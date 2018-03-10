58.com's (WUBA) CEO Michael Yao on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 8, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Rene Vanguestaine - Christensen & Associates

Michael Yao - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hao Zhou - Chief Financial Officer

Wei Lei - Senior Vice President of Finance

Analysts

Natalie Wu - CICC

Hillman Chan - Citigroup

Thomas Chuang - Credit Suisse

Wendy Huang - Macquarie

Ming Xu - UBS

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the 58.com Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. Please note that today's event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Rene Vanguestaine. Please go ahead.

Rene Vanguestaine

Thank you. Andrew Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. The Company's results were released earlier today and are available on the Company's IR website at ir.58.com as well as on PR Newswire Services.

On the call today from 58.com are Mr. Michael Yao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Hao Zhou, Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Wei Lei, Senior Vice President of Finance.

Mr. Yao will discuss 58.com's business operations and Company highlights, followed by Mr. Zhou, who will go through the financials and guidance. They will all be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follows.

I remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on Management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relates to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties and factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Mr. Michael Yao. Michael, please.

Michael Yao

Thanks, Rene, and thanks everyone for joining. Throughout the 2017 I will talk about our forecast, mainly internal platform ecosystem enhancement and the internal efficiency improvement. As we just started 2018 let me talk about our 2017 achievements and the 2018, plans in these two area.

On the platform ecosystem space, we are making good progress on various fronts. The first and the very basic one is improvements in the distinct content. For instance, in housing, in addition to [indiscernible] the property itself, we are to adding more detail to communities and the questions and answers between agents and consumers.

The number of this of the [indiscernible] had increased significantly. We are also content in the broader service, such as industrial use policies, productivity growth - in the decision-making. Similar initiatives are ongoing across of just housing.

Technically, these are about connection that is an after user browser content. Beyond phone conversations which are the most traditional communication method, usage of our instant business messenger tools has been growing rapidly. We are also encouraging our users [indiscernible].

This has been growing steadily. We are also planning to add live streams, streaming and messaging as part of diversifying our communication tools. We are increasing communication efficiency by making recommendation based on big data and AI. The feedbacks from user help us to continue to fine tune our algorithm.

Currently, we are facilitating more than 10 million of such connections on a daily basis, which we plan to grow further in 2018. Last but not least this information - we have been recently - on business license and the qualification verification as part of long-term content we will check this such as [indiscernible] we are dedicating more resources to further enhance relationships.

For instance, we now teams who visit the apartment to verify for example that is information reported profit the agents. We encouraged user by simplifying the interface and offer more token incentives. We have a introduced insurance products for share of capital cost of low cost college information.

We felt to differentiate whole balance sheet college of the information from those [indiscernible] which trends higher quality information. We are also adding resources in dispute resolution to optimize our progress. We will continue our efforts in this area in 2018. Probably due to this collective efforts, the traffic of pour app particularly Ganji and Anjuke grow more than 50% year-over-year really as [indiscernible] expense that are only 3%. The non-apps with similar traffic scale, we believe we are [indiscernible] just the growing apps.

Let me now talk about internal operation efficiency. We continued to deliver [indiscernible] throughout 2018 year-end employee count is just a little over 21000 which is 8% down from a year ago. Now the field sales and the customer service employee count is down 10%. This give more than 30% revenue growth.

The significant operational efficiency improvement, is driven by multiple initiatives. Firstly, we have been improving management discipline in our field sales and the sales team. It's still a very young and the size of the team of about 90,000 people in around 2020. So it's still a continuous focus in the training our managers are becoming more experienced with business inventory controls.

Secondly, it is also important technology in the AI. We continue to improve our IT infrastructure to enhance management - the value management and our time lines of our internship. With more profile information about a - lead or in existing customer, our sales and the customer sales team have becoming more efficient.

Thirdly, it is about sales. To the user overall are becoming more strategic with the mobile Internet. We plan it is easier to attract business customers to purchase our services that user our mobile tool by themselves and making it an integral part of how to run in the business. This helps to remove some hand holding efforts by our team which helps with staff efficiency.

The efficiency improvement will continue to manifest itself in at least the next two to three years as we see ample - to become better in all these areas. Probably [indiscernible] this accomplishment and our financial results continue to improve, I do want to take a moment to emphasize the market opportunity ahead of us and our determination to continue to invest to capture these opportunities.

