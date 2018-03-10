Not All Retailers Are The Same

The difference is sustainable, and means that over the longer term some companies now seen as retailers are perfectly sustainable no matter what the online menace brings.

This article will show that there can be a massive difference in nature, between what otherwise seem similarly exposed retailers.

The market often treats all companies having a large physical store presence as if they're all the same. All equally exposed to online competition.

They don't sell it just at Guess stores

Lately, the market seems to treat all retailers as if they’re cut of the same cloth, other than for specific company beats/misses. That is, if there’s an online menace, then this menace applies just as easily to Kohl’s (KSS) as it does to Guess (GES).

This, in my view, is deeply wrong. There’s a massive difference in nature between these two companies (they are presented as examples), and others like them.

We will start with the similarity between them. Both run stores or retail chains. These stores can be department stores, within malls, free standing or whatever. That’s probably the reason the market seems to treat them as “all the same”, because the idea is that online retailing will eat physical retailing’s cake.

The Difference

However, there is one huge difference between them. You see, companies like Guess are based on selling a brand (or set of brands). They have stores, yes, to sell their brands. But their own stores are just a channel. They can just as easily franchise branded stores selling their branded product. Or license the brand to use on products they don’t manufacture, like watches or jewelry. Or, and this is where the difference gets really critical, they can sell their branded products in other people’s stores (namely, department stores).

To put it another way, a brand like Guess can sell its clothes at a chain like Nordstrom (JWN) or perhaps even Kohl’s. For Guess, this is selling through a “wholesale channel”. And actually, when a brand like Guess sells through the wholesale channel, it typically enjoys even higher margins than when selling through its own stores.

The difference, though, doesn’t stop there. Take the retail cookie monster, Amazon.com (AMZN). Amazon.com acts like an online department store. As a result, it’s also another “wholesale channel” for a company like Guess, but not for a company like Kohl’s. That is, Guess can choose to sell its branded product at Amazon.com, and indeed, does. Much like, I must say, Nike.

Therein lies the massive difference. Expansion of online retail due to monsters like Amazon.com isn’t necessarily a negative for Guess in the way it’s a negative for Kohl’s and other department stores. Indeed, the market at times knows this. It knows the expansion of online retail can be a problem for Foot Locker (FL) but it isn’t a problem for Nike (NKE). That’s the exact same situation as a brand like Guess faces. Nike has its own stores, too – but it also has a brand, which it can sell through other people’s stores as well as Amazon.com. Somehow, though, the market often seems to forget this, and treats Nike separately from what it does to Guess or, say, The Gap (GPS), which is also a brand (group of brands) to begin with.

Plus, again, I should reinforce: online retailers are a wholesale channel which provides brands with a high-margin outlet. How can you have high margins while selling online? Well, the Nike shoes or Guess clothes provided by Nike and Guess won’t necessarily be cheap online, either. The margin is in the product, and the product, since it’s branded, isn’t open to margin erosion.

To tell it another way, it’s different for Kohl’s, Foot Locker and Amazon.com to be selling you a specific Nike shoe. Margins will ultimately suck for Kohl’s, Foot Locker and Amazon.com if that happens. But they won’t suck for Nike, because it’s providing the shoe at about the same price and (high) margins to all of those retailers.

Conclusion

Be aware of their true nature when choosing between many different retailing stocks. Online retailing is a direct threat to retailers which just convey other people’s well-established brands. However, online retailing is just another channel when it comes to selling branded product even if the brand is itself running a number of its own stores (and even if their own stores are suffering because of online competition).

As a result of the above, companies which sell brands are much safer than generic retailers. They are much less exposed to the impacts from online retailing, over the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GES over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.