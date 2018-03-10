February Jobs Signals Full Steam Ahead

We think GDP could break 3 percent in 2018Q1 and we are more optimistic through Q3.

Jobs and other data from January now show the slow start in January has mostly reversed.

Data Points

We had a very good jobs report for February and well beyond expectations: 313,000 new jobs versus the 200,000 that were forecast. That's up from 239,000 jobs last month and up 113,000 from the same period last year.

Average three-month job creation was 242,000 jobs, including the January revisions, the highest since September, 2016, when the average three-month jobs creation was 255,000 (after numbers were finalized with subsequent monthly revisions.)

The unemployment rate was 4.1 percent, down 0.6 of a percentage point from the same period last year and unchanged from January.

The labor participation rate was 63 percent, up 0.1 percent from the same period last year and up 0.3 of a percentage point from January.

The U-6 measure of people marginally attached to the workforce was 8.2 percent, down one full percentage point from the same period in 2017, and unchanged from last month.

The biggest M-to-M category of job gainers was Retail, which generated 50,300 jobs in February, versus 14,800 jobs in January. The biggest category of losers was Leisure and Hospitality, which produced just 16,000 jobs, 23,000 fewer than last month.

The biggest Y-to-Y category of job gainers was Retail, which produced 71,900 more jobs, net, than last year, when the category lost 21,600 jobs. The biggest Y-to-Y category of job losers was hospitality, which produced 37,000 fewer jobs than the 60,000 jobs produced in February, 2017.

Average weekly wages increased 2.91 percent from the same period last year. Month-to-month average weekly wages increased 4 bps.

Six-month average jobs creation for February was 205,000, the highest since December 2016.

Analysis: Details and Outlook

Let's look at our exclusive jobs creation by average weekly wages for the February jobs report:

This was a very favorable jobs report, with many of the jobs gains in higher wage occupational sectors. We and other analysts see it quite favorably.

Of particular note is the three consecutive months of three months average jobs creation exceeding 200,000 jobs, an average of over 224,000 for each of the three months. That's the first three consecutive months where three months average jobs creation exceeded 200,000 jobs since the three months ended September, 2016, when the GDP printed at a robust 2.8 percent. While the correlation between the three months job creation and GDP is tenuous, we note that the highest level of GDP in the last decade, 5.2 percent in 2014Q3, came after seven consecutive months of three months job creation exceeding 200,000 jobs.

We're also seeing robust reporting in these areas since the January jobs report:

The wholesale trade report for January was up 6.7 percent from last year.

Building permits and housing starts were up in the mid- to high-single digits year-on-year and month-to-month.

Building permits and housing starts were up in the mid- to high-single digits year-on-year and month-to-month. The ISM Manufacturing report showed strong growth.

Personal Income & Outlays showed personal income increased by 0.6 percent in chained 2009 dollars.

The Economic Optimism Index remains strong, although it dipped slightly.

We're encouraged by a number of other developments, too:

Chancellor Merkel finally forged a coalition with the SPD and avoided a snap election in Germany that would have unsettled European markets.

Both the ECB and the Fed are going to move cautiously - more so than we expected from Chair Yellen - toward normalization and did not raise rates in their most recent rate decisions, as we discussed last month.

We're mostly unperturbed by President Trump's announcement this week that he would impose tariffs on foreign steel and Aluminum. We have long rejected "free trade" as dogma, preferring, instead, pragmatic and competitive trade policy that protects American interests. We support the president's more diligent management of trade.

We'll know better when February economic data from Census is released, but based on what we see now, and assuming those releases continue the favorable trends of January, we expect 2018Q1 GDP to print in the range of 2.6 to 3.1 percent. We now view 2018 favorably through the third quarter.

We think these sectors will perform as follows:

Outperform : Consumer discretionaries, particularly mid-to-high end retailers,leisure and hospitality; industrials.

: Consumer discretionaries, particularly mid-to-high end retailers,leisure and hospitality; industrials. Perform : Consumer staples, Energy, Technology, Telecoms, Utilities and Materials.

: Consumer staples, Energy, Technology, Telecoms, Utilities and Materials. Underperform: Financials, Healthcare, Real Estate

Author's Note: Our commentaries most often tend to be event-driven. They are mostly written from a public policy, economic, or political/geopolitical perspective. Some are written from a management consulting perspective for companies that we believe to be under-performing and include strategies that we would recommend were the companies our clients. Others discuss new management strategies we believe will fail. This approach lends special value to contrarian investors to uncover potential opportunities in companies that are otherwise in downturn. (Opinions with respect to such companies here, however, assume the company will not change.)

Disclaimer: The views expressed, including the outcome of future events, are the opinions of the firm and its management and do not represent, and should not be considered to be, investment advice. You should not use this article for that purpose. This article includes forward looking statements as to future events that may or may not develop as the writer opines. Before making any investment decision you should consult your own investment, business, legal, tax, and financial advisers.

If you like our perspective, please consider following us by clicking the "Follow" link above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.