For instance, we bought [inaudible] was great pleasant surprise in 2017. To refresh your memory, we bought [indiscernible] which already means 58 in the same time in China as our new product launched in the second half of 2017. And the channel in the [indiscernible] environment, which has about 300 million to 400 million users. We identified a local partner in each of the , helping to further develop local sales networking, which has used our tools continued broadcast local content in that tool.

We have seen tremendous traffic growth because this is a huge void to improve the sales and channels of [inaudible]. Another success was, cost trading platform we launched four years ago in which Tencent investment for $400 million and other business resources less than a year ago. The user experience on Tencent's significantly better on the use of capital of 58.com.

So our overall gross traffic with transactional volume accelerated because of [indiscernible] business with very large market that are quite under penetrated. Similarly, our main business are mostly in category with great, secular growth opportunity such as - highly secondary home used car compared to a new home new car and [indiscernible] our categories offer gross potential with the underlying industry - structurally changing the benefit category that [indiscernible].

So we feel interested to continue to invest in this business compared to - opportunity. Also, as I have mentioned in various areas, we continue to find areas that we can benefit from AI, whether it is installation verification, user profile, content recommendation, market effectivity enhancement internal efficiency improvements.

We will hire AI exports to we optimize this platform [inaudible] to into real business practice. With that I will pass it to comment on the financial results of the company.

Hao Zhou

Thanks, Michael. Thanks and thanks again everyone for joining the call. Excuse me. I'm happy to walk you through the fourth quarter financials. Total revenues were RMB 2.76 billion which exceeded our guidance of RMB 2.625 to RMB 2.725 billion. Year-over-year growth was 32% in RMB terms.

Gross margin was 19.5% compared with 89.9% during the fourth quarter last year. Operating expense were RMB1.9 billion up above 12% year-over-year within sales and marketing expenses advertising was RMB512 million up above 13% year-over-year significantly slower than revenue growth.

Excluding advertising, the majority of the operating expenses is headcount related labor expenses. However, at the end of Q4, our headcount was down about 8% year-over-year and slightly down sequentially compared to last quarter end.

So with revenue growing 32% gross margin largely stable, operating expenses growing at 4%, our operating and net margin improved. In the fourth quarter GAAP and non GAAP operating margin were about 22% and 28% respectively, compared to 9% or 15% respectively a year ago.

Within items below operating profit we had a RMB186 million equity loss pick up from 58 Home, it was calculated based on the Company’s ordinary shareholding 50 home which was 88%. We are happy to see growth in GMV improving efficiency and in customers satisfaction in 58 Home business. Other major drivers included, but are not limited to government subsidies, net interest and other miscellaneous income and expenses.

GAAP and non GAAP net margin were 15% and 20% compared to 7% and negative 1% a year ago. These note that our trading platform for used goods in which Tencent invested $200 million along with other business resources last April, continue to be part of our consolidated financial during the fourth quarter.

Also we account for cost during cost accounting because our ownership and influence are significantly less, so losses goes from 58 P&L. Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB876 million, approximately $134 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and sequentially up from the third quarter.

I won’t go through total year results in a line-by-line fashion. In summary compared to 2016 revenues rose exceeded our expectations. Gross margin remained high. Operating and net margin expanded due to increasing efficiency in Class A position and the sales and customer service team.

However, as Michael mentioned earlier, we always manage 58 with a longer term mindset. We’ll continue to invest in areas that we believe will strengthen our longer term competitive position and sustain growth.

Now on the guidance, we expect first quarter 2018 revenues to be between RMB2.29 billion and RMB2.39 billion and 15% to 20% year-over-year growth rate respectively. The sequential drop in growth rate is largely due to the fact that the 2018 Chinese New Year was 19 days later than 2017.

The revenues are typically prior to Chinese New Year and rebound post China grew very strongly with a later Chinese New Year, we had longer week period pre Chinese New Year and shorter post Chinese New Year momentum in the first quarter compared to 2017. These estimates reflect the Company’s current and preliminary view which is subject to change.

We have noticed that the governor tone with regard to housing policy continues to focus on reducing excessive housing price increases with this in mind the housing market transaction level will likely remain at a relative low level, particularly in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities. We are actively pushing our businesses to lower-Tier cities to gain more market share to offset this pressure.

