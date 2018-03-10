Into The Slosh

The world's central bank tea party is coming to an end. Please make note, the end is drawing nigh, and it will cause all kinds of consternation for the markets. The Fed has already stopped its "free tea" days, and Mr. Draghi's comment yesterday, dropping the prior pledge to increase Quantitative Easing (free tea) if needed, is indicative of the changes coming in Europe.

It all began, you see, as a "Save the World" endeavor after the Lehman bankruptcy. That is how it started. That is NOT, however, how it proceeded. This grand experiment kept going on for years because it became apparent that the world would accept negative yields, something no one really thought was possible, and then it dramatically lowered the borrowing costs of nations, and everyone else, as a result. Historically, we have had a "Pixie Dust" moment.

There is no economic reason on Earth why European yields should be so much less than American yields, much less Japanese yields. Make note here, this also means borrowing costs for both nations, corporations, and individuals. This occurred, but it had nothing and zero and nada, to do with economics. It was all made possible by the printing of money, "Pixie Dust," by the central banks.

It also became quite apparent that no one, no fund, no bond vigilante, no money manager, could compete with an institution that could make money from nothing and do it when, and how, and in whatever size, they wanted. Central banks are the ultimate "City Hall," in the American vernacular, and they are so powerful, given their ability to create "Pixie Dust," that no other institution on the planet can compete with them.

The Fed has withdrawn, the ECB is withdrawing, and the Japanese Central Bank is continuing on because the toll, when they stop, will be massive. I have stated before that the "Big Short" for 2018 will be negative yielding bonds. That will be part of the play, but there is more that is appended to what is now taking place, in my opinion. It may even mean, in the end, that the central banks will all have to show back up, and print again, because the nations they represent may find themselves in dire straits if yields, borrowing costs, rise too much.

At the end of 2017, the Federal debt was $20.494 trillion, and it is rising. The average interest rate for Treasuries between 2015 and now is slightly over 2%. If interest rates were to head back to 5.00%, as an example, it would mean that approximately 15% of the U.S. GDP would be used to pay the interest on the debt. If this is the Fed's new definition of "Normal", then leave me far out of it, please.

For Europe, it is much worse. In the same scenario, Germany's interest payments would rise from 7% to 18%. France's interest payment would go from 8% to 20%. Italy would bloom from 22% to 35%, and Spain, from 16% to 26%. For Japan, it would be a nightmare. Its interest payments, as a percent of its GDP, would go from 12% to 54% of its entire economy.

Now how do you like the tea party?

What is so troubling here is how you get out of the dilemma, created by the central banks. There are not only no easy answers but no good answers. This is also why I think the Fed is going to begin to back off their rate rises relatively soon. America just cannot afford higher interest rates, borrowing costs, without shutting down the economy. Consequently, something else will have to be done, as the reality dawns upon the people at the Fed.

They may not get it yet, but they will eventually, in my opinion. How Europe and Japan will handle it are even more difficult problems. The use of "Pixie Dust" has its costs, and payment is on the way to becoming due. If these central banks mis-step by much, then we may have another "Save the World" moment, that will have been caused by them.

They say "Normalcy" and I say "Idiocy", and we will all wait and see. This will be a process, and it won't be today or tomorrow, so just hang on but be prepared. I am taking a longer view here, and there is no "End of the World" diatribe in my commentary. This will take years to play out, and I am just issuing a warning, so the proper perspective is gained.

The "free tea" is ending, and now, someone will have to pay for it.