Nobilis Health's (HLTH) CEO Harry Fleming on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Marissa Arreola

Thank you, operator and good morning ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our 2017 fourth quarter and full year financial results conference call. On the call today are Harry Fleming, Chief Executive Officer; David Young, Chief Financial Officer; Kenneth Efird, President; and me, Marissa Arreola, Chief Strategy Officer. Following the formal portion of the call, we will be pleased to take your questions.

For your information, this call is being recorded and a replay will be made available shortly after the call. Instructions pertaining to replay will be posted on our website at www.nobilishealth.com. Some of the statements that we make today maybe considered forward-looking, including statements regarding future acquisitions, the expected performance of our business and our long-term growth and innovation. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2017 to be filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make are based on assumptions as of today and we undertake no obligation to update them. During this call, we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in the press release that we filed today.

I will now turn the call over to Harry.

Harry Fleming

Thank you, Marissa and thank you everyone for joining us on the call today. Let me begin our discussion by highlighting a few of the 2017 fourth quarter and full year financial results. For the fourth quarter of 2017, we have recorded a total revenue of $86.8 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of $15.1 million or a 14.8% decrease as compared to the prior corresponding period. However, adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter increased by 8.9% to $22.6 million. For the 12 months ended December 31, 2017, adjusted EBITDA increased by $7.4 million or 21.9% to $41.4 million on total revenues of $299.7 million, which represents an increase of $14 million or 4.9% over the full year 2016.

We continue to feel the impact of Hurricane Harvey in our largest market, Houston, where we experienced $5 million to $8 million of lost revenue in the month of October, this coming on the heels of a $10 million to $12 million revenue loss in September when Houston was flooded. The quarter was also impacted by the company’s decision to move away from the low margin lab services business that produced $9.5 million of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Net income for the full year 2017 decreased by $2.7 million to $3.8 million from net income of $6.4 million in 2016. However, net income was impacted by a $6.2 million write-down of our deferred tax asset in conjunction with the recent lowering of the federal tax rate. While the new federal corporate tax structure will benefit the company going forward, the lowering of the tax rate required us to write-down our deferred tax asset to comply with the new tax plan.

David will provide more details on this later, but excluding this one-time accounting change, net income for the fourth quarter increased 4.2% to $9.8 million and for the full year 2017, increased 54.4% to $10 million. 2017 remained an extremely eventful year for the company. Some of you may remember around this time last year on our Q4 2016 earnings call, this management team committed to achieving three very simple, yet foundational goals throughout the course of 2017. Accomplishing these goals required the company and management team alike to undergo a full financial and operational review from top to bottom and across all divisions. Those three goals were one, to streamline Nobilis’ cost structures; two, to develop new sources of revenue, and three, to grow our in-network portfolio through acquisitions, operational efficiencies, service line expansions and improved internal reporting capabilities where we were successful in all three of these areas during the year.

Other more specific milestones we attained in 2017 include the addition of a new market in West Texas through the addition of an in-network ASC in El Paso, Mountain West ASC, the addition of Uptown Surgery Center in Central Dallas, another in-network facility, the acquisition of DeRosa Medical, a 9-provider primary care practice in Arizona that we will leverage to materially build our referral-based businesses. DeRosa added 3 in-network clinics to our Arizona market as well. The acquisition of Hamilton Vein Clinic based in Houston, which added 6 in-network clinics and 2 new markets to our portfolio in Texas. And lastly, our $60 million 50.1% acquisition of Elite Surgical Affiliates completed last November.

The Elite acquisition added 4 in-network locations throughout the greater Houston area, including 1 surgical hospital and 3 surgical centers. This was our most considerable achievement in 2017 and the company’s largest acquisition to-date. As many of you know for the last several years, Nobilis has been looking for its first large-scale in-network acquisition. We found that in Elite. The Elite acquisition represents a major step for the company. It will provide significant annual in-network revenue to the Nobilis system. Even though this was our largest acquisition to-date, I believe we will see other large in-network acquisitions in the future.

I am now able to state that our 2016 multimillion dollar investment in Concertis division is now producing significant returns. Through the Concertis Concierge 360 platform, we are seeing a dramatic increase in referral-based business in 2018. We will pursue primary care physician engagement through a variety of avenues, but the most promising tool we have is the application of an internally developed IT platform designed to interface directly with a referring and treating physicians. The competitive advantage of the 360 Concierge platform is its ability to provide an unprecedented level of transparency within the patient referral process, creating a series of win-win outcomes amongst all parties involved, the patient, the referring physician, the treating physician, ancillary providers and the treatment facility, which in this case is Nobilis. Marissa will discuss the 360 Concierge platform in even more detail in a few minutes.

