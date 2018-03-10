Energy Recap: The Impact Of Steel Tariffs On The Energy Sector

If you'd like to contribute to the energy conversation on Seeking Alpha, you can leave a comment below or submit your own article.

In this edition, we highlight articles on shale oil skeptics, offshore drillers' earnings, and NextEra Energy, as well as ask for your take on the energy sector.

Every Friday, Seeking Alpha provides a roundup of insightful opinion and analysis articles in the energy sector.

Welcome to the latest edition of the Energy Recap. This week, we wanted to open up a discussion about the reaction of the energy sector - including renewables - to the Trump administration's newly imposed steel tariffs. Many have condemned the tariffs, including a coalition of oil and gas and pipeline groups that on Thursday urged the president to reconsider his plan, stating:

"While we discourage you from imposing steel tariffs, we urge you at least to allow exemptions when steel products needed for energy production, processing, refining, transportation, and distribution are not sufficiently available in domestic markets."

And according to GTM Research, MAKE Consulting and Wood Mackenzie, "the resulting price increase in commodities could potentially result in a 3 percent to 5 percent increase in the levelized cost of energy for U.S. renewable power plants, leading to slightly lowered forecasts for project deployments or slightly lowered project returns."

So, what's your take on the possible effects of the steel tariffs on the energy industry and renewables? Please leave us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Also, please note that the Energy Recap is taking a quick break, so there won't be an article published next Friday, March 16. It will return the following Friday, March 23.

Energy Articles of Note

"Shale Oil Defeating Its Skeptics" By Richard Zeits

"Offshore Drillers: Results Of The Earnings Season" By Vladimir Zernov

"NextEra Energy Successful With Renewables" By Laura Starks

Energy Sector Bankruptcies for the Week Ended March 9, 2018

Here's a list of the most recent bankruptcy announcements in the energy sector:

- None.

We should note that on Friday, March 9, Breitburn Energy Partners' (OTCPK:BBEPQ) Chapter 11 exit plan was rejected by a U.S. bankruptcy judge.

Feel free to add anything that we might have missed in the comments section below.

U.S. Oil Rig Count

As per Baker Hughes, the number of active U.S. oil drilling rigs fell this week.

Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report and Summary

Natural Gas Rig Count

Oil Production

