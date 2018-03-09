Garrison Capital's (GARS) CEO Joseph Tansey on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 8, 2018 2:00 AM ET

Executives

Joseph Tansey - Chief Executive Officer

Mitch Drucker - Chief Investment Officer

Brian Chase - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Mickey Schleien - Ladenburg

Brian Hogan - William Blair

Christopher Testa - National Securities

As more fully described in that presentation, words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those implied or expressed in our forward-looking statements for any reason, and future results could differ materially from historical performance. You should not rely solely on the matters discussed in today's call as the basis of an investment in Garrison Capital. Please review our publicly available disclosure documents for further information on the risks of an investment in our company.

Joseph Tansey

Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining the call. I'm joined by Brian Chase, our Chief Financial Officer; and Mitch Drucker, our Chief Investment Officer.

On Tuesday evening, we issued our earnings report and press release for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017. We also posted the supplemental earnings presentation to our website, which is available for reference throughout today's call.

Following my broader comments, Mitch will highlight our investment activity during the quarter and provide additional detail on our portfolio. Brian will then discuss our financial performance before we open up the lines for Q&A.

We are pleased to report net investment income for the quarter of 27 cents per share, which is up a penny from the third quarter. For the full year 2017, we generated net investment income of $1.07.

Turning now to the overall market, we continue to see a very competitive environment in private credit. Demand for yield has resulted in robust fundraising across the space, with capital inflows continuing to outpace new deal activity. Although we are seeing an increase in overall volume, new deals are generally executed at higher leverage levels and with looser credit structures.

Despite these dynamics, we continue to be focused on maintaining patience and discipline. We only pursue deals which we believe provide good risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders. We have also utilized the breadth of Garrison’s broader platform to differentiate ourselves. These capabilities include our ability to co-invest alongside other Garrison funds and speak to larger deal sizes, to leverage our breadth of strategies, and to retain existing portfolio investments by providing partners with effective refinancing solutions.

In our view, maintaining existing investments with trusted counterparties often provides better risk-adjusted returns than new deals. This is especially true during periods of enhanced competition and aggressive lending. Mitch will touch on a few examples of this from last quarter during his prepared remarks.

Moving on to investment activity during the quarter, we closed new deals and add-on financings totaling almost $50.0 million to six new and two existing portfolio companies. We continued this momentum into 2018 and have closed an additional $19.0 million of investments to three new and one existing portfolio companies subsequent to year end.

In addition to this strong new deal activity during the quarter, we are also pleased to report that we have brought four of our five non-accrual loans to their final resolutions during Q4. Our non-accruals now stand at 1.3% of cost and 1.1% of fair value, respectively. The majority of our fourth quarter repayments and sales were resolutions of these non-accrual assets; these represented $31.6 million of the total $37.8 million.

In conclusion, we were successful in executing our stated 2017 strategies. These goals included stabilizing our book value, resolving problem credits and deploying capital into quality investments. Looking forward, we are confident that we are well positioned to deliver strong shareholder returns in 2018.

I'll now turn it over to Mitch who will provide additional color on the loan market and our activity during the quarter.

Mitch Drucker

Thanks, Joe. Liquidity in the direct lending markets continued to surge in 2017, as the pace of fundraising exceeded new deal activity. While most of the funds raised have targeted the upper middle market, liquidity has trickled down to the lower middle market in search of incremental deal flow. In our core origination market, this has led to more aggressive structures coupled with tightening spreads. With risk premiums in the lower middle market tightening, we have often found better relative value in larger club and syndicated transactions. These larger companies also tend to be more durable and resilient in the event of economic volatility. We’re confident that our extensive relationships in both the lower and upper middle market will continue to provide a wide funnel of opportunities. This robust sourcing engine enables us to remain cautious and selective, which is paramount at more advanced stages of the credit cycle.

New investments and portfolio add-ons during the quarter totaled $49.7 million. This consisted of five new core loans totaling approximately $42 million, with portfolio add-ons and a new transitory investment comprising the balance. Of the core loans, we closed one origination, three club deals and one purchased transaction in the syndicated market. The weighted average yield of the core business, and overall activity, was 8.4% and 8.3%, respectively. All deals closed during the quarter were sponsor transactions.