In addition to managing all of the new business we generated in 2017 via new facilities and rolling out new verticals like Concierge 360, there are a few strategic items we are committed to working on this year namely continuing to grow in-network revenues through acquisitions, contract negotiations with major payers and the addition of new service lines, continuing to expand the continuum of care Nobilis offers its patients through strategic vertical integration, further diversifying and strengthening Nobilis’ revenue generating platform through a measured expansion of our service offerings. Management has a deep M&A pipeline and is excited to continue a strategy of accretive acquisitions in 2018.

I will now pass the call to David to discuss in more detail our 2017 financial performance as well as to disclose our 2018 financial projections. David?

David Young

Thank you, Harry. In the fourth quarter of 2017, we recorded total revenue of $86.8 million, representing a decrease of $15.1 million or 14.8% from $101.9 million in the prior corresponding period. Revenues from patient and professional fees were down $16.3 million year-over-year. This decline is primarily attributable to declines associated with the loss of a key physician group in the fourth quarter of 2016, the continued impact of Harvey and the discontinuation of the low margin lab business offset by gains from the addition of the Elite businesses and Hamilton Vein. In particular, we estimate an additional $5 million to $8 million loss associated with the continued impact of Hurricane Harvey and an additional loss of $9.5 million associated with the labs.

Contracted marketing revenues increased slightly year-over-year to $3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 as compared to $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Case volume for the fourth quarter decreased by 2.7% year-over-year to 5,846 cases a difference of 161 cases. As mentioned earlier, this decline was due primarily to the loss of a key physician group in Plano and the after-effects of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, which carried over into the fourth quarter.

Gross margin for the quarter declined by approximately 50 basis points to 26.3% of revenues on lower volumes. Operating income in the fourth quarter of 2017 was $16.8 million down approximately $4 million versus prior year on lower volumes. On a per case basis, our work on the middle of the income statement drove improvements in our supplies per case and lower G&A costs. Our corporate costs for Q4 were $6 million, a decline of $0.5 million over Q4 of 2016 and lower general and administrative costs offset by increases in salaries and benefits.

Interest expense was $2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, up from $1.9 million in the prior corresponding period. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $3.6 million versus a net income of $9.4 million in the prior corresponding period. This includes an additional $6.2 million write-down of our deferred tax asset to reflect the new tax plan passed by Congress in December. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $22.6 million, an increase of $1.8 million or 8.9% over the fourth quarter of 2016. As I mentioned earlier, improvements in operating efficiencies and lower corporate costs contributed to this overall improvement.

Taxes in the fourth quarter of 2017 increased to $12.4 million from $6.3 million in the prior corresponding period due to the tax implications I discussed earlier. Excluding the impact of this adjustment, our effective tax rate was approximately 28.8% versus 31.5% in the same period last year. For the full 12 months ended December 31, 2017, we have recorded total revenue of $299.7 million versus $285.7 million in the prior corresponding period, an increase of $14 million or 4.9%, driven by a 6.8% increase in our revenues from patient and professional fees, or $18 million. We estimate the annual impact of the storm was approximately $15 million to $20 million.

Case volume for the year decreased by 5.9% to 18,757 cases while revenue per case increased by 11.5% year-over-year to $15,979 due to increased ancillary revenue and a higher equity case mix. For the 12 months ended December 31, 2017, our gross margin increased over 210 basis points. Operating income more than doubled to $22.3 million or up 122.3%. As a percentage of sales, operating income increased over 390 basis points to 7.44% of sales. Our corporate costs for the year were $27 million, a decline of $3.9 million over the prior corresponding period on lower overall corporate general and administrative and legal expenses offset by an increase in salaries and benefits. Interest expense for the full 12 months of 2017 was $6 million as compared to $4 million for the prior corresponding period, which was a direct result of increase in the size of our credit facility in 2017.

Net income for the 12 months ended December 31, 2017 was $3.8 million as compared with a net income of $6.4 million in the prior corresponding period. Excluding the $6.2 million adjustment for deferred tax, net income was approximately $10 million for the year, a 54.4% increase. Year-to-date, adjusted EBITDA totaled $41.4 million as compared with $34 million in the prior corresponding period, an increase of $7.4 million or 21.9% year-over-year. On the balance sheet, total cash at December 31, 2017 was $22.5 million compared with $24.6 million as of December 31, 2016.

Accounts receivable as of December 31, 2017 totaled $144.5 million compared to $125 million at the end of last year. Accounts payable increased slightly from $22.2 million at the end of 2016 to $24.3 million as of December 31, 2017. DSO for the period ended at 150 days on a 90-day basis. This is down 6 days from Q3, but as I indicated in our Q3 call, this is up year-over-year primarily due to the hurricane impact on billing operations. We estimate DSO would have been in the range of 120 to 125 otherwise. We continue to work both internally and with outside parties to improve the results and expect to have a DSO of 110 to 115 by the end of 2018. For the year, cash provided by operating activities for the 12 months ended December 31, 2017 was $26.4 million compared to $1.6 million in 2016 with total cash decreasing by $2 million on a year. Year-to-date CapEx is $5.1 million, and the balance on our revolver remains at $18 million with an additional $12 million still available.

