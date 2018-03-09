Tesla's Cash Conversion Cycle

In the long run, the source of risk would likely come from the increase in competition.

In the short term, the cycle could be pressured by the battery production segment.

Is it sustainable in the short term and long term? Probably not.

A great deal has been analyzed about Tesla's financials: margins, debt profile, cash burning rate, and specially, missing production estimates. The production guidance at the beginning of 2017 predicted 5,000 Model 3 units produced each week by the end of the year. Tesla sold 1,550 units during the 4Q17.

Instead of addressing Tesla's cash problems and debt profile, I will target another metric: the cash conversion cycle (CCC). It is not as popular as other metrics, but it is one of great significance because it compares how efficient a company is managing its day to day operations against its competitors. I will do it from the perspective of other automakers and battery makers if the information is available.

The CCC is the number of days it takes a company to buy (not necessarily pay) raw materials until the time the company collects the cash from the sales of the final product. The CCC is divided into 3 components:

1) Days of payables outstanding (DPS): the number of days it takes a company to pay its suppliers.

2) Days of inventory outstanding (DIO): the number of days the product is sitting as an inventory waiting to be sold.

3) Days of sales outstanding (DSO): the number of days it takes a company to collect the cash from its sales.

The CCC = DIO - DPS + DSO. Generally speaking, the lower the CCC the better.

First, please allow me to elaborate on Tesla's and other automakers' CCC

The CCC is quite astonishing. At some point, during the beginning of 2013, it was even negative. Only a few companies, like Amazon (AMZN) and Target (TGT), can achieve a negative CCC. Although a negative figure might seem as a positive-hard-to-achieve metric, it might not be the case. The company could be pushing to a great extent its suppliers or its clients.

Continuing with this idea, let us break down the CCC into its components. Starting with the DOI

Tesla's DOI is above average, which is a negative aspect. Also, its volatility is abnormal. Unfortunately, there is no breakdown of the inventory by segment, but we know that inventories include vehicles and batteries. The batteries also include the ones utilized in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Specifically, the production of the 7 kWh and 10 kWh Powerwall for residential applications and the 100 kWh Powerpack for commercial and industrial applications which started during the 3Q15. The sales figures support the thesis:

Energy generation and storage 2014 2015 2016 2017 Revenue 4,208k 14,477k 181,394k 1,116,266k

Also, during 2017, Tesla experienced bottlenecks in the production line at Gigafactory 1, which translated into disruptions of the supply chain for the vehicle business. Anecdotally, the word "bottleneck" was mentioned 5 times in the 10-K of 2017 vs. 0 times during 2016; while the word "constrain" was mentioned 6 times vs. 2 times in the previous year. That could explain the increase in inventories which was mainly of raw materials. The DOI might be overestimated by the battery business. As the battery business normalizes and the volume of cars sales increases, the DOI should equal to the weighted average of a battery (70 days using Panasonic and BYD as a reference) and automaker business DOI (45 days). Hence, we could expect 60 days in the future.

Let us move ahead with the days of payables outstanding

It is above average. In other words, Tesla is getting financed by its suppliers more than the industry peers. Additionally, there is a hint about what is going to happen with the DPO from the financial statements: "We are party to contractual obligations involving commitments to make payments to third parties… (ii) $16.34 billion in other estimable purchase obligations... primarily relating to the purchase of lithium-ion cells to be produced by Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) at Gigafactory 1":

A year ago:

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Purchase obligations 2,755,762 92,625 79,239 3,871 Accounts payable 1,210,028

Now:

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Purchase obligations 2,761,819 2,279,682 3,484,953 3,433,787 Accounts payable 2,390,250

There is no more detailed information about the automotive vs. the energy storage business.

Tesla might see a significant increase in DPO affected by the battery business in the following months if it does not produce cars fast enough. This will not necessarily translate in a positive aspect… It could translate into a deferral payment program and/or increase in debt/capital during 2018 related to the activity with Panasonic. In the same way as with the DOI, as the battery business normalizes and the volume of cars sales increases, the DPO should normalize.

Finally, the days of sales outstanding

This is most abnormal metric. The DSO is way below average as well as of the Fiat (NYSE:FCAU) group. Regarding the battery segment, the bottlenecks caused some trouble with the offer of batteries while the demand remained strong. Consequently, this translates in fast sales of batteries and low DSO.

Concerning the vehicle segment, the 10-K of 2017 provides an answer: "we typically do not carry significant accounts receivable related to our vehicle and related sales as customer payments are due prior to vehicle delivery". The DSO could remain low if the offer of vehicles remains low and the demand high. Nevertheless, competitors are starting to offer more electric vehicles, so the demand side of the equation could be pressured earlier than the offer side.

Conclusion: Tesla's CCC could be pressured by the DSO and DPO during the following months.

Since the CCC reflects the efficiency of operations, a longer CCC would translate into deteriorating operations. The recent price increase vs. its competitors suggests the market has not priced a deteriorating CCC. I recommend taking advantage of the recent price performance and underweight or sell according to each investment policy statement.

My thesis could be wrong if:

The bottlenecks in the battery business are reduced.

Keeps getting financing to increase the production of batteries and cars.

Maintains an edge in the electric automotive industry.

