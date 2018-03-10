AV Homes - One Year Later Still A Buy

In May of 2017, I wrote my first piece about AV Homes (NASDAQ:AVHI). The article outlines key aspects of the company's business as well as my original thesis for buying the stock. The piece was titled, "AV Homes - Homeownership Rates Are Climbing And So Is AVHI". My main thesis was - and still is - that AV Homes has successfully recovered from the 2007-2009 sub-prime mortgage crisis that devastated the real estate market. Since that time, the company has been executing a turnaround strategy under the leadership of CEO Roger Cregg and the general oversight of the investment fund TPG Aviator, which owns 43% of shares outstanding and holds four board seats.

As I shared in my previous article, AV Homes is a homebuilding company that targets two key demographics: First, baby boomers through active living homes in Florida, North Carolina and Arizona; and secondly, millennials just entering the home buying market in North Carolina, Florida, Phoenix, and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, markets.

The active adult segment of the business is geared towards baby boomers entering retirement. The company's active adult ownership includes the following communities:

Solivita - Central Florida. 10,098 lots on 7,193 acres. 4,459 of 5,598 planned residences have sold and closed, while 4,500 lots remain for future phase developments.

CantaMia - Phoenix, Arizona. 1,698 lots on 541 acres. 682 homes have closed since 2010.

Vitalia at Tradition - Port St. Lucie, Florida - 1,153 lots on 452 acres. 787 homes have closed since AV Homes acquired the property in 2009.

Encore at Eastmark - Phoenix, Arizona - 973 lots on 310 acre community. 389 homes have closed since AV Homes started selling in 2015.

Creekside at Bethpage - Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina - 653 lots on 292 acres parcel. 222 homes have closed since the complex opened in 2015.

Below is a chart from business insider that shows why the baby boomer active adult community is an interesting housing market right now:

(Business Insider Article - Baby Boomers are Retiring - and it's going to have a huge impact on the economy)

As the business insider article suggests, we are in the early stages of a mass exodus of baby boomers leaving the workforce and - ostensibly - headed to the sunbelt for retirement. While some economists forecast baby boomers are headed for the metaphorical sunbelt (symbolizing retirement years), AV Homes thinks baby boomers will literally retire to the actual sunbelt of America (e.g. places like Florida, Arizona, and the Carolinas). To that end, the company has built active lifestyle communities for retirees with club, golf courses, and other amenities in close proximity to residences.

The other key market of AV Homes is primary resident dwellings. Below is a list of the primary resident homebuilders that AV Homes has acquired since 2014:

Royal Oak Homes business in 2014 - Central Florida.

Bonterra Builders business in 2015 - Charlotte, North Carolina.

Savvy Homes business in 2017 - Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina.

Oakdale-Hampton Homes business in January 2018 - Dallas, Texas, home market.

Since writing about AV Homes last year, the company acquired Oakdale-Hampton in January 2018 for $43 million. This expands AV Homes into a new market, Texas. Despite only one acquisition in 2017 and one in early 2018, there were substantial catalysts in 2017 that I did not anticipate in my first article. First, AV Homes increased liquidity in the balance sheet and repurchased its July 2019 notes well before the due date. In May of 2017, the company sold $400 million of 6.625% coupon notes and used the proceeds to repurchase and pay off the interest premiums of its July 2019 8.5% notes. Through this transaction, it took a one-time $9.8 million extinguishment of debt hit to earnings; however, this move saved the company over $12 million in interest payment in Jan. 1, 2018, July 1, 2018, and Jan. 1, 2019 ($36 million in interest payments).

(AV Homes 2017 annual SEC filing)

Indeed, looking closely at the income statement provides some insight into the year. There are two key factors that mask the earnings power of the company and provide a buying opportunity for AVHI, if investors see what is really happening. First, repurchasing the July 2019 notes increased interest payments in 2017 and led to one-time extinguishment of debt costs, having a negative one-time impact on earnings. In the end, this lowered the cost of capital of the debt structure because AV Homes refinanced the debt for a lower rate while simultaneously increasing its cash position to continue its acquisition spree. As one can see (senior debt chart below), the company swapped out the 2019 8.5% notes on $200 million of principal for the 6.625% notes on $400 million of principal. It effectively doubled its credit access while increasing annual interest payments by only 44%. For a company that is growing revenue at a swift pace on an acquisition spree, I look at this as a positive.

(AV Homes 2017 annual SEC filing)

Furthermore, May 2017 was an opportune time to refinance, as interests rates have only increased since then (see Fed Funds Rate Chart below).