Before handing the call over to Marissa, I want to discuss our 2018 guidance. For the full year 2018, we are expecting revenues in the range of $345 million to $355 million. We expect adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $57 million to $62 million. 2018 includes an estimate of approximately $28 million to $30 million in incremental revenue and $12 million to $14 million in incremental adjusted EBITDA for the Elite companies, which were added mid-November 2017. We estimate our tax rate to be approximately 20% for the year.

I will now pass the call over to Marissa, our Chief Strategy Officer, to discuss Concertis.

Marissa Arreola

Thank you, David. On our last earnings call, I described how Concertis entered the second phase of the strategic plan, the development of a clinically-integrated network or CIN. A clinically-integrated network is a collection of healthcare providers, such as physicians, ancillary providers and facilities that come together through improved patient care, through acute treatment and ongoing condition maintenance. Nobilis advances this through employment of an affiliation with primary care providers.

Last summer, Nobilis introduced 360 Concierge, a care navigation technology platform and the capstone of our clinically-integrated network. 360 Concierge provides a same level of concierge service and care to physicians as we do to our patients. It offers referring physicians, treating physicians and ancillary care providers the ability to track their patient’s progress across the continuum of care using our proprietary IT solution. Our team of patient care managers from a compliance and actively manage patient care by using this platform, where referring physicians previously could only hope that the patients they refer were receiving the treatment originally intended by them, now they can be part of the process by monitoring their patients’ ongoing treatment through the physician portal provided on the 360 Concierge platform and communicating with treating physicians using the platform. This care coordination has been shown to decrease healthcare costs while increasing patient satisfaction.

Our patient care managers interface with patients to ensure that they complete their testing and that specialists use recommended primary care physicians. If patients do not follow their referring physician’s instructions, our patient care managers coordinate with them and provide data to treating and referring physicians on the patient’s progress through the episode of care. Launched in May of 2017, the 360 Concierge platform has generated over 1,000 referrals since its inception and produced approximately $2.3 million in referral-driven procedure revenue in 2017. The platform currently enrolls 113 referring physicians across all three of our core markets with Houston representing approximately 39% of enrolled physicians. We expect to market the platform more heavily in Dallas and Arizona markets this year and anticipate that the recent openings of our Uptown Surgery Center in Dallas and Mountain West Surgery Center in El Paso to provide additional sources of growth for this platform.

As we continue developing the 360 Concierge platform in each of our markets we expect our physician enrollment to increase significantly. We will also leverage our clinically-integrated network to help achieve the following, advance our strategy of in-network primary care acquisition that we commenced in 2017 with DeRosa Medical, continue to negotiate strong in-network contracts like those that we achieved at several of our facilities in 2017, and continue to develop alternative reimbursement solutions and securing affiliation with the large healthcare system in all of our markets.

With that, I look forward to providing additional update on our next earnings call. But for now, I will pass the call over to Kenneth to provide an operational overview of our fourth quarter.

Kenneth Efird

Thank you, Marissa. I will start by providing everyone with an update on the Elite acquisition. The Elite acquisition closed in November 2017, provided Nobilis with a 50.1% equity stake in 4 Houston facilities, 1 surgical hospital and 3 ambulatory surgical centers, all of which are 100% in-network facilities.

We gained 76 new physician partners in the acquisition all of whom have been successfully on-boarded into the Nobilis system and are regularly performing cases. While consolidation of reporting systems is still ongoing, operational integration is complete and all parties to the transaction are pleased with the enhanced performance of the expanded facilities platform. Cases are being performed as scheduled and our new physician partners are invested and committed to the continued success of these new Nobilis facilities. These facilities provide Nobilis additional surgical locations for our surgical patients and we have already seen a positive impact on the patient’s surgical conversion with these new in-network locations. We will also continue to expand our marketing services as we evaluate new opportunities for growth at the recently acquired facilities.

In addition to adding 2 new in-network facilities in El Paso and Dallas, Texas, we also began offering sleep laboratory services at our Plano Hospital in late 2017. This sleep diagnostic center provides comprehensive diagnosis and treatment for a wide range of sleep disorders including sleep apnea, narcolepsy and seizures. The synchronization of sleep studies with our existing patient clinical algorithm not only expands the continuum of care, but also improves patient satisfaction and patient outcomes. This new service line treats new and existing patients and provides additional opportunity to deepen alignment with our current medical staff as well as new surgeons. Moreover, it is our goal to grow this service line at our Houston and Arizona markets. Sleep lab services represent an expansion of Nobilis’ ancillary division that adds to the system-wide vertical integration while simultaneously introducing another in-network revenue stream for the company.