Other than housing, we are generally positive on China’s macro economy, particularly the service sector, which fits very well with the local service nature of our platform content. The demand for our jobs, used car and used goods and other local services category remains quite strong.

With that, I'd like to open up the call for Q&A. Andrew, please begin.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

The first question comes from Natalie Wu of CICC. Please go ahead.

Natalie Wu

Hi, good evening to Michael, Hao and Wei thanks for taking the questions and congratulations on very solid quarter. My question is mostly regarding the rural area extension. We noticed that you have extended around 10,000 counties in China under the 58 Tencent initiative and I pointed a new VP in charge of the rural market oriented to product innovation. Just wondering what should we expect the business will grow into in future and what kind of the revenue contribution should we expect in 2018 and maybe in the next few years as well. Also related to the impairment. Thanks.

Michael Yao

[Foreign Language]

Hao Zhou

Yes, for the sake of English speaking audience, briefly translate 58 Tencent which means 58 in the same time in Chinese is very important product. We use to tackle to capture the users especially in the country side or in small towns in China which is about half of the population in China which is huge. And you know most of them have mobile internet access nowadays and so within the half year since we launched the product, we have gained very rapid growth in terms of user attraction.

Currently, we have already covered about 8,000 towns more ounce and we have a target of covering 30 towns by the end of this year and reaching to 10 million use level by the end of the year hopefully. So at least in 2018, is positioned as a user product so clearly its huge market, we have found a very effective way to reach out to them and really meet their needs and there is a huge void in that market and [indiscernible] the popularity. So at least in 2018, we haven’t given any revenue targets for the team. It is meant to be a user growth platform.

Natalie Wu

Great. Thank you. Just very quick follow-up, is there any revenue sharing related in that program regarding maybe the head of the county?

Hao Zhou

Not today, I can say that. Not today, there is no revenue share. It is possible that the partners, we call the partners we find identifying the term, we will be able to generate some revenue on its own but today we don’t show anything with them.

Natalie Wu

Got it, great. Thank you.

Hao Zhou

Thank you Natalie.

Operator

The next question comes from Hillman Chan of Citi. Please go ahead.

Hillman Chan

Thank you Michael, Wei and Hao for thank you for taking my question. Congrats on a solid quarter, my first question is on Zhuan Zhuan could you share more on our strategy to grow the user base and the potential to operate with Tencent and also your comment on competitive landscape or the used item trading and how should we think about the loss for Zhuan Zhuan this year. And my second question is on your housing business, could you say more details on the operation as to how we grow into the lower-Tier cities and how should we think about the growth and the potential there in the low lower-Tier cities for housing market. Thank you very much.

Michael Yao

Okay, I will take the first question and Hao will answer the second one. [Foreign Language].

Hao Zhou

Yes for Zhuan Zhuan, we feel good about the business progress, and we launch the business about three years ago, and apparently the user experience is a lot better than the traditional classified category on the 58. So it’s very improved user experience, the user attraction is growing better fast as well, as well as the GMV and platform et cetera.

So we feel it was a good strategy to have it as separate app and also I think we feel good about Tencent invested about a year ago, after first year, which is endorsement from Tencent and Tencent currently is working with us to hopefully bring more resources to further help to the development of the platform.

And we just want to remind you all guys that used goods is a huge market in China, that the awareness of buy and selling used goods in China is lot less, is lower than that of western countries were observed, so there is lot of demand to be unlocked. And I think we are well positioned to accelerate the growth with Tencent and 58 support continuing support.

So we are very likely to increase the investment whether its advertising, [indiscernible] back of the business in 2018 than 2017. We don’t have a particular number right now, but I think given the fact that the big market, low penetration, good team and good shareholders support, we will defiantly wanted to find ways to accelerate the growth.

The second question is about housing right, so housing, correct I think in the lower-Tier cities there is a bigger opportunities, first of all policies are less negative, because for Tier-1, Tier-2 housing price is higher and government is more active in terms of coming out with negative policy tool you know currently transaction price or volume, but it’s not a case in lower-Tier cities.

And so we are actively pushing for either through dealer channels or through opening up more direct offices you know 58 as a pretty well managed direct sales team to going to lower cities. And we just pleasantly surprised by the size of the market as we go deeper, we are able to see captive growth in those lower cities and we gain market share.

