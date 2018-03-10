Boom! Why Goldilocks May Love Real Estate Stocks Again

When good news is good news

The payroll services company ADP (ADP), which on Wednesdays of Employment Situation weeks predicts the net jobs number, has until now been providing numbers ahead of that which the BLS has been reporting. Happily, the discrepancy is being resolved in favor of ADP. The February report looks back at the prior two months and admits ADP was correct:

With these revisions, employment gains in December and January combined were 54,000 more than previously reported... After revisions, job gains have averaged 242,000 over the last 3 months.

The government actually reports on two monthly surveys at the same time. One is created by contacting households. This provides volatile numbers month to month. In February, allegedly total employment rose by a whopping 785,000, and the employment:population ratio rose by 0.3% to 63%.

The number the media headlines comes from surveying employers, creating the strangely-named Establishment Survey data. This, which is subject to several revisions, reported out a large 313,000 employment gain. This is "boom-time" stuff, redolent of numbers routinely seen in the wild and crazy '90s.

Better, the internals are trending right for society as a whole, though not necessarily for most stocks. And, they match such data as the very high readings seen on the Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index and other consumer and regional Fed manufacturing and service sector surveys.

On the key web page from the employment report that gives earnings of workers, much of the media focuses on average hourly earnings. But what matters more are these numbers:

average weekly earnings up yoy to $923 from $897, up 2.9%

aggregate weekly payrolls up from 133 to 139, up 4.7%

total private, and manufacturing, diffusion indices both at 69% (strong).

It looks as though at least a mini-boom in hiring may be going on, which is needed for a healthy economy. The strong and diversified diffusion indices are reassuring. Also reassuring are the frequent comments on conference calls by managements about having to pay higher wages now, having to reach deeper into the labor force to hire more temporary workers, and so forth. However, this is better for the economy as a whole than for individual stocks, as margin pressure can be a very big and adverse deal. I've been warning about the very high operating margins, above 10% for S&P 500 companies per S&P itself in each of the last three quarters. This is mean-reverting, and the reversion may be occurring, with tariffs adding to margin pressures. That's why I want value stocks now, and do not want to trust that earnings gains will keep pace with sales gains for the years ahead.

The larger backdrop - good news for domestic growth

Just in the past 24 hours, four positives for domestic stocks have occurred. One is the employment report and revisions. Others are:

the steel/aluminum tariff announcement, with nuances (foreign steel-sellers are specifically harmed)

specification by the president that a "globalist" is leaving as the head of the president's Council of Economic Advisers ("America First" rising in power in the White House)

greater hope for the North Korean situation (gold sold off).

Another positive is that interest rates did not jump much on the employment news. All the above could be construed as highly Treasury-bond negative. Tariffs increase prices; globalism lowers them; greater optimism about North Korea takes some fear out of the bid for Treasuries, hurting their price. Yet strangely the 30-year T-bond hangs around the 3.15-3.2% level even as there is greater certainty that the Fed will be tighter rather than easier.

With the 10-year bond still below a very low 3%, I like the now-hated real estate stocks for new money investment, and have been putting some cash to work doing so Friday.

Alpha may require going against consensus - some points for doing so in real estate stocks

By the early 1990s, there were lots of reasons for most investors to mistrust semiconductor and many other tech stocks. The '80s had been choppy for much of tech, and a typical complaint was voiced throughout the '90s by Warren Buffett: tech cycles were too short and unpredictable for a long term investor. Yet we look back and say, what franchise has proven less cyclical and more predictable than the Office/Windows franchise of Microsoft (MSFT)? And, look how Cisco (CSCO) has kept its dominance for so many years. And so on.

Similar complaints are now being heard over a big sector winner from 2001-5, home builders and other real estate stocks. The REITs (VNQ) are down, including my favorite, the well-run and conservatively-finance W.P. Carey (WPC), even though it benefits from growth and inflation and has little exposure to shaky retailers. Home Depot (HD) is trading around a market multiple, even though in its recent institutional presentation, it makes the following points:

household formation is picking up, as Millennials leave home

the average age of existing homes is "too old," which is great for spending on renovations

inventory of used homes relative to the sales pace is very low

the Affordability Index is far above its long term average.

While HD is not cheap, it is best of breed and seemingly gaining strength versus the now-junior member of the duopoly, Lowe's (LOW). HD is just getting going in penetrating its existing niches, and it's a big world geographically and in business scope, so if it executes in a growing economy with the return of more inflation, the stock can do well. Perhaps its multi-month consolidation could be ending.

Then there are the most hated stocks...

The case for the builders keeps building

Beginning in November 2016, I have been bullish on homebuilders (ITB), as shown by an article that month titled Markets Think 'MAGA' - So, Buying Builders; Focus On Toll Brothers. Since then, Toll Brothers (TOL) is up from about $30 to about $45, or 50%. It has begun paying a very small dividend and has begun shrinking its shares outstanding, saying that it now wants to give long term investors a reason to hold rather than trade the stock. The stock is on an October fiscal year; consensus pegs it at 10X this year's earnings; and the stock trades normally at around 1.5X book value. In a recent presentation, not only does TOL point out that it keeps getting named Builder of the Year, but in 2016, it came in 6th in a Fortune ranking of the world's most admired companies based on quality of products/services provided. The same presentation makes different but related points to those made by HD. Namely:

the past 10 years has seen a 700,000/year underinvestment in new homes, for a total under-investment of 7 million new homes

TOL's luxury niche means it largely competes with small local builders, thus it has limited real competition

TOL has diversified a lot geographically and in types of products it offers

it has focused more on ROIC than before.

