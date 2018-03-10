If you follow offshore drilling, you certainly know that the hottest segment right now is the floater segment of the North Sea. Harsh-environment floaters are in great demand and dayrate recovery has already started. There were a number of rig purchases on this front recently. Also, a junior driller with just 2 rigs, Awilco Drilling (OTCPK: OTCPK:AWLCF), has recently decided to order a new harsh-environment semi-sub.

Just a year ago, who would have believed that any driller would want to order a newbuild rig again with so many newbuild rigs available in the yards? Yet, this happened in reality. In my opinion, it’s high time to look in more detail at the Norwegian segment of the North Sea as the generic “North Sea market is tight” does not satisfy our curiosity. So, how tight is the Norwegian North Sea market?

Thankfully, Awilco Drilling has put great graphics on Norwegian-suitable floaters in its recent presentations, so I don’t have to draw it and can jump immediately to observations and conclusions. Without further ado, here’s the list of Norwegian-suitable floaters:

First, let’s look at the big picture. Currently, 42 Norwegian-suitable floaters exist. There’ll be 43 floaters when Awilco Drilling starts the construction of its newbuild rig. Out of these 42 rigs, 20 rigs have contracts – either now or are already contracted in the future. Twenty-two rigs have no contracts. Out of these 22 rigs, 11 are cold stacked, 3 are warm stacked without a contract in place, 3 are on standby mode in the yard, 4 are under construction and 1 is en route.

At first glance, there are plenty of rigs. However, more careful examination shows that it is not the case. Let’s go through cold stacked rigs first. First, there are three Songa rigs that currently belong to Transocean (RIG) as a result of Songa acquisition: Songa Trym (1976), Songa Delta (1980) and Songa Dee (1984). Transocean also has a cold stacked semi-sub Polar Pioneer (1985). These are old rigs and their restart will necessarily include very significant capital investments.

Moving to Seadrill (SDRL), the company has cold stacked semi-subs West Alpha (1986), West Venture (2000) and West Eminence (2009) as well as the drillship West Navigator (2000). The use of drillships in harsh-environment waters did not turn into a trend (West Navigator is the only drillship among Norwegian-suitable floaters) so, in my view, West Navigator is doomed to be scrapped. Seadrill won’t invest in reactivation of technology that was not able to find its place in the market as evident by the drillship/semi-sub ratio in Norway-suitable floaters.

Other cold stacked floaters are Bredford Dolphin (1980, Fred. Olsen Energy), Scarabeo 5 (1990, Saipem) and Eirik Raude (2002, Ocean Rig (ORIG)).

In my opinion, most of the abovementioned rigs are never coming back to the market due to prohibitive costs of putting them back to work. Perhaps, there are some chances for younger rigs like West Eminence or Eirik Raude, but as a group these cold stacked floaters won’t have any impact on the market for some years to come.

Let’s move to warm stacked rigs, which represent the available supply right now. They are Borgland Dolphin (1977, Fred. Olsen Energy), Bideford Dolphin (1975, Fred. Olsen Energy) and Stena Don (2001, Stena). All three are midwater floaters so if you plan to drill deeper you run out of options.

Among rigs available in the yards, there is West Rigel, which was recently sold for $500 million, North Dragon (North Sea Rigs) and Bollsta Dolphin (Northern Drilling). Among these rigs, only West Rigel has rated water depth of 10000 ft.

Speaking of rigs under construction, only West Mira can drill in depth up to 10000 ft. Also available are Stena MidMax (6562 ft), Beacon Atlantic (1650 ft) and Beacon Pacific (1640 ft).

In essence, there are few rigs available. If we take into account the fact that rigs are not identical and are built for special purposes, the actual supply of rigs for any given project is even lower.

Let’s now look at contracted rigs to see what rigs will be free for work this year. It turns out that the majority of rigs are fully booked for 2018 (assuming existing options are exercised). Island Innovator (managed by Odfjell Drilling) seems to be free for the second half of this year. Seadrill’s West Acquarius ends contract with BP (BP) in June 2018. Also, Transocean Barents is set to finish current work in October 2018.

To sum it up, the shortage of rigs in the Norwegian segment of the North Sea is a real situation and will continue to impact dayrates going forward. The biggest beneficiary of this trend among U.S. – listed companies is Transocean, which has recently strengthened its harsh-environment segment with the purchase of Songa Offshore. The segment is hot so small companies like Awilco Drilling also have a chance if they are able to arrange Borr Drilling – style financing for their newbuild programs. Most established drillers like Rowan (RDC), Ensco (ESV), Noble Corp. (NE) and Diamond Offshore (DO) are currently out of this trend as they don't have Norway-compatible floaters.

