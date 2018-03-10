Utilities Week In Review For March 5-9

XLU continues to consolidate after the sharp sell-off that started in mid-December.

It appears the bond sell-off has stabilized for now.

The best news for the utility sector is that the recent increase in interest rates may be topping out.

The 10-year yield continues to hover around 2.9%. On Friday, I thought the employment report would lead the market to conclude that four rate hikes were now possible, which would lead to a broader bond market sell-off. While the possibility of four hikes has increased, 10-year yields have remained calm.

In fact, the yield curve has come in slightly this week:

And corporate yields have also stabilized a bit:

The Baa area of the market widened a bit this week, but the move was small compared to the recent widening. The Aaa market is stable.

The utility sector remains out of favor:

It is clearly lagging compared to other sectors.

Most of the 10 largest members of XLU advanced last week:

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had the largest gain, rising 1.86% (I reviewed its latest 10-K earlier this week). Exelon (NYSE:EXC) had the next strongest gain (here's a review of its latest annual report). The only two issues to move lower were Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) and Southern Company (here's its annual review).

Let's turn to the XLUs, starting with their two-week chart:

Prices have been consolidating in a symmetrical triangle pattern. While this is frustrating for bulls, it's actually a very healthy development. The XLUs sold off sharply over the last few months. Long periods of consolidation indicate that buyers and sellers are sorting through price signals over a longer period, allowing them to "catch their breath."

On the 30-day chart, we see additional consolidation, but this time between 48.6 and 50.6. As I noted above, this is a healthy development, especially after a sell-off.

Finally, we have the daily chart:

This chart shows the depth of the sell-off that started in mid-December. On an absolute basis, prices fell about 16%, which is a large move for a conservative, income-oriented sector. Since bottoming, prices have broken through resistance but rather than rallying higher, they are consolidating their gains for now. But the rising MACD is a positive sign.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.