The Fed Is Gutless And By The Time We Realize, It'll Be Too Late

Look no further than 2008 for proof that the Fed has zero visibility into what their policy will bring.

I honestly don't think the Federal Reserve has the slightest idea what it is doing and I, an otherwise unqualified 35-year-old ex-bartender with tattoos from Philadelphia, want to tell you why.

I realize that when it comes to finance and macroeconomics, having once drunkenly challenged former Philadelphia Phillie Pat Burrell to a footrace in Rittenhouse Square at 3 AM does little to give you credibility up against guys that wear Brooks Brothers suits and have PhD's from unknown community colleges like Dartmouth, Harvard and Yale, but I'm going to do my best.

Start with this. Want to make yourself sick to your stomach? Go back and watch YouTube videos like this one wherein one "economist" after another predicts, prior to the 2008 housing crisis, that there will be no recession, there will be no crash and that everything is fine.

On top of the housing crisis, our regulators and the rest of the ilk in the financial world have missed countless frauds, like Enron and Madoff, even when they were actually handed the forensic analysis as to why, mathematically, returns like Madoff's were theoretically impossible:

"The math was so compelling," Markopolos told the Guardian in an interview this week, over beer and french fries at an Irish bar in midtown Manhattan. "If there's only $1bn of options in existence and he's many times that size, unless you could change the laws of mathematics, I knew I had to be right. And the risk-return ratios had never been seen in human recorded history. They were off the charts." It's easy to say so with hindsight. But Markopolos was shouting the same thing for years – not just once, but continually. He approached the securities and exchange commission (SEC) as early as 2001. He contacted politicians and badgered journalists to write about Madoff, succeeding in getting a couple of business magazines to publish sceptical stories. In a coup de grace, he even presented the SEC with a detailed dossier in 2005 bluntly entitled The World's Largest Hedge Fund is a Fraud. So why did nobody take any notice?

You might even notice at the beginning of that compilation video that Ben Bernanke himself appeared on various talk shows and financial news networks, over and over and over again, to assure financial news media hosts who I think are either just dumb, or are playing dumb, that everything with the housing market was fine in 2007. I’ll do you one better – read this brilliant Business Insider compilation of 30 of the most ridiculous and incredulous things Ben Bernanke said prior to, and during, the housing crisis. Take, for instance, this beauty from March of 2007:

"At this juncture, however, the impact on the broader economy and financial markets of the problems in the subprime market seems likely to be contained. In particular, mortgages to prime borrowers and fixed-rate mortgages to all classes of borrowers continue to perform well, with low rates of delinquency." - Ben Bernanke, March 2007

So let’s think about how somebody with such "excellent" higher education - a BA from Harvard University and an MA and a PhD from MIT - can be so blind to a massive coming crash. Not just massive, but what would be one of the biggest financial and economic disasters of all time. And the Fed totally missed it, even when the data and the signs were staring them right in the face.

After all, isn’t the job of the Federal Reserve to be able to forecast how the economy is going to fare in the future? And if so, why has the Fed never predicted a recession?

This surprisingly refreshing MarketWatch article from 2014 blames the Fed's inability to predict recessions on flawed data, fear of the truth, obsessing over inflation and "failure of imagination".

I think that's giving the Fed too much credit and have developed two theories of my own; neither of which are going to make you any less sick to your stomach.



The first theory I have is that the people at the Federal Reserve don’t really understand what they’re doing at all. Forget about flawed data, I'm talking about flawed theory. They are the product of financially liberal institutions based on New Keynesian theory that we don’t understand and that hasn’t kicked back hard enough for us yet to realize that it is going to be an abject failure in the future. The key word is "yet". The result of this theory will kick back to a degree where we are powerless against it, just as it did with the Roman Empire a couple hundred years after implementation. The only question is "when".

The second theory is even worse to conceive of. This theory is that some economists, including those working the levers at the Fed, actually understand that theories it runs by today aren't viable, but they're instead hoping that they can get in, stoke the fire, network with rich people, get out, go on their $250,000 per speech speaking tour, and be on their way to a healthy retirement before the whole damn thing comes crumbling down.

Think about it: Bernanke missed the entire housing crash and then got paid $250,000 per speech to speak about it. This would be like Bill Buckner getting paid a quarter of a million dollars by Red Sox fans in 1987 to speak about how great his legacy was, aside from missing that one pesky ground ball in the World Series. It just doesn't make sense.

