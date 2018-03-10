Rowan Reportedly Sells Gorilla IV To ADES

Offshore Energy Today has just reported that Rowan (RDC) has sold the jack-up Rowan Gorilla IV to ADES. ADES is an Egyptian company which is now based in Dubai. Back in 2017, I wrote about the IPO of ADES in London, which was an interesting case of an IPO in a time when few people wanted to own shares in a drilling company.

ADES’s strategy is to acquire old rigs, refurbish them and bring them back to market. The purchase of Gorilla IV is a continuation of this strategy. Gorilla IV has been recently cold stacked after it finished the contract with Arena on December 29, 2017. Having been employed just recently, Gorilla IV was a perfect target for ADES.

Source: shipspotting.com Gorilla IV

As per Bassoe Offshore, Gorilla IV valuation in a cold stacked mode is $4 million - $7 million. The rig is worth $8 million - $13 million when warm stacked and $11 million - $17 million when drilling. I’d expect that Rowan was able to get about $10 million for the rig since it was cold stacked just two months ago.

Following this sale, Rowan’s fleet consists of 4 drillships, 20 jack-ups and 7 jack-ups in ARO Drilling, the joint venture with Saudi Aramco (I counted Hank Boswell and Scooter Yeargain as ARO rigs as they’ll ultimately belong to ARO following the completion of their current contracts in October 2018).

While ADES business model shows that there’s some limited space of older jack-ups, I don’t think that this deal provides hope that there’s much more to come for older jack-up rigs. As a result of the deal, Rowan was able to get some compensation for a rig that was not expected to work anymore, and that’s as good as it could have been for the company.

Currently, Rowan has another cold stacked rig, Rowan California (1983), which is cold stacked in Bahrain. Whether the company will be able to do the same trick with Rowan California as it did with Gorilla IV remains to be seen. Bassoe Offshore does not put much faith in Rowan California, valuing it at $1 million - $2 million, which is basically scrap value.

Except for Rowan California, all other rigs appear in good shape. I continue to view Rowan as the safest long-term bet on offshore drilling due to breakthrough deal with Saudi Aramco and ultra-deepwater optionality that comes with the company’s 4 modern drillships.

Lately, the stock price action has been unfavorable for Rowan, but the same could be said about all offshore drilling stocks. The company’s shares slid below the significant $12 support level and are currently trading in the $11 - $12 range. Should Rowan’s shares settle above $12, it would be considered a “failed downside breakout” setup which could lead to some upside momentum in the company’s shares. That said, supportive performance from oil prices is necessary to turn the upside momentum possibility into reality.