I’d like to highlight a core transaction and a portfolio add-on closed during the quarter. Qualtek was an $80 million originated transaction, referred by a commercial bank. The company is family office owned and provides engineering and maintenance services to the telecommunications industry. They are the beneficiary of core recurring services contracts with a large, blue chip customer base. Utilizing our co-investment capabilities, we closed a split-lien transaction with a commercial bank whereby we maintain a first lien on fixed assets and the bank maintains a first lien on current assets. Combined leverage was 3.6x at closing and our yield on the transaction is approximately 10%.

A portfolio upsizing, an add-on for University Furnishings, illustrates the importance of servicing our existing sponsor relationships and the benefits of incumbency. The company is a supplier of furnishings to off-campus student housing owners and multi-family apartment complexes. Since inception of the acquisition, financial performance has materially exceeded budget. Based on our solid relationship with the sponsor and the performance of the company to date, we were comfortable upsizing the deal through a dividend recapitalization transaction. The resulting leverage post recap was a modest 3.1x. In the process of servicing our borrower, we were able to extend the maturity, renew call premiums and maintain the loan with a 9% yield.

Additions for the quarter were offset by $37.8 million in repayments with a weighted average yield of 9.1%. We received a full repayment on only one core portfolio company totaling $1.2 million. $31.6 million of repayments represent the par value of fully realized non-accrual credits we’ve discussed in previous quarters including Walnut Hill, Speed Commerce, Forest Park and Badlands. The balance of repayments came from regular amortization and excess cash flow repayments. Overall net asset levels increased 10% for the quarter and the overall weighted average yield of the remaining portfolio was down slightly to 10.0%.

With respect to portfolio performance, realized and unrealized gains totaled a net loss of .5 million for the quarter. This was primarily driven by losses on the Walnut Hill Hospital liquidation, partially offset by an increase in value in the MXD loan to par. MXD has been marketed for sale and a full payout is expected in the second quarter. We are pleased to say there were no new additions to the non-accrual list and non-accruals as a percentage of fair value declined to 1.1%. We have also substantially resolved all outstanding issues on four of the five non-accrual credits we have discussed in previous quarters. The disposition of assets of these four companies including Walnut Hill, Forest Park, Badlands and Speed Commerce have been completed. The last remaining non-accrual, Rooster, is pursuing a plan of reorganization that has been approved by the bankruptcy court. It is anticipated that once the plan becomes effective, the lender group will own 100% of the equity in two business units of the company. We continue to feel comfortable holding the valuation where it has been over the previous two quarters.

Overall, we feel good about the credit quality and positioning of the current portfolio. Aggregate portfolio leverage averages 3.7 times debt-to-EBITDA, which remains well below the mean within in the upper middle and broadly syndicated markets. More importantly, our portfolio mix has improved significantly across a number of different metrics. These include higher concentrations of floating rate and sponsor deals, and larger, better capitalized companies with lower loan-to-values. This is clearly reflected in the average EBITDA levels of the companies in our portfolio. Our average portfolio company EBITDA has significantly increased year over year from $32 million to $58 million. Isolating originated transactions in the lower middle market, EBITDA has increased from $12 million to $15 million over the same period. From an industry perspective, we have also continued to focus on solid, defensible sectors with recession resilient attributes.

We also utilize a risk grading system that reflects the quality of our portfolio on an ongoing basis. Our risk rating grades range from 1 for our highest rated companies to 4 for the lowest rated. The weighted average risk rating improved to 2.4 from 2.7 in the previous quarter. This was primarily driven by the upgrade of several credits in the portfolio and the resolution of our non-accrual assets.

Market conditions for new business in the first quarter of 2017 remain challenging. Despite these conditions, our extensive network of relationships has yielded an active pipeline across the various size segments that comprise the middle market. We will pursue larger transactions when they exhibit better relative value characteristics. Our SBIC license and lower fee structure afford us the flexibility to pursue higher quality deals at tighter pricing levels. We’re also equipped to capitalize on sporadic volatility, which typically leads to opportunities in larger club transactions, rescue financings and attractive asset based lending situations. In the meantime, we will continue to service and retain our valued existing clients, which, as Joe mentioned, often provide us the best risk-adjusted return. Now, I’d like to pass the discussion to our CFO, Brian Chase.

