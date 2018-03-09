A Bearish Case For Gold

I know many investors who are fans of the “sell in May” phenomenon, which I have discussed previously. May is over a month away, but many of said investors look for their short entry point as early as late March. Every year, I’m asked whether gold – usually traded via SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), which is not without its problems (I should point out now that ETF does not entitle you to real, physical gold and that you have some good alternatives if you’re looking for that sort of protection) – is a good hedge for post-May trading.

Now is therefore a good time to throw out my thoughts on gold’s likely trajectory. Let’s start with the immediate technical direction. Seeing as technicals, seasonality, and statistical analyses have rarely failed me in the past when working with gold, I think they are a fitting starting point.

What you see below is the result of a statistical processes called “machine learning.” In this analysis, data is read in, learned from, and then used to project a number of possible paths for gold via pattern recognition algorithms. Right away, we have a double top pattern on its way to a true double top (confirmed when GLD falls below $120):

Due to GLD’s past patterns of this type being bullish, we can say that statistically, GLD is likely to fall. The statistical average movement after such a pattern is 3.5% downward, which would put GLD at $121.30, if the pattern holds. The price target is above the true double top target, which is common; the reality of technical chart patterns and the theory often differ to where many technical patterns simply don’t work if you expect the theory to hold yet still work if you run backtests to bring out alternative price targets:

The downside here is clearly larger than the upside: 4.1% gain for the bulls versus 13.3% for the bears. The double top is seen before nearly every significant fall in GLD, making it a particularly informative technical pattern. Although the last pattern failed (it led to consolidation, which would not have hurt the bears), the five major selloffs prior to it certainly led to amazing profits for gold bears:

Going over the chart over the past 5 years (over the previous volatility regime), we see GLD trading in a rather restrictive range of $100 to $130. To those holding physical gold, exploiting this reliable pattern is a bit excessive in terms of time and effort; it is more for those playing GLD, like myself. Long-term gold holders care not for technical patterns and hold for investment or hedging purposes – and sometimes for the fact that gold is unregulated and therefore likely safe in worst-case scenarios.

With that, I wonder whether cryptocurrencies should be seen as a competitor to gold, eating the market share for “unregulated investments.” In the United States exists most of the world’s gold investments – nearly 90% - meaning that the popularity of cryptos could internationalize the horizon in which we analyze such holdings. Smart phones would be analogous to unregulated currency-like investments, while foreign Samsung would be the (highly foreign) cryptocurrency to the US’s Apple (GOLD).

At the very least, the surge in cryptocurrency buying by the average person should be taken as a potential headwind for a resurgence in gold’s demand (and therefore price). The technical pattern above is thus not unexpected if you believe that cryptocurrency is becoming associated with the gold/silver/commodities/hedging market. The lack of surveys on the origin of the capital for crypto investments (i.e., Are Bitcoin investments often bought by gold investors, and are such investments funded by capital diverted from gold holdings?) forces us to speculate for now, but the logic is solid; the main question is one of quantity, not reality.

Cryptos aside, we have more relevant macro and fundamental issues that could either bolster the statistically reliable technical trend or contradict it. Currently, the strength of the US dollar and climbing interest rates are the most commonly discussed issues of this sort. Although some of my clients have mentioned falling all-in sustaining costs (AISC) in the gold miner industry as being healthy for gold prices, this is easily dismissed via correlational analyses; any connection between ASIC and gold prices are mere coincidences, as falling AISC is an indication of a miner’s efficiency more than an indication of changes to the supply/demand curve. (I recall recently AISC and gold falling simultaneously but to the degree that selling gold was unprofitable, leading to gold miners hoarding gold, which did not lead to heightened demand – a study of the Japanese asset price bubble, should you go deep enough, will show another definitive example of how manipulating supply fails to affect demand.)

An issue likely to persist invariably throughout 2018 is the strength of the US dollar. The US dollar’s connection to the price of gold is one of pure correlation, an imaginary remnant of pre-1971 economics (specifically, a result of the Bretton Woods Agreement). With the International Monetary Fund (NYSE:IMF) warning that this correlation is actually a causal relationship in which 45% of gold price movements can be explained, we should consider the above technical movement in light of changes to the US dollar.

The question is a Bayesian one: If the machine learning algorithm is correct, what is the probability that the movement is explained by changes in the dollar. The absolute probability is 45%, but that’s not conditional. To avoid overreaching, our best answer for now is whether the predicted direction, lower gold prices, is in the same direction as the movement of the US dollar. We could have an entirely new discussion on this subject alone, but the key points are rather clear; they follow.

The long-term trend of the US dollar is downward. The short-term trend is upward. If the trade tariffs go through, the US dollar should fall. Strong labor market data is a headwind for the US dollar. The current US government construction (R president, R congress) is bullish for the dollar, historically.

The dollar’s trend is not clear from these facts. The mixed signals require a more in-depth analysis of the US dollar’s direction, an analysis unlikely to result in a clear conclusion, instead requiring speculation. Rather, I’d put my effort into that other 65% of the time, when gold moves for other reasons.

“Other reasons,” however, is an even more complex subject. Currently, though, we have a number of reliable indicators that can help us make a fundamental or macro thesis with which to view the technical prediction:

Interest rates: Rising rates imply a lower gold price. Jewelry: Gold jewelry is increasing in demand, which is slightly bullish for gold (“slightly” due to jewelry only occupying 12% of the gold market). International conflict: Gold prices tend to rise with conflict, coming conflict, and fear. As for now, we have little reason to form a consensus on this issue.

The result of the fundamental picture is thus fuzzy. To the gold investor who cares little for technical trends – regardless of their reliability – between trading regions, my technical analysis can likely be dismissed. But those with interest in the day-to-day movements in gold, such as myself, should consider the high statistical probability of gold falling – and on that note, allow me to top off this analysis with a seasonal image, the interpretation of which I leave to you (although, it should be clear):

Going with my data, I will be opening a short-term short position for gold. For this trade, I intend to reap the profit from the double top pattern’s proclivity to predict a fall into (but not past) the valley of the pattern. The price target, again, is $121.30, and I will be applying options for this trade (the specific strategy will be sent to my newsletter subscribers).

Notes:

