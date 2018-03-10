Costco: Dividend Growth History Makes The Stock Appealing

By Nate Parsh

As both a customer and shareholder, I like that Costco offers a wide variety of products. Consumers can find everything from gas to groceries to clothes at the stores. Many locations even have a pharmacy and optical center. Costco is one of the smallest position in my personal portfolio and I have been waiting for an opportunity to add to the name. In this article, we will review the company’s business model, most recent earnings release, dividend history and valuation to see if now is a good time to buy Costco.

Business Overview

Costco operates like a warehouse club. The company currently has 746 warehouse in operation, with 518 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico and 98 in Canada. The rest are spread out around the world. The company marks up its product offerings very little compared to its competitors and relies on high volume sales to move inventory. Costco makes the bulk, pun intended, of its earnings from membership fees. Memberships account for approximately 75% of its earnings. Fortunately, Costco has a lot of members.

Source: Costco First Quarter Earnings Presentation

Costco’s membership fees accounted for $716 million in the second quarter. This is a 12.6% increase from the second quarter in 2017. Those familiar with Costco shouldn’t be surprised that memberships continue to rise.

Source: Costco’s 2017 Annual Report

Starting from 2013, total paid memberships has increased an average of almost 6.7% per year. Warehouse sales continue to increase as well for both older and newer stores alike. The company also raises its membership fees every few years, with the most recent increase occurring on June 1st of last year. Renewal rates are about 90% globally, which is important as membership fees account for such a high percentage of the company’s earnings.

Earnings Overview



Costco released earnings for the second quarter of 2018 on 3/8/2018. After subtracting a $0.17 benefit due to tax reform, the company earned $1.42 per share. This missed analysts’ estimates by $0.04, but net income increased 36% from Q2 2017. Revenue grew 10.8% year-over-year to $33 billion. This beat analysts’ expectations by $280 million.

Increasing revenues shouldn’t be a surprise to those who follow the company as Costco has grown revenues by an average of 11.9% for the past four quarters.

Source: YCharts

Revenues have been increasing in almost a straight line up for the better part of a decade. Second quarter results continued this trend. Same store sales improved 8.4%, including average ticket growth of 4.7% with the rest of the increase coming from higher traffic. Costco saw growth throughout the geographies that it competes. The U.S. topped 7% same store sales growth while Canada grew 8.7%. International sales improved almost 16%.

These are impressive numbers at a time when there are many retailers struggling to show any type of growth. Many of these retailers will be closing thousands of stores in 2018, including Walmart’s Sam’s Club. While Costco is planning to add at least three new stores during the year, leading warehouse competitor will be closing 63. It’s almost as if the company’s rivals realize that Costco is best of breed and not worth competing against. This will be especially true if the company is able to continue to put up strong online sales numbers.

E-commerce, which is becoming more important every day for retail companies, increased 28.5% in the second quarter. This is on top of a 27.3% rise in Q2 2017. It should be pointed out that e-commerce sales would have been higher, but pre-Thanksgiving and Black Friday holiday sales fell during the first quarter of the company’s fiscal 2018. E-commerce sales would have increased 35% had these important shopping dates fell in the second quarter as they did last year.

With e-commerce accounting for less than 5% of the company’s total sales, Costco has ample room to grow its online business. The trend in online shopping continues to accelerate and Costco has shown significant online sales growth. Up until recently, the company hasn’t even focused much attention to online sales, but that is starting to change. One way the company is attempting to take advantage of the trend is by expanding its two-day dry grocery and same-day fresh grocery delivery service to all of its U.S. stores by the end of 2018. With room to improve its online presence, Costco has a long runway for growth.

Dividend History

Costco has paid a dividend for 14 consecutive years. The company’s dividend increases are very consistent over both the short and long term. Costco has raised its dividend an average of 12.4%, 12.9% and 13.2% over the past 3, 5 and 10-year time frames, respectively. The company’s most recent increase was announced on 4/25/2017. That increases boosted the dividend by 11.11%. If the company holds to its previous schedule, shareholders can expect that an increase should be announced sometime in April.

In addition to steady increases, Costco occasionally pays a large special dividend. At the end of May of last year, shareholders received a $7 special dividend. On 2/27/2015, a $5 special dividend was paid to investors. And in December of 2012, a $7 special dividend was paid to shareholders. While far from a guarantee to regularly occur, these special dividends show that the company is serious about returning capital to shareholders. One reason Costco can offer reliable dividend growth as well as special dividends is due to the company’s cash flows.

Source: YCharts

The company’s cash flows are fairly consistent over the last ten years. Outside of a decline in 2017, the trend tends to be steady or accelerating cash flow. You can see from the chart that free cash flow levels really improved in the last year or so. This provides for fuel for dividend growth.

Costco currently pays $2 per year in dividends. Based off of the most recent closing price, shares yield just 1.07%. What Costco lacks in yield, it makes up with consistent dividend growth. Even better, based off the company’s average analysts’ EPS estimate for 2018 of $6.76, the company has a dividend payout ratio of under 30%. This leaves plenty of room to keep growing the dividend going forward. Is this the right time to add to our position? Let’s consider the stock’s current and future valuations before making a decision.

Valuation Analysis



According to F.A.S.T. Graphs, shares of Costco are trading at a current price to earnings multiple of 32.2. This is a 24% premium to the stock’s five year normal PE of 26. By this measure, Costco is expensive. If we use 2018 EPS estimates, shares are trading at a forward multiple of 27.7. This is just 6.5% above the normal price to earnings multiple. This is still an expensive PE, but not terribly overvalued relative to the stock’s history. Taking the average estimate for earnings per share of $7.61 for 2019, the forward multiple falls to 24.6. By this measure, shares are actually slightly undervalued. While estimates can always be wrong, I am impressed by Costco’s earnings and avenues for growth, especially in online sales.

Conclusion

Costco produced solid second quarter earnings. While earnings per share missed slightly, the company grew sales by almost 11%. Costco saw traffic and average ticket increase at a time when its competitors are closing stores. Online sales are a small part of Costco’s operation, but that is starting to change and e-commerce numbers are growing at a robust clip.

While the stock might not offer a juicy dividend, it does offer consistent, reliable growth and the company has a lot of room to continue raising payments to shareholders. To top it off, the stock isn’t that expensive based on future earnings projections. These qualities make Costco an attractive holding for dividend growth investors.



