tax rates, primarily toward its employees, which is probably more than what investors were expecting. Comparable store sales was guided to an increase in the low single digits. Although the market is currently focused on revenues, driving up the prices of companies showing sales growth but no profits, at the end of the day it is profits that matter. BIG has shown a propensity not to chase unprofitable growth and has smartly grown its profits in the last few years in the face of mediocre sales growth.

The company is underleveraged, with just $200 million of debt against a $2 billion market cap. The company’s interest expense is only 2% of its operating income. It is in a position to gradually increase its leverage to the $1 billion range, a level that the business can easily support.

The company announced a 20% increase in its dividend to a $1.20 annual rate, taking its yield to 2.5%. It also consistently buys back about 5% of its stock every year, effectively returning all its free cash flow to shareholders.

Valuation and recommendation

I would place a fair value on the stock of 12 to 13x EPS or $58 to $63. That is almost 30% upside from the current $47 level. I recommend buying the stock at the current price. I would expect it to move higher as the 2018 results are achieved and the company buys back stock.

Dollar stores and off-price retailers are currently trading in the 15 to 18x EPS range, although they have slightly higher sales growth than BIG.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.