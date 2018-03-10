U.S. IPO Week Ahead: Year's First Unicorn Leads A Pickup In Activity With 4 IPOs

The IPO market is back in session. The first unicorn of the year, Zscaler (Pending:ZS), headlines the week ahead featuring four companies that are targeting a combined $386 million. A strong debut could nudge forward a number of other software unicorns, with Dropbox (Pending:DBX) and China's iQIYI (Pending:IQ) eligible to launch during the week. Spotify (Pending:SPOT) will host its investor day on Thursday, March 15. Other deals scheduled to price this week include a biotech, a bank and a blank check company.

Cybersecurity provider Zscaler aims to raise $110 million, valuing the company at nearly $1.4 billion. Zscaler is the industry leader in cloud-based security solutions, the fastest-growing segment of the $1.6 billion Secure Web Gateway market. The company has the makings of a strong tech IPO with high growth, manageable losses and a reasonable valuation (7.7x LTM sales). Insiders have indicated on $5 million of the IPO.

Arcus Biosciences (Pending:RCUS) is targeting $99 million at a $600 million market value. Insiders have indicated on $40 million (40% of the deal) on the IPO. The clinical stage immuno-oncology company has strong backing and an experienced management team, which sold their previous preclinical drug to Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) for $1.25 billion in 2015. While risks include the need for substantial additional funding and emerging competition in the space, Arcus is approaching numerous milestones in 2018 and 2019. Immuno-oncology peer ARMO BioSciences (NASDAQ:ARMO) is also up nearly 200% since its January 2018 IPO.

Bridgewater Bancshares (Pending:BWB) aims to raise $77 million at a $344 million valuation. The founder-led Minnesota community bank provides loans to small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals across the Twin Cities MSA. Bridgewater has grown assets at a 28% CAGR since 2013 to over $1.6 billion, and grew net interest income 29% to $54 million in 2017.

Opes Acquisition (OPESU), a SPAC targeting a Mexican business, aims to raise $100 million at a $129 million market value. The company is led by José and Gonzalo White, the co-founders of sponsor Axis Capital Management.

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index has returned 6.1% year-to-date and the S&P 500 is up 4.2%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and US Foods (NYSE:USFD). The Renaissance International IPO Index is up 4.4% year-to-date, while the ACWX is down 1.6%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Orsted (DONG Energy) and ASR Nederland.