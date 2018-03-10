Merck: A True Value Play?

Now that we have full year numbers for Merck (NYSE:MRK), we can go over the company's long term financials to see if the healthcare company makes a sound long term investment. Keytruda from the immuno oncology segment is driving the company forward and fending off encroaching generic competition. Although revenues are still well down since 2014, top line sales have been growing annually over the past three years and hit $40.122 billion in fiscal 2017. Furthermore the strong dividend yield of 3.5% will attract income orientated investors due to the fact that Merck's present yield is now 0.3% higher than the industry's average as well as 1.5% higher than the average in the S&P500 (NYSE:SPX).

I accept that a high dividend yield may not be uncommon but yields this high in companies with proven competitive advantages are still quite rare. Furthermore and apart from the immuno-oncology segment, Merck has also found joy in its vaccines segment. Suffice to say, I don't see the same lack of diversification risk that I see with AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) for example. Therefore let's break down Merck as a investment to see if it would interest our portfolio both from an income and capital gains standpoint.

Below is the company's key financial metrics over the past 10 years. Before entertaining any thought of investing for the long term, I think it is wise to discern whether any discouraging trends exist in the financials.

As the numbers illustrate, Merck (over the long term) doesn't look to be as strong a company as many would believe. What stands out to me immediately is the price history of the stock over the past 10 years. As the chart illustrates below, the biotech complex (NYSE:IBB) and the S&P500 (NYSE:SPX) have both handily outperformed Merck over the past 10 years. Furthermore the fact that Merck's share price fell off a cliff in the great recession doesn't bode well for future downside protection either.

The negative trend that is taking place with respect to the company's free cash flow also looks worrying. The $4.56 billion free cash flow number reported in 2017 could not cover the dividend payment of $5.17 billion so dividend growth could become a problem going forward despite the recent announcement of more shares being bought back. In fact, the company's 5-year dividend growth rate of 2.3% doesn't do anything to protect purchasing power and makes this investment from an income standpoint more bond-like and fixed income-like if anything.

Merck bulls will point to the expected growth that is coming over the next number of years. Analysts who follow this stock are expecting 5%+ on average annual growth going forward which will be a departure from previous years. However, is this growth going to be enough to fuel robust dividend growth rates? I'm not so sure. Yes both the company's balance sheet and interest coverage ratio are stating that the present dividend is not in jeopardy but considering the present pay-out ratio, investors shouldn't be expecting much with respect to future dividend increases.

Therefore when a company is not doing what we want from an income standpoint, we quickly research its valuation to see if there is any real value in the current share price. In value plays, we demand a company with positive earnings, a growing dividend and attractive book, cash flow and sales multiples. The numbers just don't stack up at present especially against the S&P500. For example Merck's cash flow multiple is 23.3 which is more than double what we would be looking for in a viable value play.

The danger here for investors is that a company like Merck could be perceived as a cheap stock in a sector that has been rallying robustly. It is definitely not cheap compared to average multiples in the S&P500 for example. With many sectors trading near their all time highs, getting long any individual company at these prices can be very difficult in itself.

Protecting the downside though is key in any investment. Yes the potential is strong for the likes of Keytruda to be leveraged and new upcomer Steglatro to gain traction is there but these drugs can't guarantee company wide growth for Merck in general. In fact, when an investor goes strictly by the numbers, there seem to be better alternatives than Merck for a long term investment play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.