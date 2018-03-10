Danaher Agrees To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies For Genetic Tech

The deal is a win for both firms, and provides Danaher with an industry-leading asset to pursue growing genetic research and treatment markets.

IDT sells oligonucleotides which are used in genetic analysis and functional genomics.

Quick Take

Danaher Corporation (DHR) has announced an agreement to acquire Integrated DNA Technologies for an undisclosed sum.

IDT has developed customized DNA and RNA oligonucleotides for use in biopharma and academic research, diagnostic and pharmaceutical development markets.

DHR is acquiring IDT for its large customer base and preeminent position in providing critical oligos for promising gene correction technologies such as CRISPR/Cas9.

Target Company

Coralville, Iowa-based was founded in 1987 to develop proprietary technologies to enable genetic sequencing, CRISPR editing, qPCR and RNA interference.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Dr. Joseph Walder, who earned his graduate degree from Northwestern University. He founded IDT because he believed a private firm could do the nucleic acid synthesis far more cost-effectively than a university research lab.

Below is an overview video of the history of IDT:

(Source: Integrated DNA Technologies)

IDT’s primary offerings are for two aspects of genetic activity:

Genetic Analysis - Using oligonucleotides to analyze genetic makeup

makeup Functional Genomics - Delivering an oligonucleotide into a cell for it to perform a function

Oligonucleotides are essentially short strands of DNA as research tools and more recently as functional tools for gene editing and correction.

Private equity firm Summit Partners provided funding for IDT in 2014.

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global oligonucleotide synthesis market is expected to reach $2.46 billion by 2022, representing a CAGR of 10.9% from 2017.

The main drivers for this expected growth include the rise in demand for genetic research into treatments for disease conditions, synthetic genetics, developing next-generation sequencing methods and diagnostics.

Major competitive vendors that provide oligonucleotide synthesis products include:

Sigma-Aldrich (SIAL)

Eurogentec

Eurofins Genomics

Agilent Technologies (A)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

BioAutomation

GeneDesign

GE Healthcare

TriLink BioTechnologies

GenScript (OTC:GNNSF)

The oligo market is still fragmented and includes numerous other emerging participants. North America is expected to dominate demand for oligos, followed by Europe.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither firm disclosed the acquisition price or terms and Danaher didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely a non-material amount for Danaher’s $72 billion market cap.

Danaher is acquiring IDT to expand the firm’s footprint into genomics research supplies, as genetic research continues to grow in scale and reach.

As Rainer Blair, EVP of Danaher’s Life Sciences division stated in the deal announcement,

We are thrilled to have IDT join Danaher's Life Sciences platform. IDT expands our presence into the highly attractive genomics market and will help play a central role in accelerating our customers' research and time to market as they develop critical diagnostic tests and potential life-saving therapies. IDT's historical double-digit core revenue growth and strong margins are a testament to the team's commitment to the highest standards of quality, service, and technical expertise.

What likely transpired is that the founder of IDT wished to retire and receive the fruits of his life’s work while placing IDT in the hands of a known quantity such as Danaher.

DHR’s stock rose on the March 9th announcement as the chart below indicates:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Investors appear to like the transaction and pushed up DHR 2% after the announcement.

This deal makes so much sense for Danaher, as it acquires an industry-leading supplier of oligos at a time when demand for its products is at an all-time high and expected to grow dramatically in the future.

IDT counts more than 100,000 customers worldwide and will continue to operate as a standalone operating unit under Danaher.

While the deal will not move the needle in the short-term for giant Danaher, I view it as an excellent move to take advantage of the growth in genetic biopharma activity, especially in the area of CRISPR/Cas9, which holds so much promise and peril for disease treatment.