Brian Chase

Thanks Mitch. We are pleased to report another quarter of stable book value as we have largely cleaned up what remains of our problem loans. Net realized and unrealized losses for the fourth quarter totaled half a million dollars, or four cents per share, and our net asset value was $11.69 per share as of December 31, 2017. Net investment income for the fourth quarter was $4.3 million, or 27 cents per share, compared to $4.2 million, or 26 cents per share, in the third quarter. The increase in NII was primarily driven by the increase in the size of our loan portfolio during the quarter, but NII would have been much larger if it hadn’t been weighed down by a one-time increase in expenses of approximately three cents per share. As is typically the case, we expect the full impact of our Q4 originations to come through in our 1st quarter results. We have announced a 1st quarter dividend of 28 cents per share payable to shareholders on March 29, 2017. That’s actually 2018, sorry. As we have noted on prior calls, our incentive fee is expected to have an impact on earnings starting in the third quarter of 2018. Until that time we feel comfortable that earnings will largely be in line or exceed our dividend payout. As I have stated on previous calls, it is still too early to tell where pro forma earnings will settle later this year and once that earnings stream is easier to determine we can make adjustments to the dividend if warranted.

I thought it might be helpful to try and provide a little bit of the math behind what might impact earnings over the course of this year. One potential key driver is short term interest rates. As noted on page 8 of our presentation, our portfolio is almost 100% floating rate with approximately 95% of our loans exceeding their LIBOR floors. As a result, assuming no changes in our portfolio mix, we expect that every 25bps increase in LIBOR will result in additional NII of one cent per share, per quarter. The conventional wisdom is that the Fed will tighten 75bps to 100bps this year with the first hike coming later this month. We are not prognosticating what will or what won’t happen, but if the rate hikes materialize it will have a significant impact on earnings.

Another key variable is the cost of our funding. Over 75% of our liability funding is through our on-balance-sheet CLO. We refinanced our original securitization in September 2016 and we will have the option to do so again this coming September as the 2 year call protection epxires. If we refinanced the GARS CLO today in line with the pricing of another recently priced Garrison middle market CLO, the result would be a reduction in our blended cost of funds from approximately L + 275 to approximately L + 175. This would generate an annual nominal dollar savings of approximately $1.6mm or about 10 cents per share. Net of our incentive fee that would yield an annual increase in earnings of approximately 8 cents per share or 2 cents per quarter. The conventional wisdom in the CLO market is that spreads will continue to tighten as LIBOR increases and spreads on broadly syndicated loans tighten as well. The pricing of MM CLOs tend to track spreads in the broadly syndicated CLO market and the AAA tranche, the most meaningfully sized tranche, tends to price between 25bps and 40bps wide of a broadly syndicated CLO triple As. If broadly syndicated triple A spreads grind tighter, we would expect the same to happen in middle market triple A spreads. In other words when we consider refinancing our liabilities later this year any spread tightening beyond what we have seen thus far will further buttress our earnings. Once again, we aren’t prognosticating, but merely laying out where future upside to earnings could come from later this year.

Finally, portfolio activity will likely have a somewhat muted impact on run rate earnings due to a number of items effectively offsetting each other and therefore shouldn’t have a sustainable impact on the earnings stream. On the positive side of the ledger we have the conversion of non-performing assets to performing assets, utilization of our remaining liquidity and rotation out of our transitory assets into originated and club assets. These earnings additions will likely be offset by the repayment of some of our higher yielding assets and eventual spread tightening if the risk free rate continues to rise. This will create some earnings volatility from quarter to quarter as all of these events will happen unevenly and certainly not contemporaneously, but in the short to medium term shouldn’t provide any sort of sustainable shift in our run rate NII.

In summary, we still have a lot of work to do over the coming months in finding solid safe investments and locking in a lower cost of capital that will help augment the existing earnings stream, but we are looking forward to meeting that challenge in this competitive environment.