So I think in terms of how we go there its very similar to how we started the business in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities it just had to find lot of open room to grow in lower-Tier cities. Also I think Anjuke was acquisition in 2015 when we acquired the businesses we had presence in 15 cities and now we are expanding into more than 30, 40 with both secondary and primary.

So it’s a bigger scale [indiscernible] the coverage and therefore more efficient business model now than three years ago. And potential huge and because our customers and developers all the secondary housing agencies are going to lower cities too, so we are going with them and with the overall improvement of economy in China, people are going to try to their upgrade homes across the country. So we feel that is big opportunity and we are actively pushing for more growth.

Hillman Chan

Thank you very much, Hao and Michael. That’s helpful. Thank you.

Michael Yao

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Thomas Chuang of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Thomas Chuang

Hi. Thanks management for taking my questions. I have two questions. The first question is about our margin trend given the fact that our core business is a proven business model with margin expansion solely on classified ads. How should we think about balancing our margin expansion with the investment that you initiated? And my second question is about the used cars market. How should we think about the strategy of used car business as well as our investment in quality, how should we think about we generate the synergies among different product offerings in our portfolio? Thank you.

Hao Zhou

Thanks Thomas. I will answer the first question on the margins. As you can see from the results, our margin did improve quite significantly in 2017 versus 2016 let’s keep in mind that we are coming off of integration of Ganji in the back of 2015 right so 2016 was few go to on these integration issues. So therefore the synergies were not fully on released if you will.

So 2017 was over time - things out well and we had cost low under control and our growth in the core business is continue sustain or even accelerating in some places. So therefore, you have more profit top to the bottom line in the margin expansion. In 2017 I think if you talk about our core business, in housing, jobs and other yellow page services, the trend will continue and our activities will continue as well, because you look at our business today is about 20% plus.

We always believe that inherently the classified model because of lower used acquisition cost overall because of ongoing nature of the customers and because of the once you have pretty dominant positions, you are entitled with much higher margins. So it’s not going to be like 20% forever.

So as we continue to drive sales and efficiencies and customer service and the supply of sales serves and take out the hand holding piece of the businesses as we hopefully increase price in areas where we are dominant or we continue to expand our customers which has a very big potential in China and you know having much more potential targets out there. We will further expand the margins in the core businesses without doubt.

At the same time, as you have heard Michael talk about, we as the business have always been quite open to incubate and form new initiatives. Even though some of these new issues might be loss making in the shorter term, right.

So not long ago, right in 2016 we incubated 50 home and [indiscernible] back then those were quite loss making, you know relative to our core business which was also loss making. So you know people have skepticism back then, but now two years, three years later these business incubate in 2015 become bigger level as dinosaurs in China.

So we just want to take that all but some of the credit of being able to take the pressure and do the right thing for the longer term value of the business and then there is logic behind these investment. It has to be pretty big market, it has to be low penetration so you have a long growth trajectory and has to be a model that’s somewhat proven, right and has to be a model where we are confident about the longer term revenue and profit potential.

So if you use these criteria to judge what we are including today, you know Zhuan Zhuan definitely fits the model right, big time, low penetration you know proven model and longer term big JMV and process ability and that’s [indiscernible] right big time and even though not huge revenue today but here similar revenue models in 58. It’s just in the country diverging the city.

So currently if we scan our business, these are two of the many, two of some more incubations we are looking at. So Michael talked about our winnings as a management. To reinvest some for the incremental profits from the core businesses to these initiatives and we hope investors have to trust in the team and support us along the way, while we drive longer term values not only from the core business including margin, but also new businesses through maybe temporary loss making investment. Okay.

So that’s a long answer to your question but that’s really those are very important strategy behind lot of the positions of the business. So where it comes on to margins, whether it’s going to be less margin expansion offset by these new initiatives or maybe flattish margin year-over-year in 2018 on operating level is ultimately creating value. I think we are doing the right thing and hopefully. So that’s my response to the margin question. And Michael will talk about used cars.

Michael Yao

[Foreign Language].

Hao Zhou

Yes. Used car is a huge market many investor know and it’s a early stage market too, because new cars for last several years we have hired transaction values than volume than U.S and China and used cars is still probably less, but just over time we will overtake U.S as well. So it had great growth potential, so that we were excited.

