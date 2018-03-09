Hopes Are Still High In Pakistan Equities

Only concern is regarding the structural problem of negative balance of payments.

There has been apprehension among foreign investors regarding the impact of FATF (Financial Action Task Force) decision on Pakistan equity market. Since Pakistan's inclusion in the grey list, one can observe such sentiments in the range bound activity of the market.

This aspect was also highlighted by IMF. IMF, in its recent report, has also recommended to strengthen the anti-money laundering and counterterrorism financing regimes.

The decision of FATF to include Pakistan stems from the inability of the country to act against the proscribed organisations that are designated as terrorist by the UN. However, given the public's resentment over government's laxity towards such organisation, it is just a matter of time before effective action is taken.

Further, it is to be noted that Pakistan was included in FATF's grey list during 2012 and 2015. The country was removed after it passed anti-money laundering act. In my view, given the seriousness of the measures that are underway, Pakistan would be able to satisfy the reservations conveyed by FATF within three months.

The macroeconomic impetuses to the PAK still remain, and the reasons are:

Valuations are intact. CPEC is on the track as early harvest projects have started to come online. IMF has maintained the forecast of the GDP growth for the next year at 5.6%, which is the highest in the decade. Foreign investment is on the rise, especially in automobile sector. The details of FDI are shown below. Senate elections were conducted with the usual hue and cry. The political landscape is calm and smooth transition is expected. Inflation is curbed at the average level of 4%.

However, there is a worrying sign regarding the burgeoning negative balance of payments as some economists believe that the FATF might worsen the crisis.

Insights of the recent IMF report on Pakistan's economy

The conclusions that IMF reached after post-program monitoring are:

Current account deficit and budget deficit.

The current account is rising on the back of stagnant exports and swelling imports. The upward trend in the imports is largely due to the purchase of CPEC-related machinery. Such trends are positive as the capital machinery will be used for increasing the growth rate of the economy. This is positive as such equipment will be used largely in the SEZ (Special Economic Zones) that are established along the CPEC route. Such zones have a potency to curb the structural weakness in Pakistan's chronic balance of payment deficit.

However, the investors of the ETF should be wary of the downside risks also. The future repatriation of profits and the repayment of loan could further deteriorate the external accounts. According to Pakistani authorities, Pakistan will start to repay CPEC-related loans after one and half year. The repayment will surge from 2020 onwards, where it is expected to consume 0.4% of the gross domestic product.

Currently, it is expected that the current account deficit may reach 4.8% of GDP i.e. $16.6 billion in the context of limited exchange rate flexibility. This means that Pakistan needs an additional financing in the form of debt from the international arena. Taking into account the statements of financial adviser to the current government, Pakistan is likely to bridge this gap by floating the bonds in the international markets.

On the budget deficit front, the deficit is expected at 5.5% of GDP, amounting to PKR2 trillion. This is well above the official target of 4.1% of GDP, amounting to PKR1.48 trillion. I believe higher budget deficit on the back of upcoming elections. The election season tempts the incumbent federal and provincial governments to increase the pace of developmental projects.

Measures to ameliorate the twin deficits are:

Increase the revenue by extending the tax net. Devalue the currency and endeavor to pursue flexible exchange rate mechanism. Inflows from the flotation of euro bonds. Address the losses emanating from the state-owned enterprises. Structure reforms to address these deficits are the need of the hour.

Debt burden is unchanged despite borrowing

Pakistan's overall debt would remain at 69.7% of the GDP. The GDP of the country is approximately at $310 billion. However, external debt and liabilities stand at $89 billion.

Economic growth is intact

Economic growth would remain buoyant at 5.6% on the back of:

Improved power supply,

Strong consumption growth,

Recovery in agriculture, and

Investment related to CPEC.

Further, the devaluation of currency might increase its commodity-based exports and competitiveness in the export-led textile sector. The recovery of textile sector would be an additional boost to the economic growth.

Inflationary risks are curtailed

The inflationary risk of the economy is curtailed through the following measures.

Monetary control: the SBP (State Bank of Pakistan) has already increased the benchmark rate by 50 bps (basis points) in its recent monetary policy statement. Fiscal discipline: this situation is already mentioned above.

PAK ETF is traded in NYSE Arca. The following information summarizes the fund details:

Other recent material events affecting the fund are the following:

Owing to higher Sui gas wellhead and oil price along with lower exploration costs, the PPL (Pakistan Petroleum Limited) posted the second quarter FY18 EPS of PKR10.25, 69% up on year-on-year basis.

On the cement front, the rise in coal prices is offset to a large extent by the rise in selling prices. Thus, the Lucky cement constituting 5% of the ETF offers the favorable upside.

The main problem of Pakistan stems from the lowest saving rates in the region. The country, thus, has to borrow in order to mitigate the gap between the expenditure and receipts. The expenditures of the country cannot be curtailed due to the following reasons:

One of the lowest-ranked countries in human development index (HDI). Therefore, the spending in the social development is the necessity. Existential threat from the arch-rival India from the external or conventional front and curbing the terrorism on the internal front warrants for a higher defense (both armed forces and civilian security agencies) budget. Rising population with the large number of youth necessitates the need for developmental projects in terms of infrastructure. Debt burden takes away the large portion of budget. Conducive fiscal and monetary policy is needed to lower the cost of projects so that employment opportunities can be provided to the young population.

The prospective investors should be alert to above-mentioned factors that have a material impact on the PAK ETF. If Pakistan is able to address its problems, then it can transform the liabilities into assets. The youth can become a growth engine that not only drives the economy of Pakistan but the economies of the whole region with it.

Fundamentally, the valuations of the PAK ETF are intact. Further, any dip in the performance calls for a 'Buy'. However, it is to be noted that the investor in such ETF must have a long-time horizon due to the inherent riskiness and volatility in the investment.