A focus on domestic growth should be good for builders as a class, and TOL offers a 10% earnings yield that I expect to grow over time. Its high-end focus partly insulates it from Fed tightening.

A different slide that TOL showed described builders by average home price. The company at the lowest end of the scale was D.R. Horton (DHI), my other most favorite name. DHI, which calls itself "America's Builder," is a clear best of breed name in a very tough niche. I'm not sure how much consensus takes the tax reform bill into account, but I'm thinking of DHI as trading around 11X EPS. No doubt the Fed's tightening will affect its customers, but it's more important to have more jobs at rising wages for most people rather than paying more in interest costs on the mortgage. DHI is poised for growth assuming domestic growth continues without excessive interest rate tightening by the Fed.

A final, deep value play with income characteristics in the sector is the under-performing MDC Homes (MDC). The stock, at $27, is near book value, which is solid. The dividend was recently increased; current yield is 4.3%. The founder, Larry Mizel, is getting older. He may want to take a buyout offer; if not, simply keeping on doing what MDC is doing looks good enough for me to take the dividend and know that there is lots of value underpinning the stock.

Reasons to favor builders - though note the risk

The good news keeps building for this sector. One day it is Warren Buffett bullish on builders but little else. Another day it is the Nat'l Ass'n of Realtors with not-so-hot news for sales of existing homes but positive details for builders of new homes. From Pending Home Sales Stumble 4.7 Percent in January, and just focusing on builder-friendly details:

... woefully low supply levels... not enough inventory... The number of available listings at the end of January was at an all-time low for the month and a startling 9.5 percent below a year ago... sellers last year typically stayed in their home for 10 years before selling (an all-time high).

The NAR commented on the strong employment report and prospects for continued Fed hawkishness. Bemoaning the elevated selling prices of existing homes, it said:

For slower home price growth, more home construction is needed. Job openings in the construction industry remain at historic highs. It is now a matter of providing necessary skills to go into the industry.”



It looks as though "everybody" wants more homes to be built, especially at lower price points. This is where DHI excels.

The situation is very different from the last time the builders peaked in 2005. Then, lending standards were horrible, the US was in a war that was wasting resources of money and young people, and sand states were seeing mass insanity regarding new home and condo buyers. I see the situation as much more like the housing situation from 1983-2000, when in general, housing and the better-run home builders marched on up with the economy as a whole. Now, with Dodd-Frank in place, the whole sector looks as cheap as it did most of the time in that era.

Risks and caveats

The easiest way I have found to make a lot of money fast in the market is to jump on an existing trend where the good news is accelerating and marginal buyers are continuing to learn the story and jumping in. This was the case for me when doing my first biotech (IBB) buy as a contributor to Seeking Alpha in 2013, that of United Therapeutics (UTHR) in the $75 range in July. That led to the "Year of Biotech" in 2014 and an amazing half-year in 2015. But buying late into a multi-year move is best done with swing trading. In contrast, the builders just began to outperform again recently, and ITB is consolidating below its pre-Great Recession highs. So, anyone buying here, or the REITs, is buying more for the intermediate to long term in my opinion than for quick gains. That's one caveat.

Then, there are the fundamental risks. Economies can turn down at any time no matter what the central bank is doing or not doing. That's one risk. Another is that the central bank, in this case the Federal Reserve, can overdo the tightening. Normally, as in the 1983-2000 experience, the Fed was appropriate. Because mortgages comprise a large part of the variable demand for credit, it was unusual for the Fed to tighten so much that housing crashed. But the Fed is another risk. A final risk to mention is that builders tend to get too optimistic too late in a "cycle." Of course, many other risks exist in this and all stock market sectors.

Conclusions

Before Donald Trump, two successful candidates ran and won their first terms on the "Make American Great Again," or MAGA, slogan. Reagan was the first, and used it extensively; Bill Clinton used it as well. Each made a priority of strengthening the US economy, and well-run home builders made for perfectly good, if unexciting, investments. I see that relatively steady performance as my base case today (assuming no banking or S&L-type crisis enters the equation), and I add well-run REITs and home improvements chains, where HD is clearly best of breed after LOW again showed it has much remedial work ahead.

Per NAR, people who own homes seem to like staying in them more than ever. That drives more people who want to own homes to affordable new homes, which is the minority of housing supply that builders provide (existing home sales far outnumber new home sales). With a multi-million home deficit over the past 10 years now having accrued, I expect the miracle of capitalism to match supply with demand but not immediately. While that catch-up process is occurring, the builders may be in a sweet spot, and may be able to hold on to almost all of their gift from tax reform without competing much of it away. (If they do have to compete some of it away, it's no big problem, as their valuations are already very cheap to the market.) After all, the coming boom in augmented reality apps for smartphones and other devices will be great, but you have to live somewhere, and there's nothing like home sweet home in which to enjoy advances in tech.

Value-based investing with cognizance of growth opportunities let Warren Buffett beat the market (SPY) year after year. Given that he makes sure that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) invests for the long term, his recent investments in home builders and his general focus on US-based assets help make me comfortable in my assessment that the multi-year crash in home building provides an investment opportunity for the years (not necessarily months) ahead. What happens in those months ahead may or may not involve choppiness or worse for the builder stocks, REITs, and HD, but long term, I like the odds in the best names in each sector.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.