Guazi obviously as I said also earlier was business that initiated from 58 Ganji report but credit to Mark and his team, they have hence grow the business very well and a clear leader of their respective vertical and its valued more than 5 billion according to latest launch in private market and the related to the 258 in [indiscernible] they are very independent, we are more of a financial investor, we don’t really dictate their strategy, but we support them on the traffic basis and there has always been the agreement, which is ongoing.

We don’t manage part of our used car portfolio in a way, so it’s more independent either way, Guazi as you know more on B2C on used car and we simply introduce new car services. So 58 is quite clearly differentiate from what it do, we focus on B2C primarily and on used car, we sort of all the - we want to make sure that the users can be connected to many or majority of the used cars dealers in the market, whether it’s a small Mom & Pop shop or a big boys license chained stores.

Not all users wanted to sell their car directly into another individual, so a lot of transactions go to dealers which I think given the fragmented market nature in China you kind of need a platform like ours to help both the consumers and the businesses.

So there is still today equity big differences in terms of business focus, but we are happy about the success of Guazi, and we wish some well, but we have our own strategy of developing our platform which is quite different from what Guazi is doing.

Michael Yao

[Foreign Language].

Hao Zhou

So also 58 is an open platform right and it’s not transactional directly, but it’s open, distinct information, we are adding more services and it’s the biggest traffic platform today in used cars as far as we can gauge its bigger than any other similar platforms. So we do have some advantage in some effect and we will continue to see how we improve user experience and feature the platform and pursue faster growth.

Thomas Chuang

Thanks for the detailed answers. I will get back to the queue.

Operator

The next question comes from Wendy Huang of Macquarie. Please go ahead.

Wendy Huang

Thank you, management and congratulations on other solid quarter. My first question is regarding the jobs things. We noticed that you are increasing the price again by 10% it’s kind of to a less magnitude compared to previous years. I noticed that you mentioned previously that you’re seeing the jobs growth momentum can steady as to 40% to 50%. So it’s the case beside the 10% price hike what would be the average job to achieve that 40% to 50% growth? And secondly so for the back home, has it already continued to any of your 2.6 million pay accounts already? Lastly, I think really six to 12 months I think that always doing something new to expand the long-term growth potential including the [indiscernible] and Zhuan Zhuan that you mentioned before, I wonder that [indiscernible] are you trying anything for the longer term as well. Thank you.

Hao Zhou

Thanks Wendy. On the jobs, yes we are going ahead with price increase this year as well even though to our lesser extent than last year and the reason being last year was really the first time after many years that we raised the price, right. So before we work with Ganji and kept the price or discounted to compete with each other. So I think it’s an adequate level we see how it goes so far, it’s kind of prior well received mostly because of very good competitive position that we have in the market.

We are really sizable and we have in the last 12 months grow a traffic more than the extent we increase our price. So even with the price increase we are delivering higher ROI for our merchant. So, we feel pretty good about it, which we feel pretty reasonable of what we do and the rest of the volume growth will come from volume.

As we said, we have about 800,000 quarterly paying merchant now, which is growing quite healthy and we project the number will continue to grow more than the million mark in the near future. But compared to the total number of SMEs in China it gives us more fraction. And so I think we feel pretty good about the growth rate is already higher than any of the job companies and in addition to the fact we are generating more revenues than any other job vertical in China. So we are the biggest going to top six and also where we are investing more as well.

So I think overall we feel very good about our competitive position in jobs and we also feel good about the potential and we feel good about you know our strategy and not trying to be overly aggressive on margin expansion but also that is that with longer terms sustained growth in mind to show we have adequate level of investments even in the jobs or housing category.

On Zhuan Zhuan very quickly, it’s not including in the 2.6 million merchant account okay and I think your question of new business I will probably leave it to Michael.

Michael Yao

[Foreign Language].

Hao Zhou

So I think for 2018 and as 2017 as well right. So we are pretty much focused on Zhuan Zhuan outside of the core business where we firmly go on Tencent was a sudden surprise in the second half of 2017 which we are happy to see the results and we are going to push ahead. [indiscernible] has been a good addition to the job portfolios we have and it’s a different position here and we don’t want to invest it to get confused and say what are the core platform right.

