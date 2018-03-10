Hanesbrands: Championing A Compelling Upside

Investment Thesis

In an out-of-favor industry, Hanesbrands, Inc. (NYSE:HBI) remains a dominant player. The company sees more demand for its products internationally, resulting in rapid growth for its international business segment, which can translate into an organic top-line growth for the company.

Challenging market trends, poor performance by the U.S. brick and mortars as well as e-commerce pressure have weakened HBI's domestic retail channels on the overall apparel categories. This is detrimental to HBI's core business as domestic sales are approximately 70% of revenue.

HBI's Revenue Breakdown

International Exposure & Online Growth

In Q3 2017, HBI experienced an extremely diverse revenue base with international sales increasing to approximately 30% of revenue. This was seen across all apparel categories, growing 7%, 20% and 15% in Europe, Asia and Latin America, respectively. A shift in demand for Hanesbrands' products enables the company to offset the U.S. market challenges, which was unseen before.

From 2015 to 2016, HBI has experienced a 26% increase in international sales, and from 2016 to the last quarter, international sales have grown 15%.

HBI acquired Alternative Apparel in mid-October of 2017, supporting the company's Activewear growth strategy. This is a fast-growing company expected to be beneficial to HBI's international outreach with an $85 M synergy opportunity.

HBI sees this as an opportunity to penetrate these demanding markets and unlock strong revenue streams to achieve its goal for organic top-line growth. Another growth aspect is HBI's online sales.

Online sales have increased 20% on all regions, all channels and all product categories.

In Q2 2017, online growth was 25%.

Management plans to aggressively reallocate personnel and marketing resources to accelerate growth online by: Working directly with Internet pure-plays, supporting online efforts of traditional retails partners (Target (NYSE:TGT)/Walmart (NYSE:WMT)) as well as operate its own website.



Management is calling this an "inflection point" with demand seeping through online channels as well as HBI's own retail distribution channels. Online is roughly a $600 M (9% of revenue) business, which is expected to continue to grow at double-digit rates. Exhibit 1 showcases a major shift away from innerwear and into activewear/international. The company is bullish on activewear, a 40% of revenue business segment. Additionally, global activewear increased 15% in the last quarter led by strong demand for its Champion product (grew 16% in the last quarter). International and activewear are believed to continue to grow at a large scale and are becoming HBI's key focus moving forward. This is supplemented by a steady increase in both segments from 2017 onwards.

Exhibit 1: Business Segments as a Percentage of Revenue

Defensive Stock

With strong brand exposure, HBI is well positioned for a bear market. The need for essential clothing products found in the Hanes brand like underwear and socks will still be of demand when the economy is in a downturn. The likelihood of HBI losing market share is low. In an overlooked industry, the street fails to notice a mature, attractive, dividend-paying company. Exhibit 2 points out to a strong hedge-fund/institutional ownership of HBI's stock, a possible indicator that the company is indeed being neglected. Exhibit 3 showcases a fundamentally reliable company, which has proven to make consistent and yet sufficient returns on its business operations.

Exhibit 2: Outside Looking In

Source: Nasdaq

Exhibit 3: Reliable Margin Growth

Source: Investor Presentation

Hanesbrands' Bottom Line

1.) Operational Profit

HBI is able to translate its day-to-day operations into consistent return. The company operates its own low-cost global supply chain. This is a competitive advantage HBI has and is a vital component for its strong, sustainable operating margins. By in-sourcing, HBI substantially lowers product costs by 15-20%. HBI also owns 50 manufacturing facilities located in key locations, allowing for quicker and easier distribution. The company also focuses more on generating operational profits at a faster rate than sales. By doing so, it leverages its SG&A costs as well as its own supply chain, making sure it maximizes its gain from business operations. Exhibit 4 highlights the return on internal capital investments made by HBI compared to the cost of capital of the business. HBI seems to remain efficient with its business model by generating return to its shareholders.

Exhibit 4: Investing Wisely

2.) Free Cash Flow

HBI is also consistent with generating solid FCFs. Management is planning to reach $1 B in FCF by 2019 by improving its working capital, recognizing synergies from prior acquisitions, as well as the decline in integration expenses. Exhibit 5 shows PAM's FCF forecast. However, it takes lower end estimates by achieving $1 B in FCF by 2020. Ultimately, HBI expects FCFs to increase substantially in the next two years. Exhibit 6 shows how much of HBI's FCF is generated through its operations. Having a FCF/OCF ratio range between 89% and 95% indicates that HBI is able to retain much of its operational profits. Having such leverage allows HBI to give back to its shareholders in the form of share buybacks as well as reach management's dividend payout ratio target of 25-30%.

Exhibit 5: Free Cash Flow Forecast

Exhibit 6: Operational Cash Flows

Hanesbrands' Debt Obligation

Hanesbrands holds a significant amount of long-term debt, currently at $3.5 B. The company uses this debt to make strategic acquisitions that generate great returns and have relatively low risk. It is also used for share repurchases. As of last quarter, HBI has $1 B to spend on acquisitions per the credit facility agreement it has. Additionally, HBI has been able to cover its interest expenses per exhibit 7. Through its operations, HBI is able to attain strong interest coverage ratios which allows it to pay its debt expenses off. PAM is cautious in regards to this debt obligation, however, with the current and historical coverage ratios that HBI has been able to maintain. We believe HBI is stable as well as reliable when it comes down to paying its debt.

