SLC Agrícola's (SLCJY) CEO Aurélio Pavinato on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aurélio Pavinato

Good morning, and welcome to SLC Agrícola’s earnings conference call for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017.

Let’s turn to slide 3 please. As we comment in the message from management of our earnings release, 2017 was a excellent year for our business, which was really possible by the groundwork we have done in recent years, which we refer to as Phase 3. This figure shows that after periods of strong expansion across the area from our IPO in 2007 until mid-2015, we have now redirected our efforts to project focused on operating efficiency gains and prioritizing strategies that add value to our business, it’s strengthening our certifications and realize the appreciation in our property prices. These initiatives are already bearing fruits as you will see a bit later and we will further improve the efficiency and stability on the production front, while improving profitability and cash generation on the financial front.

Let’s go to slide 4 where I will detail some of our achievements in the year. In the 2016/2017 crop year, we harvested 393,000 hectares and set a new record for our cotton lint yield of 1,807 kilograms per hectare, based on the age of first and second cotton crops, which is 13% above our initial target and 11% higher than the national average. The soybean yield also beat our target by around 7%. With this is level of productivity, the financial results of our agriculture operation also easily beat our initial target to set new record of R$568 million for EBITDA and R$289 million for net income.

Another important event in the year announced in December was sale of 11,600 hectares which is aligned with the current strategy to realize real estate gains and boost our EBITDA by a R$170 million and now our net income by R$80 million. This result made it possible to pay special dividend of the R$200 million in October last year, representing a dividend yield of 9%. We are also proposing to the Annual Shareholders Meeting in April the payment of another R$200 million in dividends.

During 2017 and in early 2018, we concluded two share repurchase programs in the total amount of 3.6 million and are in the final phase of repurchasing in a third program involving another 2 million shares. The main reason for the buyback programs is the excessive discount in our stock price compared to the Company’s net book value. Yesterday, the Board of Directors approved the cancelation of 3.6 million shares.

Let’s turn to slide five, please. In 2017, we also concluded our first Sustainability Report, which was produced in accordance with the international framework of the Global Reporting Initiatives and aligned with the principles of transparency and good practice. The Parnaíba and Planeste farms have obtained certification under the standard ISO 14001, NBR 16001 and OHSAS 18001, which brings to several the number of our farmers with this level of certification and the Planalto farm obtained ISO 9001 certification. Note that no other company in the industry in Brazil has this level of the certification.

In terms of people management, we registered another big climb in employee turnover to 16.7%, marking the fourth straight year of a decline in this indicator. By means of the comparison, our turnover in 2013 was 40%. Due to these and other initiatives, we are awarded by Great Place to Work as the seventh best company to work for in Rio Grande do Sul state, climbing three positions in relation to 2016. All these efforts are aligned with the Phase 3 of our strategy which fits to build a more efficient, secured and robust company.

Let’s go now to slide 7 where I will comment briefly on the price of our main products in recent months. Cotton price in the international market rose significantly during the fourth quarter and in the early 2018, reaching R$0.85 per pound mainly due to the production problems in India and Pakistan in the ‘17, ‘18 crop year. Combined with the continuous recovery in the fiber construction, the USDA estimates global cotton consumption in the ‘17, ‘18 crop year under 120 million bales, 5.3% higher than in the previous crop year and highest level in the eight years. Another factor of pushing cotton prices higher in the year has been the process to reduce China’s stocks, which is now in the third straight year. At this current pace, estimates are calling for China to once again, as of 2019 import high volumes of cotton which pushed Q4 prices. Adding to this is the outlook for smaller U.S. crop in the ‘18, ‘19 crop year, which has yet to be planted. Given the severe drought in the country’s main producing regions, as you can see in the figure on slide 8, with this situation potentially worsening given the latest projections, which you can see on slide 9.

For soybean and corn on slide 10, you can see that the prices for these crops also had rising in recent months, mainly due to the continuation of significant shortfalls in Argentina with the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange estimating reductions in relation to initial estimates of 10 million tons for soybean and 5 million tons for corn. And March expectations are currently calling for further downward revisions in these numbers. The shortfalls have been the main driver of the prices in recent weeks.

I will now pass the call over to my colleague Ivo Brum, our CFO and IRO who will comment on our financial results in the period.

Ivo Marcon Brum

Good morning, everyone. Let’s go to slide 12, which presents a summary of our financial highlights in 2017.

Net revenue was R$1.806 million, up 16% on the 2016, supported by excellent yields obtained in the crop year, as Pavinato already mentioned. Total adjusted EBITDA in other words considering both our agricultural operation and our land sales come to R$738 million. We have the agriculture operation posting a margin of 30.6% for a total margin of 39.8% and net income was R$369 million with the agricultural operation posting a net margin of 15.6% for a total margin of 19.9%.

Another highlight was our administrative expense, which increased in line with the inflation in 2017 and correspond to only 2.4% of net revenue down from 3.4% of net revenue five years ago in 2012.

Let’s turn to slide 13, which presents the details of our debt. Adjusted net debt ended the year down 2.8% on a year earlier. We also worked during 2017 to lengthen our debt maturity profile and to raise funds at more attractive rates. As part of these efforts, we issued R$200 million in certificates of agribusiness receivables with a term of three years.

Meanwhile, because of our strong operating results and the EBITDA generated by our land sales, the net debt EBITDA ratio fell to just 1.12 times, down significantly from a year earlier. Another important factor was the free cash flow, which as you can see on the slide 14, was positive for the third straight year, in line with our strategy at R$202 million in 2017, bringing average free cash flow in the last three years to R$196 million.

I will now pass the call back to Aurélio Pavinato who will comment on this crop year and also for 2018.

Aurélio Pavinato

Thank you, Ivo. Let’s go now to slide 16.

The prospects for the ‘17, ‘18 crop year are excellent as of March 5th, we had harvested 47% of the soybean crops with a yield up to 60.8 bags per hectare, a level we expect to maintain through the end of the half, which will be above our budget yield target of 56 bags per hectare. For our cotton first crop, planting remains within the ideal planting window at the each of our units, with the crop presenting excellent production potential. Planting operation cotton second crop were concluded in the first half of February with the crop present excellent aspects, while the corn second crop is in the final planting phase therefore also within the recommended window of planting.

The next slide, slide 17 presents an updated table of our sales price for 2018. As you can see, we already have secured a good percentage of our hedging for the year as prices similar to those obtained in 2017, based on the amount in Brazilian reais. Our production cost per hectare also had remained stable between the last crop year and this one, as you can see on slide 18. As a result, we expect our high level of profitability to carry through into 2018 as well.

Thank you. And we will now start the question-and-answer session.