This concludes our prepared remarks for today's call and now I'd like to open up the line for questions.

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of Mickey Schleien with Ladenburg, please go ahead.

Mickey Schleien

Yes, good afternoon, everyone. My first question is for Brian. I just wanted to make sure I heard you right, when you said the non-call period on the CLO ends in September. Is that correct?

Brian Chase

That's correct.

Mickey Schleien

So Brian, in the meanwhile obviously you can't refinance it or reset it, so the only debt you could conceivably repay between now and then to help you reduce regulatory leverage would be the balance on the revolving tranche within that CLO, is that right?

Brian Chase

That's correct, and you know, we leaned into that at the end of the quarter, rather than selling transitory assets, because we had some prepayments that we were expecting in Q1. And so, normally, we don't run that high but we had the benefit of knowing that a few weeks after the year-end we were going to be able to pay it down.

Mickey Schleien

So, we could expect in the first quarter, some repayments of transitory assets and reductions in your leverage, is that --?

Brian Chase

No, not of transitory assets, but of regular sort of originated and club assets. And yeah, I would expect some modest de-leveraging. And we always have the ability to sell transitory assets to de-lever, and so when you see us running so close to 1.0, it's not as if we don't have within days the ability to basically de-lever to keep ourselves comfortably below the regulatory limit.

Mickey Schleien

But just to reiterate, right now, all you can do from the perspective of the regulatory leverage limit is that $20 million or so on the revolving portion, correct?

Brian Chase

Correct, that's right.

Mickey Schleien

Okay. Switching gears, since you've exited most of the NPLs, at least for me it would be really helpful if you could remind us what share of the portfolio you would still classify as legacy assets, and how you're defining that term, and what changes you made to your underwriting process since you made those investments?

Mitch Drucker

Yea Mickey, it’s Mitch. The only one that's really left from the legacy is the Rooster credit. As we spoke about -- Walnut Hill, Forest Park, Speed and Badlands, have been essentially liquidated. Rooster right now is going through a plan of reorganization. That plan should be effective any day now. We're very comfortable with the valuation, we have a combination of assets including cash, proven developed production reserves, and a valuable business unit that does plugging and abandonment. That's the only one from the so-called legacy assets left.

Mickey Schleien

Mitch, in what context are you using the word "legacy," then? Because I think some of your other investments are at least as old as Rooster, correct? So, I'm trying to understand what -- how the underwriting occurred for the portfolio in general going back a few years, and what portion falls into that legacy sort of definition?

Brian Chase

Sure. We generally ring-fence that relating to assets that actually were originated by a certain originator here, who hasn't been here for a few years. They were assets that obviously were troubled assets, didn't have great sponsorship, and were in default, and we had marked down significantly over the last few years. You're right, there are a few other assets that date back to that time period. Many of those assets actually we have upsized or repriced those deals for the sponsors, so they look a little older than they really are, because we had a refresh on keeping those particular accounts. There may be one or two other deals that kind of go back that far, but we're very comfortable with how the companies are performing and we would expect, as I sort of mentioned earlier, to probably get paid off on some of those deals, the higher-yielding deals will probably fall off this year.

Mickey Schleien

Okay, I think I understand, now. So, Joe, apart from that person no longer being part of Garrison, if you can just remind me, were there any changes to the underwriting process?

Joseph Tansey

Yeah, so in late '15, early '16, we took one of our other managing directors, Allison, and made her basically the head of underwriting. And so, we also have a policy that there's two MDs on every management meeting, but really instituting Allison across a kind of head of underwriting role, to make sure we have consistent quality and review on all deals going into the portfolio has been very successful for us. We've been very happy with how that's worked, and she's done a great job.

Mickey Schleien

Okay, and just a couple of more sort of housekeeping questions. Can you tell me what percentage of the portfolio has a sponsor, and what drove the increase in expenses in the fourth quarter versus the third quarter?

Mitch Drucker

Yeah, I can address the sponsor. The sponsor right now is up to about 90% of the portfolio.

Mickey Schleien

Okay.

