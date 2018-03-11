Looking For Dividend Growth Stocks?

You may be in need of some good dividend growth stocks.

There are a couple investments I usually focus on: REITs and dividend champions with strong past growth and likely future growth. REITs are a good addition to almost any portfolio. They generally carry higher dividends relative to the equity markets. Further, as a sector, they are currently undervalued while most other sectors are overvalued.

If you want dividend growth…

I will be looking at several investments with the mindset of an investor looking for great valuations.

Let’s begin!

Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) is a great strip center REIT.

Source: WRI investor presentation

Their properties are quite productive and their balance sheet is in respectable shape. Management has been proactive about improving the quality of their portfolio over the last several years.

Source: WRI investor presentation

Investors who last looked at WRI 5 years ago would hardly recognize the REIT today. They sold off many of their weaker properties and bought much better replacements. They are working with developers to enhance existing properties by adding apartments either next to the center or directly above the center. They have an excellent history of dividend growth and I expect the raises to continue.

AvalonBay

AvalonBay (AVB) is another top tier apartment REIT. Their properties are primarily on the East Coast and West Coast. They have been thoroughly punished over the last several months. Investors are terrified of equity REITs when bond yields are climbing. The physical properties can be valued using capitalization rates. If investors expect higher bond yields, they may also expect higher capitalization rates. That would push property values lower. As it stands, the damage to the share price is dramatically beyond the amount real estate values could fall before creating a massive recessionary scare.

If real estate values plunge that hard, we should expect most sectors to take a severe beating. For instance, the tech stocks carry very high betas. Investors are banking on future growth for Microsoft (MSFT), Facebook (FB), and Google (GOOG). If the real estate values decline, that challenge is already priced into AVB. It is not priced into most sectors.

Source: AVB investor presentation

AvalonBay performs exceptionally well on a fundamental level. Their same-store NOI growth has been behind the sector average, but AVB has been developing a high volume of new properties. Those properties create additional value for AVB’s portfolio. The company continues to see strong FFO growth which leads to dividend growth. Management guidance for 2018 is still attractive. Their guidance was lower than what was seen in 2017, but we should expect to see moderate steady growth in FFO per share. Consequently, we should see continued growth in the dividend.

Note, Investors can find a full report of Weingarten Realty Investors and AvalonBay on The REIT Forum.

MFA Financial

MFA Financial (MFA) has one preferred share and a baby bond.

Source: CWMF’s subscriber spreadsheet (subscription required)

The baby bond carries a higher stripped yield by 31 basis points. That may sound ironic, but there is good reason for it. The baby bond currently trades at $25.94. The stripped yield of 7.8% is very attractive, but the risk of a capital loss on the bond being called is terrible. There is a very realistic chance that MFA Financial could call this bond within the next year. That would lead to very poor returns for anyone buying it today.

Walmart

Walmart (WMT) used to be an ugly retail duckling. Analysts generally hated the stock and projected terrible earnings performance for years. That was a mere 2 years ago. Since then, analyst outlooks have improved dramatically. The company’s earnings were not devoured by the increase in wages. The acquisition of Jet.com was one of the company’s finest moments. The CEO from Jet.com now has the resources to build a dramatically more powerful platform to rival Amazon (AMZN). Analysts no longer care about the expected growth in wages. They are only focused on the growth in online sales.

Walmart put the online growth into overdrive. Their extreme growth is a function of acquiring smaller online retailers. Their online system is designed to bring new websites onto their existing distribution network. They are developing these sites in the manner Coke (KO) and Pepsi (PEP) used to build brands. The only unfortunate thing for Walmart is the rapid growth in share price made it a less appealing dividend investment.

Honorable mentions

Altria Group (MO), Philip Morris (PM), and British American Tobacco (BTI) are regularly great choices for dividend growth investors. If the investor has no ethical issues with tobacco, they will love the stable dividends.

Intel (INTC) has often been one of my favorite tech companies. Some critics argued that their major products lines were becoming commodities. However, I maintained a simple view. I will still filter search results for buying a computer based on the kind of Intel processor inside. That is a solid competitive advantage for the tech giant.

Buy AVB

Buy WRI

Hold WMT

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVB, MO, PM, WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: AVB, WRI. Hold WMT.