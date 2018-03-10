Carvana: Routine Disappointment

Is the dream dead for Carvana (NASDAQ:CVNA), the online e-tailer of cars that was once boldly hailed as the Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) of the car industry? The company certainly received a lot of hype in its early days, spinning a story about the frustrations of dealing with traditional car dealerships and shifting to an Internet-driven future for car buying, replete with futuristic car vending machines (now live in a handful of locations across the U.S.) with zero human assistance.

But despite all the glamour, in recent quarters, Carvana has failed to live up to expectations, missing earnings for the second quarter in a row - a big faux pas for a recent IPO. The company has failed to sell enough cars to meet even the low end of its guidance range, and it's made little progress on improving its gross margin or widening losses.

Shares have recovered somewhat from the nadir of its post-earnings selloff, but since last quarter, Carvana has still slipped 15%:

CVNA data by YCharts

Make no mistake: Carvana isn't going anywhere. It's got a functioning business model, a decent following, and at least an exciting concept. It's just that Carvana's execution toward its lofty goal of being the car industry's Amazon is going to be less than smooth. And at its current bloated valuation, Carvana has a lot of work to do to become attractive to investors again. This isn't a stock to buy in the hopes for a rebound - Carvana investors are probably going to be stuck in this rut for a while.

Valuation check

One of the most eye-opening checks against the company at this current juncture is to compare its valuation against next year's guidance, which Carvana has just provided along with Q4 earnings. For the next year, Carvana is expecting:

Revenue of $1.725-$1.825 billion.

Retail unit sales of 89k-93k.

Gross profit per unit of $1,950-$2,150 (still ~33% below the long-term target of $3,000).

EBITDA margin of -9% to -7%.

The easiest valuation multiple investors will be tempted to use to value Carvana is a standard EV/revenue multiple, common when evaluating recent IPOs. But since Carvana is a low-margin retailer of automobiles (with a gross margin of just 8% this quarter), it's more appropriate to value the company on the basis of a gross profit multiple - rather than compare its revenue multiple against software and internet IPOs with gross margins in the 70s or higher.

Using the midpoint of Carvana's retail unit guidance of 91k, as well as the midpoint of its gross profit per unit guidance of $2,050, we calculate FY18 gross margin dollars of $186.6 million. This is assuming we can believe Carvana's own guidance - in the past two quarters, it's fallen below the low end of its guidance. (Note that Carvana also does wholesale unit sales, but we can safely exclude them from a gross profit calculation because they contribute less than 5% of both revenues and gross margin dollars).

At Carvana's current market cap of $2.40 billion, less $187.1 million of cash and adding in $302.4 million of debt, Carvana's enterprise value of $2.52 billion represents a 13.5x multiple of expected FY19 gross profits. This kind of valuation sounds too good to be true.

Why can't Carvana meet its own targets?

A passing glance at Carvana's fourth quarter truly begs the question above: why does this company consistently miss its own forecasts, when most of the market's tech companies tend to beat the high end of their guidance range about nine out of ten times? Perhaps it's because Carvana - as well as its investors - are too optimistic about its prospects. A car, after all, is a major purchase for most Americans, and most are still going to want to come in to a dealership for a test drive.

Here's a look at fourth-quarter results:

Figure 1. Carvana Q4 results

Source: Carvana Q4 earnings release

Carvana sold a total of 13,517 retail units in the quarter, markedly below the 13,600-15,000 target it set during Q3. This translated into retail unit revenue of $246.5 million (about 2.5x y/y) and total revenues of $265.0 million, slipping below Wall Street's targets of $269.6 million.

At the very least, this is a much slimmer miss than last quarter, where Carvana posted $225.4 million of revenues against $244.6 million.

Of course, Carvana is posting strong y/y growth, with sales more than doubling from the prior year. But that's because the prior year comes off a very small base, making the y/y compares extremely easy. With nearly $1 billion in total revenues this year, Carvana looks set to enter into a period of deceleration. The company's guidance for FY18 implies a doubling of revenue and unit sales again this year, but the company's track record for meeting guidance is less than stellar. The targets look much rosier than the reality would suggest.

On the bright side, gross profit did grow almost 10x to $21.9 million in the quarter (and if you apply the back-of-the-napkin gross profit forecast in the prior section, Carvana's expected FY18 gross profit of $186.6 million will be about 3x this year's gross profit). Still, though, even this rate of growth isn't enough to catch Carvana up to its huge valuation of 13x forward gross profits. If Carvana can truly reach its gross profit per unit target of $3,000 (as outlined during its IPO), then it could become viable. But with its per-unit margins still inching slowly upward, it's unclear whether Carvana can ever reach its lofty goals.

In the meantime, Carvana's losses are growing. GAAP net loss in the quarter widened to -$47.2 million. On a pro forma basis, this translates to EPS of -$0.36 (no surprise, this is below analyst expectations of -$0.38).

And in the full year, Carvana burned through -$199.9 million of operating cash flow and -$278.4 million of free cash flow. Unlike its tech IPO cousins, Carvana doesn't run an asset-light, high-margin business. With losses showing no signs of slowing down, Carvana looks headed in a dangerous direction against the slim $187.1 million of cash on its balance sheet.

Final thoughts

Carvana is valued like a technology company and does its best to maintain a tech-company facade, but at best, it's merely a "technology-enabled" company that operates a low-margin business. Sure, Carvana is quickly growing, but it's unlikely to completely uproot physical car dealerships and achieve gargantuan scale. Given the way Carvana has continually missed its own growth targets, its future is unclear.

Carvana's post-earnings selloff doesn't even come close to correcting its overvaluation. Stay wary of this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.