Unless you start to think of it in the context of kickbacks and crony capitalism. Surely, when bribes and kickbacks are at the center of many frauds, speaking fees always seem to be ubiquitous, likely because they are the easiest way to deliver capital. Take the fiasco over at Insys, for example:

Of course, I'm not accusing anyone of fraud, but rather just offering another context as to which you may be able to consider speaking engagements, aside from the perspective of "Ben Bernanke is so brilliant I just absolutely must have to hear what he has to say".

Regardless, neither of my theories are fun to entertain. Enabled by ignorant politicians or simply those on the take, they cost both taxpayers and the average citizen money and purchasing power.

When the Fed fails to predict a recession or any type of less than stellar market condition, this narrative is then broadcast across financial news networks, similar to the way Ben Bernanke was doing in the above video. From there, this narrative is disseminated to retail investors and people who take financial news networks seriously, either because they don’t know any better or because they are new to investing or managing their own finances. Everyone assumes that these economists are the best we have, including news anchors, and so their words are taken as gospel and people are floored when we actually do hit recession. Think of how floored people are going to be when we finally reach a sovereign debt crisis, or hyperinflation. Sure, economists and "experts" say either of these scenarios are impossible, or that they simply won't happen. At this time, I'd like to direct you back to another of Ben Bernanke's comments in 2008, laid out over a chart of the S&P 500.

Or maybe this gem from 2008 about Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC), over a chart of Fannie Mae's common stock.

All of a sudden, the 35-year-old tattooed ex-bartender's opinion doesn't look so blatantly stupid, does it? Certainly not "January 2008" stupid - right?

And the financial news media doesn't help.

Rather than take the concept of a recession seriously, anchors on financial news networks simply just defer to these "economists" in any number of odious looking suits and preppy clothing to reassure them that everything is fine.

With news networks, it’s either the worst cognitive dissonance I’ve ever seen or it is a sickening display of ignorance involving how the system works. Either way, financial news should be taken with several grains of salt and those who ridiculed economists like Peter Schiff who actually predicted the housing collapse should be called out publicly. But, like those who were complicit in helping the whole system go off the rails in 2008, they won't be held accountable.



Sure, there is an argument that the Fed shouldn’t come out and cause panic by saying that we are heading towards a recession, but on the other hand, what is the point of always offering positive outlook for the economy regardless of what economic data and economic conditions are dictating? To me, this certainly looks a lot like the wool is being pulled over the eyes of those who don’t know any better. And that's enough to piss me off.

This is why I can be confident in predicting that we are going to have another recession, despite the fact that "economists" and the Federal Reserve haven’t mentioned anything about it. Folks, their actions are a result of crony capitalism. Need it spelled out for you? In the above linked video, at 2:35, Paul Krugman, professor at Princeton, actually says:

"I am entirely sympathetic to the efforts of the Fed, this is a very hard time. But you should know that I am biased, because before he was promoted, Ben Bernanke was the Chairman of the Princeton economics department."

This sums up the state of current economics pretty well. This ex-bartender, raised in a house where common sense was the overriding theme, will tell you it is nothing more than academics who are following academics who are following academics, believing in Keynesian theory and the models they have come up with without any depth of critical thinking that would allow them to consider whether or not their "theory" involves enough common sense to stand on its own. Here's what mainstream economic theorists look like to me:

One of the reasons I can confidently predict that we are going to hit a recession and then probably proceed with QE 4, which could really screw up the works, is because I’m just using common sense. Like Bill Fleckenstein said in my podcast with him, it's not about Austrian theory versus Keynesian theory, it's about common sense.

Even if you look at investors like Ray Dalio who “buy into the system” - even his introduction to the economic machine video talks about smaller term and larger term debt cycles. He identifies in this video that credit cycles happen about every seven or eight years.

Right now, we are about eleven good years into a serious lending cycle.



Again, this plays into the fact that you don’t need much more than a middle school education to probably understand how the country's economy should be run. If you walked up to an average middle schooler with a C average and asked them what was a better economic policy, consumption and debt or productivity and savings, I’m guessing even Steven Koren from the Seinfeld Susan Ross Scholarship would have gotten the question right.

"Ladies and gentlemen, this is Steven Koren. His G.P.A. is a solid 2.0! Right in that meaty part of the curve - not showing off, not falling behind."

- George Costanza

So if you were buying the Fed's line without questioning them, you’re doing yourself a disservice. I’m not asking you to throw all your faith behind anyone, let alone me, but what I am asking is for readers to approach current policy and current theory with an open mind and ask themselves a couple of serious questions:

Why hasn’t the Federal Reserve ever correctly predicted a recession?

Why do central banks still hold gold in reserve?

Why do financial news commentators never challenge the status quo?

Why do some people make tons of money from recessions while the majority always seems to be surprised by them?

Is it possible theory as we've known it the last 50 years could all be misguided?