I mean [indiscernible] is platform for business so it’s a very different position than 58. So it’s just like a user app and the merchant app for tax, certainly there are two apps but they function differently for different purposes. And it works very well, it works better in tandem and so to the expansion of the platform if you know. So I think in the new initiative outside of the core business we are going to focus on Zhuan Zhuan [indiscernible] into 2018.

Wendy Huang

Okay. Thank you.

Hao Zhou

Thanks Wendy.

Operator

The next question comes from Ming Xu of UBS. Please go ahead.

Ming Xu

Thank you Michael, Hao and [indiscernible] for taking my question and I congratulate on the strong quarter. So I have two questions, first one is regarding your monetization strategies. So could you share with us your strategy to further increase your ARPU and particularly what kind of potential we could expect in both substitution fee and OMS. And my second question is regarding 58 Home could you maybe share with us the latest development there in terms of the company itself and the market and also what kind of loss we could expect in 2018 and when we could expect it to be possible? Thank you.

Hao Zhou

Yes, sure I mean thanks. In terms of monetization, I think our food is all a potential, overall we feel like we are a capital that has always been modest in terms of pricing for the merchant. You know even after some of the modest increase in Jobs that we have to talk about earlier. So we are apart from that focus on generating unit growths and we can share that merchants you know are having better allies as we review our price strategy.

The overall strategy is definitely [indiscernible] membership and membership is positioned a s a very basic entry level product which like almost like we want to promote it to almost any merchants, it’s a basic hiring, just more effective online versus offline, so that’s why we need a membership. But then on top of that there may be vigorous customers, there may be more acute needs and may be more tailor making needs and that’s where OMS comes in, right.

So OMS we will be more flexible and we will be more online, the sales serve and take different forms and will be more intelligent as well and by intelligent we mean that if merchants have certain requests and we capture more data about users as well, we are able to connect them better, or comment more precisely whether it’s a candidate to a employer or it’s a property to a merchants or to a consumer. So its various forms and it’s just very - with the latest technology whether its AI, Big Data or mobile internet.

So that’s when I think with the diversification, and customers will find that, it’s better services, less time used on the platform to get a job done. So as we continue to increase efficiency for our merchant customers more dividend willing to pay more on price because we help them to be more efficient and save time. And that’s how strategy ARPU is, it’s not just fat out, price increase year-over-year, but it’s more a new product driven, its more efficiency driven. So that’s our strategy.

On 58 Home quickly I think was too good about the fact just to go for competitive reasons we are not disclosing out of the metric, but clearly it’s still the leader in its respected vertical whether its home services or merchants and we seem to have merged with a Hong Kong Based logistic company and so with complimentary competitors and geography coverage as well. And I think overall market still need such kind of service, so it’s a big market and if you think about number of families which had demand for home services that’s huge. Right.

So that’s why we continue to grow and we are not too much hung up on the fact that’s still loss making, so Alibaba is not to hung up on the losses as well the investor. So we don’t have a target per say when we have to break even, because the primary goal is to grow the business and grow the customers satisfaction and which we are seeing for.

Ming Xu

Alright. Thank you.

Hao Zhou

Thanks Ming.

Operator

And the last question today will come from [indiscernible] of HSBC. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you management for taking my question. My question is regarding to the mini app, [indiscernible] Anjuke and also Zhuan Zhuan, what kind of progress we have already made in Tencent’s ecosystem and how we should think about the future growth opportunity. Thank you very much.

Michael Yao

[Foreign Language].

Hao Zhou

I think the mini program is a good tool and because of our natural inventory relationship between Tencent and 58, I think we trying to make the best use of it and both 58 and Zhuan Zhuan are mini program equivalent and 58 has recently crossed the 1 million DAU mark on its mini program, which we feel pretty good about given the fact that we have not already started on the go.

So, I think it’s a good addition tool, we have already a very sizable app and we are going to continue to push on that front and hopefully we have better position in mini program than what we already have achieved 58 on an app basis. So, it offers additional sort of an user growth platform and we are very happy to go further.

Operator

Was there a follow-up Mr. [Wang] (Ph)?

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much. That’s the answer of my question. Thank you.

Hao Zhou

Thanks.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Rene Vanguestaine for any closing remarks.

Rene Vanguestaine

Thank you all for joining us today. On behalf of 58.com’s management, we wish you a good evening or good morning depending on where you are. Good-bye.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.