Brian Chase

On the expense side of the equation, Mickey, it was mostly driven by legal expenses, more or less attributed to kind of cleaning up some of the troubled assets.

Mickey Schleien

Okay, that's really helpful. That's it for me this afternoon, thank you for your time.

Joseph Tansey

Thanks, Mickey.

Your next question comes from the line of Brian Hogan with William Blair. Please go ahead.

Brian Hogan

Good afternoon. Quick question on the credit quality. Obviously, the weighted rating improved to 2.4 and a lot of that being driven by the exit of the non-accruals, but I guess there was a big jump in the Grade 1 there. Are those the new originations? Just kind of explain the movements between the buckets, is what I'm trying to get to?

Mitch Drucker

Overall we've, as you know, transitioned the portfolio to larger companies, more durable, more recession-resilient companies. We have a mix of companies in the overall portfolio. We still have a lower middle market core originated, some of the club deals and the purchase transactions. But the overall performance, believe it or not, on the purchased side, we have some larger credits with EBITDA over $50 million that are doing extremely well, leverage is decreasing. The average leverage in our purchase portfolio is 3.2 times now, and some of those credits are actually transitioning into a 1.

We're not booking any business as a 1. We may book a transitory as a 2, but most of the originated, club deals are booked as 3s at this point.

Joseph Tansey

So, for the nominal increase, obviously there's two parts: the denominator of taking away the 4s is helpful, and then we had some credit upgrades during the quarter from companies that had performed well.

Brian Hogan

All right, that's helpful. And then the second question, the 8.3% yield on the new loans, obviously left in the stuff that's running off. But, at the 8.3% do we expect some compression from there, or is that kind of a good run rate at this point?

Mitch Drucker

Yeah, it's been for the last couple of quarters, it's been hanging in the 8% to 8.5% range. Remember, funds have to achieve certain yield targets, so if most of the funds it doesn't pay to go much lower than that. The banks, we only see them sporadically. We have a mix of business, as I said, so you have some lower-middle-market business that we can generate in the 8% to 10% range, and then the club and purchased deals generally go off in the 6% to 9% range. There's some standard deviations within those side segments, but on a blended basis with the portfolio add-ons, the retentions, the portfolios we're keeping from funding dividends or acquisition financing, we've been blending to 8%, 8.5% for a couple of quarters now. So, we feel confident we'll stay in that range.

Brian Hogan

All right, thank you.

Joseph Tansey

I would add that as LIBOR goes up and spreads come down in some circumstances, but the nominal number kind of stays the same, if you know what I mean, in the new issue market.

Brian Hogan

Right, so you're saying if it goes up by 25, you should still stay at around 8%, 8.3%, you're saying, it's just going to be that the increase is going to be even?

Joseph Tansey

Yeah. I think you'll see the -- not all of it, but you'll see the benefit of it in the existing assets, right, but then they'll be as you go to the new assets that we add onto the book, you probably don't get -- you know, it's not a 100% deduction but you don't get all the benefit of the increase of LIBOR because spreads do tend to come down a little bit. Because as Mitch said, there's a lot of absolute yield investors out there.

Brian Chase

And then actually -- it's Brian -- it actually sort of dovetails with my comments in the CLO market, and why people think spreads will tighten even further from here, because as LIBOR increases, insurance company buyers and others who have absolute return targets will start to factor in higher LIBOR and then you'll get some spread tightening as a result of that. I would actually expect that market to react faster than our market on the asset side, which should provide some more arb for the next several quarters, and then there'll be eventually some sort of catch-up and it all sort of shakes out where it should be.

Brian Hogan

Right, and then last question, are you seeing any increase in shall I say, prepayment activity, given maybe the strength of the economy or just rates going higher? Are you seeing any people trying to refi stuff out?

Mitch Drucker

Yeah, I mean, there is all types of pressure in the market from competitors. It's a very aggressive market. We always have a certain portion of our portfolio maturing. I think there's about six or seven companies maturing over the next year-and-a-half. Borrowers are active on selling their business, looking for recap or repricing.