(Federal Funds Interest Rate)

The second one-time impact to 2017 earnings was the non-cash deferred tax asset adjustment from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The company outlined the $40.3 million adjustment in its annual filings:

(AV Homes '17 annual SEC filing)

Like many companies, this tax benefit adjustment decreased the value of the deferred tax assets (net operating losses) on the company's balance sheet. This non-cash revaluation decreased earnings by $40.3 million, changing a positive $18 million in earnings to a negative $21.9 million loss. Cash flow from operations, however, better demonstrates what earnings might have been without the tax adjustment. The 2017 cash flow from operations was $34 million (see below):

Like the extinguishment of debt, the tax revaluation is a one-time adjustment. Unlike the extinguishment of debt, however, there is no real cash flow impact from the reduction of the deferred tax asset. In fact over the long run, the tax adjustment won't matter too much because the company's tax rate will decrease from 35% to 21% due to the new tax code. Moreover, AV Homes still has $70.3 deferred tax assets on the balance sheet, which means it likely has very few tax liabilities in 2018.

Below are the projections for 2017 from the earnings slides last year:

(2017 Earnings Projections)

As you can see in the slide above, the company predicted $36 million in pretax income for 2017. If you were to remove the one-time interest expenses from extinguishment of debt and the non-cash tax asset revaluation, AV Homes was relatively close to its forecasted pretax income. Indeed, in 2015 and 2016, the company greatly exceeded its forecasted income (see below). It was only in 2017 that actual results fell short of the company's expectations. As I've already outlined above, there were opportune reasons for failing to meet guidance benchmarks, and the company's actions will likely have a positive impact on the long-term growth.

(Data from GuruFocus, AVHI SEC filings and Seeking Alpha earnings slides, chart is my own)

What does this mean for investors? I see this as a buying opportunity. AV Homes will not show up on a typical P/E value screener because of the negative earnings in 2017. As I've already pointed out, earnings don't tell the whole story of AV Homes.

(Data from GuruFocus, AVHI SEC filings and Seeking Alpha earnings slides, chart is my own)

The chart above shows a more holistic story of the company: Namely, one of growth. Since 2011, AV Homes has revenue growth of nearly 10X. It turned earnings and cash flow positive around 2015, and it still has $70 million of deferred tax assets and $241 million in cash (about $10 per share) still on balance. Likewise, the book value of the stock is around $19. Comparing AV Homes to a basket of other homebuilding stocks shows the extent of the misplacing of AVHI based on price to sales and price to book valuations:

(AV Homes, Inc. (AVHI) Analysis and Valuations - GuruFocus.com)

Risks

My overall thesis on the company remains bullish, yet there are risk factors to consider. The 2017 Risk Factors section of the 10-K provides a helpful outline of challenges that could face the company, and I will summarize some of those factors below:

TPG Aviator - One fund owns 43% of the equity. If TPG changes its investing thesis in AV Homes and starts to unload the stock, that could cause a significant price drop.

Interest rates - Below is a chart of the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate over the last 10 years:

(FRED Chart)

The current 30-year fixed mortgage rate is low based on historical factors; nevertheless, it is climbing as of late. Rising interest rates could deter buyers, especially millennial buyers who are skewed by recency bias of unprecedentedly low rates. Just this week, the Wall Street Journal wrote a piece about increasing home sale prices and rising interest rates that could be a headwind to this year's spring home sales season.

Another risk is that from the overall market. Using professor Shiller's cyclically adjusted price to earnings ratio - one historical measure of market valuation - the current P/E of the S&P 500 is 33.14, or about 100% higher than the historical mean of 16.83. As professor Shiller has pointed out, the CAPE ratio is a historical predictor of market cycles. The current P/E of 33.14 happens to be the second highest on record. It is higher than the black Tuesday crash in 1929, and it's only second to the dot com crash in 2000. A rising tide lifts all boats, yet the inverse is true as well. I would imagine a major market correction would impact AV Homes just like many other members of public markets.

Valuation

(Chart from TD Ameritrade - Think or Swim Platform)

AV Homes trades at about half the price to sales ratio of a basket of other homebuilding companies. Similarly, it trades at a discount to book value. Forecasted pretax income in 2018 is $48 million (just over $2 per share), and forecasted 2018 net income is $36 million (see 2018 forecast slide in earnings presentation). In other words, AV Homes trades at a forward P/E ratio of about 10. As I've already pointed out, revenue has grown at a steep rate of 10x since 2011, and the company has deferred assets that will provide a nice boost to earnings. On top of all that, the company has a strong balance sheet with a cash to debt ratio of .5. Given these factors, I still maintain that AV Homes is priced attractively and has a possible 100% appreciation in the coming years.

As of today (March 8, 2018), AV Homes trades at around $17 per share, and I've considered adding to my position at this level. Looking at technical indicators (see chart above), the stock trades with a strong support around $15. To that end, I recommend selling one to two month out put options to collect a premium while having the satisfaction of buying the stock around the support price on a cost basis if it drops below the $15 strike. However, a straight purchase of the stock at $17 is still a great price in my view. The company has expressed no change in the overall strategy of making acquisition in growth demographics and in growth markets in the US. Nearly a year after my initial article about AV Homes, I have held all my shares, and I'm strongly considering adding more at this level. In short, my thesis on the company hasn't changed. Things are still looking up.