Exhibit 7: Fulfilling their Obligation

Comparables

EV/EBITDA Ratio

The EV/EBITDA ratio was used as one method to evaluate HBI. It gives a clear and accurate measure of the company's business strength. With a current ratio of 13.03x, HBI is sitting very close to its all-time low. However, if so, the company should be trading at $33.55, a 39.43% upside from its current price. HBI's business operations seem to be undervalued as the market is pricing it well below its true value.

Exhibit 8: EV/EBITDAR

Price/Sales Ratio

The price to sales ratio was also used to give a better glimpse of HBI's current situation. The ratio is calculated by dividing the market capitalization by total sales revenue for a specific year. Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL) and The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) were both used in exhibit 9's scenario because both competitors have a major impact to HBI's core business, specifically the activewear segment. Using both GIL's and GPS's ratio, PAM reverse-engineered the ratio and calculated the potential stock price for HBI. With GIL's P/S ratio, HBI would be trading at $49.01, reflecting an increase in demand per $1 made in sales. On the opposite end, using GPS's ratio, HBI would be trading at $15.27. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a market capitalization slightly lower than HBI's and with a substantially lower revenue base. However, it is trading at a higher multiple, which means investors are paying more money for every dollar of sales GIL makes. HBI has the potential of generating more revenue for a lesser cost, per its multiple.

Exhibit 9: Price to Sales Ratio

Valuation

Exhibit 10: Price to Earnings Ratio

Exhibit 8 gives a snapshot of HBI's industry with its direct and indirect competitors. HBI currently has a P/E ratio of 13.82x. Comparing this to its competitors, HBI seems to be undervalued. With a multiple of 13.82x, HBI should be trading at $26.81. Additionally, if HBI were to trade back at its previous low multiple, using this year's EPS estimate, HBI would be trading at $22.54.

Discounted Cash Flow Model

Exhibit 11: WACC Calculation

WACC Assumptions

A 10-yr Treasury rate of 2.54%.

A 36-month beta calculation.

Geometric Mean of the S&P 500's historical return (1928-2017).

Weighted average calculation of HBI's interest on debt, agreed upon with its credit facility.

Exhibit 12: Intrinsic Value

Margin Assumptions

HBI's revenue increases 7.40% and 7.35% in 2017 and 2018, respectively. It is then scaled down to 5.50% in 2019 and back up to 6.50% and 6.75% for 2020 and 2021. Our sales growth has a five-year CAGR calculation of 5.19%. This reflects HBI's CAGR from the previous five years (+6%) as PAM believes HBI will remain consistent with its business operations and will produce an organic top-line growth.

HBI plans to increase marketing costs to penetrate international markets that have high growth potential. With that, PAM assumes SG&A will rise 10 basis points from 2019 to 2020 and then scale back down 50 basis points to HBI's base level.

Exhibit 13: Discounted Cash Flow Assumptions

Exhibit 14: Sensitivity Analysis

Porter's 5 Forces

Exhibit 15: Porter's 5 Analysis

Industry Rivalry

HBI faces heavy competition. As a textile maker, competition is formed based upon brand, comfort, fit, style and price. Today, HBI faces large corporations and foreign manufacturers that disrupt HBI's core business. Fruit of the Loom, Inc., a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) and an immediate competitor, competes with HBI across the majority of its segments through its own offerings like Russell Corporation and Vanity Fair Intimates. Other competitors in the innerwear segment include Limited Brands, Inc.'s (NYSE:LB) Victoria's Secret brand, and Jockey International, Inc. Other competitors in the activewear segment include various private label and controlled brands sold by many of HBI's customers, as well as Gildan Activewear, Inc. and Gap Inc. HBI also have to face many big names like Nike (NYSE:NKE), Puma (OTCPK:PUMSY), adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) through its sports offerings found in the activewear and international segments.

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Walmart and Target are HBI's biggest customers accounting for 20% and 15% of total net sales respectively. HBI does not hold any agreement with either company to buy their product, which can be detrimental to HBI's business.

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

72% of HBI's finished goods are manufactured at facilities that are owned by the company. The remaining percentage is produced at strategic sourcing hubs in Asia that abide by strict regulations made by the company. Therefore, there is no significant risk placed by suppliers.

Threat of New Entrants

HBI does have to face many private label companies offered at department stores in which its products are also sold at. Many companies focusing on niche apparel markets effect specific segments. HBI offers a wide array of products, all from different categories. This exposes the company to more competition and requires continuous marketing investments to stay relevant and competitive.

Threat of Substitutes

HBI now faces competition through online retail shopping, as e-commerce is rapidly evolving. Competition in the e-commerce market allows consumers to easily select competitors' brand based on pricing. Since HBI has to face product offerings from many different types of companies, lack of product quality may result in a loss or a reduction in shelf space and promotional support and reduced prices. HBI is forced to identify and capitalize on retail trends, including technology, e-commerce and other process efficiencies to gain market share and better service its customer base. If products are not up to par compared to its competitors, market share will be adversely affected.

Risks to Analysis

If by any means HBI is unable to generate profit and thus FCF, it will face the inability to pay off its debt which can materially harm the business. If the Sears Canada bankruptcy makes a bigger impact than expected, the company's earnings can be significantly impacted. U.S. sales environment continues to worsen with weakening brick and mortar sales, affecting a large portion of the business operation. Periods of unseasonably warm weather in the fall or winter, or periods of unseasonably cool and wet weather in the spring or summer, can negatively impact retail traffic and consumer spending like in prior quarters. In addition, severe weather events such as snow storms or hurricanes typically lead to temporarily reduced retail traffic.