But I can tell you we're working very hard to keep the business. I think we've been doing a great job. There were six, seven opportunities to upsize and keep our business, which sponsors put out to bid, and we wound up keeping six of the seven. That's a big source of business for us in maintaining certain yield levels, but there are going to be credits that run off for various reasons, the companies that are sold, that were higher-yielding than pricing that we can get today. But, that's just -- as Brian said in his comments, part of the game, and we're repositioning to book these credits at 8%, 8.5%. You may lose 9% to 10% but we've filtered that all in at this point.

Brian Hogan

All right, thanks for your time.

Joseph Tansey

Thanks for your questions.

[Operator Instructions]. And your next question comes from the line of Christopher Testa with National Securities. Please go ahead.

Christopher Testa

Hey, good afternoon guys, thank you for taking my questions today. Just curious, touching a little bit on what Mickey was asking, how much of the portfolio is currently lower-middle market?

Brian Chase

I mean, I don't know if we have a statistic that we publish on that publicly, but --

Christopher Testa

Just if you have a rough estimate?

Mitch Drucker

I think it fits into our category the way we bucket originations versus club and purchases. Originations right now, which are mainly lower-middle market credits, are 45% of the business.

Brian Chase

Yeah, I think that's a pretty good proxy.

Christopher Testa

Okay, that makes sense. And out of the sponsor book, is the vast majority of what you're doing in the sponsor, is that more kind of the club and purchased transactions, or are you also doing the sponsors to lower middle market companies, or are those predominantly non-sponsor?

Mitch Drucker

It's a combination. It's broad-based with respect to sponsors, as we discussed in the comments, where we're right now booking business in all the size segments of the middle market. So, we're increasing the funnel in the process and looking at more transactions. But, for last quarter we posed an originated transaction called Qualtek, and then we closed three more club deals. With one good partner, we closed a purchase transaction. That same mix of deals you're actually going to see again in the first quarter. So, the business is broad-based from a sponsor perspective.

Christopher Testa

Okay.

Brian Chase

The bar is much higher for non-sponsor deals. If you look at the deals that went wrong in '15, I think one of the lessons learned there is non-sponsored deals have a much, much higher underwriting threshold.

Christopher Testa

Right.

Brian Chase

And so, the mix has really changed significantly over the past two years. I think we probably used to be 75% to 80% sponsor, and now we're kind of in the low-90s, and I think that will more than likely remain that way for a while. So, we will do non-sponsor deals, but the selectivity around those is much greater.

Christopher Testa

Got it, and how much of the book, just if you have an estimate, are comprised of 2016 and 2017 vintages?

Brian Chase

Yeah, we'd have to get back to you offline on that. We don't have that number in front of us. But, I think I had actually publicly discussed that number on the last call, but I just can't remember what it was. It's only gone down since then in terms of '15 deals.

Christopher Testa

Right.

Brian Chase

We have a few '15 deals that we're expecting to get paid off on this year, so that vintage of assets is melting pretty quickly, I would say, as a directional answer.

Christopher Testa

Okay, yeah, no that makes sense. And I know Garrison obviously has a broader-based platform, just curious if you could allude to how much of your originations or purchased transactions, or just all the buckets, really, are co-invested across the Garrison platform?

Brian Chase

I mean, we allocate every investment, unless there's something really quirky about it, across all of the different funds that have a shared mandate. So, almost 100% would get across all of the different private funds and managed accounts that we have.

Christopher Testa

Got it, and I know that speaking to your comment on quirky, Brian, I know you guys do things other than just traditional middle-market cash flow lending. So, how much of the total platform's AUM do you think fits in the wheelhouse of middle-market cash flow lending at this time?

Brian Chase

I don't know if that's something that we disclose publicly, perhaps in our ADV that we publish you can get some sense for what that number is. I don't have the statistic in front of me. I can tell you it's fairly sizeable, I mean, it's north of 20% to 25%. And then, you also have to sort of figure out whether you want to incorporate leverage in that statistic, or whether you want to look at equity. And so, people look at it in different ways, but it's always been a very significant business unit, if you will, of Garrison.

