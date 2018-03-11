Average REIT Offers You Average Preferred Shares

TWO-A and TWO-B are both within the hold range and have a material amount of call protection.

The preferred shares from TWO are more attractive than the common stock today.

Two Harbors (TWO) has a few preferred shares I will be taking a look at.

For investors following my preferred share ratings, here is my guide to preferred shares.

Common stock

Investors looking to get into preferred shares should be aware of the underlying portfolio. Two Harbors is an average mortgage REIT priced as if they are better than average. Therefore, the common stock of TWO gets a sell rating.

Source: TWO investor presentation

TWO has about two-third of the portfolio dedicated to interest rate sensitive securities and one-third to credit sensitive securities. Neither of these securities are particularly attractive today when looking at spreads.

While management has done a good job with the company, I would much rather see internalized management. TWO’s current share price doesn’t offer much of a safety cushion from macroeconomic headwinds facing the mREIT sector. Thinning credit spreads and a flattening of the yield curve will put continual pressure on TWO’s ability to pay out the current dividend.

Preferred share

TWO has three preferred shares:

Source: CWMF’s subscriber spreadsheet (subscription required for 50+ preferred share/baby bond coverage with relative price targets)

All three of the preferred shares have come down around $1 (very rough). TWO-C was recently issued at $25 and has already dropped to below $24. Of these three preferred shares, TWO-C is at the worst valuation and is a sell. The A and B series have spent some time in the sell range, but have recently crossed over into a hold. However, with better preferred shares on the market, I’d want to see TWO-A and TWO-B drop around $0.70 to start competing with preferred shares from stronger mortgage REITs such as Annaly Capital Management (NLY) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC).

The preferred shares from TWO do carry a moderate amount of risk with a rating of “3”. I do not believe these securities are good for the more conservative buy-and-hold investors. For the more aggressive B&H investors, or traders, these shares could be attractive if they see a price drop.

All three series go to a floating rate after call protection ends:

Source: CWMF

Issuing TWO-C was a brilliant long-term play by management. The C series is not only issued at a lower coupon rate than A & B, but also has a thinner spread over 3-month LIBOR. TWO-C also has less call protection on the calendar which is good for Two Harbors. With how flat the curve is, they have a chance of paying out a smaller dividend after shares reset to 3-month LIBOR + 5.011%. For investors who are looking for a hedge (fixed-to-floating) against rising interest rates, AGNC and NLY both have better options in their preferred shares.

Additional risk

Source: CWMF

When it comes to call risk, TWO’s preferred shares shine with a material amount of protection on the calendar. The A and B series have call protection until 2027. The C series has call protection until 2025. That’s great, but my risk level excludes call risk. I still believe these carry too much risk for the most risk-averse investors. Further, with the spinoff of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) and the issuance of TWO-C, the market capitalization over preferred share liquidation ratio has dropped significantly. We would like to see a better ratio than 3.58x. In short, a large chunk of the company’s equity comes from these preferred shares.

Final thoughts

The market has priced them as if they are above average. The current market environment worsened over several quarters for mortgage REITs. A flattening of the yield curve puts direct pressure on the ability for mortgage REITs to earn net interest income. Preferred shares are often a great alternative to the common stock. However, there are far more attractively priced preferred shares. TWO-A and TWO-B have come into the hold range, have plenty of call protection on the calendar, and go FTF which is a hedge against interest rate hikes. TWO-C is still camping out in the sell range.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY-F, GPMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.