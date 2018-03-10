Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Economy

Monday:

China's National People's Congress has officially kicked off with over 3,000 lawmakers descending on Beijing, where the country's rubber-stamp parliament is expected to eliminate the two-term limit for the presidency. Continuing a campaign to reduce risks in China's financial system, Premier Li Keqiang also set a target for economic growth for 2018 at "about 6.5%," a slight recalibration from last year's objective of "around 6.5% or higher if possible."

Tuesday:

"To complete NAFTA 2.0, we will need agreement on roughly 30 chapters. After seven months, we have completed just six," U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said as the seventh round of NAFTA talks wrapped up in Mexico City. "I fear that the longer we proceed, the more political headwinds we will feel," such as the upcoming presidential elections in Mexico, U.S. mid-term elections, and provincial elections in Ontario and Quebec.

Wednesday:

Widely viewed as a voice for Wall Street in the White House, Gary Cohn has announced his resignation as the top economic adviser to President Trump, fanning fears of protectionist tariffs and a full-blown trade war. Trump tweeted he "will be making a decision soon" on replacing Cohn, who oversaw a major revamp of the U.S. tax code and pushed for a significant rewrite of financial rules.

Thursday:

President Trump has agreed to an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to meet to discuss denuclearization. Kim made the invitation for Trump to come to North Korea in a letter hand delivered by South Korea's national-security adviser Chung Eui-yong, and Trump said he would meet by May, though the White House is now saying the time and place of the meeting is yet to be determined. Kim says that he's prepared to suspend nuclear and missile tests in the meantime.

Friday:

February's 313K job gain easily topped estimates for 200K. Revisions to December and January added another 54K jobs. That 313K figure is the most monthly job adds since the middle of 2016. The unemployment rate held steady at 4.1% vs. expectations for a decline to 4%, but that was thanks to a big jump in the participation rate (to 63% from 62.7%). The average workweek grew 0.1 hour to 34.5 hours. A modest disappointment, average hourly earnings gained just $0.04 to $26.75, bringing the Y/Y advance to 2.6%. Expectations had been for about an $0.08 monthly rise.