Christopher Testa

Got it, okay, that makes sense. And I know in the past that you guys had used your platform to obviously have the financial assets running off, which you know, is probably a good thing, but you had also done some kind of real estate loans and things like that. So, as we keep seeing the spread compression, and you guys don't really have the -- you're capital constrained to be able to do a JV to offset that. Has there been any inclination on internal discussions in your company, to potentially do some more of these kind of one-off sort of real estate transactions, or other things that are uncorrelated to middle market lending?

Brian Chase

I mean, I would say first off, a lot of our equity is tied up in the CLO and in the SBIC. And those kind of non-conforming assets, if you will, can't really be financed in there. And so, the only place we could go is some of the kind of GARS-level cash, but we don't have a lot of GARS-level cash at the moment. Clearly, if we see a really special deal or something, we can allocate to it. But, I would say we're really kind of sticking to the bread and butter, here. We're trying to keep the company easy to understand, easy to evaluate, and we're certainly not going to be reaching for yield. That's one thing I can tell you.

Christopher Testa

Okay great, and I appreciate obviously all of the shareholder-friendly actions you guys have done. You have lower fees than people who are like 10 times your size, base fees, and cutting the incentive fees and doing right by shareholders. But as you're capital-constrained and you obviously are seeing a good deal of opportunities and have many different strategies, why not basically have the advisor infuse some capital into the company to give you guys some breathing room, here?

Brian Chase

You know, we take a pretty long view, here. I know the capital markets tend to be a little impatient, but when we started this business a long time ago we sort of pledged ourselves that we were going to take the long view. And so, I don't think the advisor, infusing $5 million or $10 million is really going to change the orientation of the business. I think ultimately what will change the orientation of the business is just doing good quality deals, and that's what we decided after we had a few hiccups a few years ago. And, we're confident that at the end of the day if we keep demonstrating to the market that we're originating good quality assets, we're going to trade closer to book value. Obviously there's a bit of an overhang in the space right now because of interest rates, but setting that aside, we're expecting the trade with the group once we've sort of demonstrated that we've booked good business, and that's our view. We're not going to do anything cosmetic, we're not going to do anything that might please anybody for a quarter or two. We're looking at this in a much medium- to sort of longer-term perspective and if we can generate good, stable cash flow that people can rely on, the stock will trade better and then we'll have an opportunity to grow more organically.

Christopher Testa

Got it, and just a couple more for me. Rooster Energy, obviously you guys have kind of held that stable a couple quarters, and I know it's currently going through reorganization. Just wondering, to the extent that you can provide any more color on -- what gives you comfort having it at the mark that you have it? And you know, if you could talk about potentially maybe how much debt is in front of you, or just any detail at all would be greatly helpful.

Joseph Tansey

It's a first lien position, so there's no debt ahead of it. But, we have a policy not to talk about the -- Mitch mentioned there's assets there, we're comfortable with the assets there, there's an operating business there, we're comfortable with the valuation of it. But, we're in the middle of a restructure.

Christopher Testa

Understand.

Brian Chase

We have a good third-party valuation agent who just looked at this asset the last quarter. We've kept the valuation stable from where it's -- I think over the last two or three quarters before this, and I think what is sort of indicative of our confidence in the value, at least today, is the fact that we are about to emerge from this restructuring. And so, we're getting a little bit better visibility on an exit, and what that could all look like. And so obviously, there's no guarantees. We're not going to predict exactly what the performance will look like, but we kicked the tires pretty hard on this one at year-end, as well as we do every quarter, and we had a third party do it as well.

Christopher Testa

Got it, and last one for me, just a housekeeping item, the professional fees, should we expect just a slight uptick above what is considered I guess a normal run rate for Rooster being reorganized, or should we expect this to be back to normal in 1Q '18?

Brian Chase

Yeah, I mean, there could be a little bit of noise there, but not as bad as the fourth quarter. So, it should start to normalize now that some of the troubled assets have been cleaned up.

Christopher Testa

Got it, that's all for me, thank you for taking my questions, guys.

Brian Chase

Yeah, thanks, Chris.

There are no further questions in the queue.

Joseph Tansey

Great, well, thanks everybody for dialing in, and thanks, everybody for all your questions, and we'll talk to you next quarter.

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

