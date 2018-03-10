Technically Speaking For The Week Of March 5-9

Well, the administration has stated it will raise tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Republican leaders in Congress have tried to push back, and Trump's most important economic adviser has left the administration. As of this writing, however, it appears the tariffs will go into effect within the next few weeks. Because both products are raw materials, a wide range of industries will be negatively impacted: all the major transportation manufacturers will take a hit, as will the homebuilding industry, beverage companies, and heavy equipment manufacturers. The administration is considering a broader action, potentially targeting a wide swath of Chinese imports. Not only will this not solve the problem, but it also could potentially lead to a recession. Ed Yardeni posted this excerpt from his forthcoming book, which explains that the Smoot-Hawley legislation of 1930 was a primary cause of the Great Depression:

(1) Trade. Data compiled by the League of Nations show that imports of 75 countries dropped 55% from June 1930 through March 1933. In the United States, industrial production dropped 41% from June 1930 through March 1933. Historian John Steele Gordon observed that US exports in 1929 were $5.24 billion, whereas by 1933, exports were only $1.68 billion; when inflation is taken into account, the latter amount was less than US exports in 1896. As countries successively raised tariffs, world trade fell by two-thirds from 1929 to 1934. Gordon concludes, "Thus, Smoot-Hawley was one of the prime reasons that a stock market crash and an ordinary recession turned into the calamity of the Great Depression."

While economists disagree about the total impact of the Smoot-Hawley bill, there is no doubt that it at least was a significant contributor to the worldwide depression in the 1930s. Hopefully cooler heads will eventually prevail.

It has been a long time since I have thought about Larry Summers' proposition that the global economy was entering a period of secular stagnation (Larry Summers). Summers argued that a combination of factors, which included an aging population, rising debt levels, a lower productivity, was a sign that the U.S. economy was stuck in low growth. A recent article published by Project Syndicate argues that the recent upswing in global growth could signal that Summers is incorrect. Central to the author's thesis is that the recent increase in business sentiment is indicative of an economy poised for a longer period of higher growth:

It is useful to note, therefore, that what seems to have changed recently is not the supply of savings, but the expected return on investment. The economy is escaping the zero-interest-rate trap not because savings are declining, but because investment is becoming more appealing, owing to improved expectations. That confidence may be derived partly from the business-friendly tax legislation that was recently enacted in the US. But, more fundamentally, it seems to reflect a shift in the way current and developing technologies are being perceived. Simply put, techno-optimism is gaining ground.

The author readily admits that the trend is far too new to invalidate Summers' hypothesis. It is, however, a trend to keep our eyes on.

James Picerno - who blogs at the Capitalspectator.com - recently observed that inflation expectations are nearing a five-year high:

The implied inflation outlook via 5-year Treasuries ticked up to the 2.10% mark this week for the first time since 2013. The increase matches the forecast for 10-year Notes, which have been estimating future inflation at or above the 2.10% mark since mid-February. The forecasts are based on the yield spreads for the nominal rates less their inflation-indexed counterparts.

The following charts from the FRED database show the increase:

Research over the last 20 years shows that inflation expectations are vitally important to the underlying inflation trend. If consumers and businesses believe prices will move higher, each will change their behavior accordingly. Rest assured the Federal Reserve is also eyeing this increase. Don't be surprised to see a reference to a height and inflation expectations in upcoming Federal Reserve speeches and presentations.

Turning to the markets, it has been a great earnings season. FactSet.com notes:

The blended (combines actual results for companies that have reported and estimated results for companies that have yet to report) earnings growth rate for the fourth quarter is 14.8%. This marked the highest earnings growth reported by the index since Q3 2011 (16.8%). All eleven sectors are reporting or have reported year-over-year earnings growth. Four sectors are reporting or have reported double-digit earnings growth: Energy, Materials, Information Technology, and Financials. The blended sales growth rate for the fourth quarter is 8.2%. This marked the highest revenue growth reported by the index since Q3 2011 (12.5%). All eleven sectors are reporting or have reported year-over-year growth in revenues. Three sectors are reporting or have reported double-digit growth in revenues: Energy, Materials, and Information Technology.

This earnings news, however, hasn't made a strong enough dent in the high valuation levels:

The top chart shows total market capitalization to gross domestic product. This is one of Warren Buffett's favorite indicators. We are approaching levels seen before the dotcom crash of the late 1990s. The bottom chart shows that other valuation ratios are also very rich.

This was a good week for the markets:

The best news is that the IWMs - which track the Russell 2000 - had the largest gain. This shows that risk-taking behavior returned to the market. And the QQQs advanced nearly as much. Only the ETFs that track the Treasury market fell last week.

Let's turn to the actual market movements, starting with the five-minute charts:

This chart of the IWMs is a textbook example of a solid rally. Prices would advance, consolidate, and then advance again. They started their weekly lows in the lower left-hand corner of the chart and ended on a weekly high. It just doesn't get any better than this.

In contrast, the SPYs consolidated between 270 and 273 until Friday morning when they gapped higher and rallied until the close. This is also a good chart; consolidation means buyers and sellers are sorting out their various positions before moving higher. This price area will also provide more significant technical support in the event of a sell-off.

On the 30-day chart of the SPYs, we see that prices have spent the last 30 days consolidating between 264 and 278. This is a welcome development, especially after the sell-off. Periods like this allow the market to "breathe": absorb gains and build momentum for a move higher.

And finally, we have the daily chart for the QQQs (top chart) and IWMs (bottom chart). The QQQs hit a high on Friday, thanks to the employment report. The IWMs are on their way. Both have rising momentum, which should carry each into the next trading week.

So, what about next week? The economic numbers have been great. The main wildcard is the trade issue which seems to change every 24 hours. But there's no reason to think that, barring unforeseen events, we don't see a continuation of the rally next week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.