We look to continue this growth in 2018 through one, additional in-network acquisitions like Elite Surgical, Mountain West and Uptown Surgery Center; two, additional joint development opportunities in new and existing markets; three, the addition of new in-network revenue streams from further system vertical integration; and four, the additional application of Concertis and its care navigation product like 360 Concierge.

With that update, I will pass the call back to Harry.

Harry Fleming

Thanks, Kenneth. With that, we have no further updates from management and I will now hand the call over to the operator so we can begin the Q&A session.

Bob Gibson

Good morning, everyone.

Harry Fleming

Good morning.

Bob Gibson

So, let’s talk about your guidance. It looks like you are only including half of Elite towards your 50.1% in your numbers?

David Young

Yes, Bob. This is David. One thing that – just to be clear, I know in terms of what we originally put out from the press release, that press release had I think a pro forma revenue of around $364 million for the combined companies on a trailing 12 basis. In that number included, the accounting component of that was approximately $14 million to $15 million of expenses that’s after we reviewed it with our auditors, we determined should be netted out of revenues. To be clear, it has no impact on the bottom line on a pro forma – on any basis for that matter, it’s just an accounting change. So to be very sort of clear about it, if there is an accounting change reflective of expenses that we reimbursed to the hospital as part of our contract we will own that management agreement and so it really is just an accounting change and so that’s what you are seeing in the difference. Does that make sense?

Bob Gibson

Yes. No, that’s great. Just I needed some clarity on why that was different.

David Young

No. I appreciate that.

Bob Gibson

Yes, you said you lost a key physician group, can we get some color on how much revenue that might have been?

David Young

In 2017, we estimate that number was in the $6 million to $10 million range.

Bob Gibson

Okay, $6 million to $10 million. And either for 2017 or preferably 2018, can you give me an idea of what you are in versus out of network split might be?

David Young

We think on a pro forma basis as we roll in Elite, we have that in that 40% to 50% range.

Bob Gibson

That’s fantastic. And then I will just throw this one at Harry if he doesn’t mind, can you give me any color at all why your stock has kind of been flat-lining for a while?

Harry Fleming

Yes. We don’t have a lot of good answers for that, Bob. I can tell you that the management team will just continue to produce these kind of results and the board is going to explore all options.

Bob Gibson

Okay, that’s fantastic. And I guess lastly just maybe a little color on the aftermath of the hurricane was there any significant damage going forward and is everything sort of back to normal?

Kenneth Efird

Yes, Bob. This is Kenneth. We did have significant damage in one of our ASCs in the Southern Houston markets, but we are able to go through flood remediation and bring that asset back online at the very end of Q4. And in doing so, we actually expanded the surgical capabilities of that facility.

Bob Gibson

Okay. So going forward, everything is wonderful now?

Kenneth Efird

That’s correct.

Bob Gibson

Perfect. Thanks so much, guys.

Harry Fleming

Thanks Bob.

Our next question comes from Dana Hambly from Stephens. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, thanks. Good morning. This is Jacob on for Dana. David thanks for the color on the revenues. I guess, just following up on that, how should we think about the organic growth profile of Nobilis going forward? And then also with the addition of Elite, how will that affect the seasonality of the business?

Harry Fleming

From an organic standpoint, I guess, Jacob, I would kind of break it up into two pieces. I look at market growth and then I look at what we can do in our facilities that we bring online. Ken mentioned that some of these new facilities like Mountain West in Uptown. So from a market perspective, I put the market in 3% to 4% range and then I add another 3% to 4% for the new facilities roughly.

Unidentified Analyst

And then on seasonality, should we expect it to change at all with Elite?

Harry Fleming

We saw actually a nice improvement in Q4 of this year on the seasonality. And I think we will continue to see that. I mean that was only with 1.5 months in there of Elite, but yes, I think we will continue to see that get better. I believe this year was below 30% in Q4. So that’s – in our view, that’s an improvement over prior years.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And then you laid out last year, $10 million to $13 million of cost saving opportunities, how much of those do you think you have realized in 2017 and how many more could be realized in 2018?

Harry Fleming

I think we gave a range that we thought we would impact 2017 by about $6 million to $8 million. I think that’s probably a reasonable number to use. And I think we have got a little bit more of that baked into 2018, but not most of the margin improvement we expect to see from just ongoing continued efficiencies and leverage on the volumes.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. So I guess looking to 2018, can you walk through your capital allocation priorities going forward? How do you think about debt pay-down versus M&A versus share buybacks, especially given where the stock is trading right now?

Harry Fleming

Yes. I mean, I will tell you, I mean, our first – we always believe that our first place for capital is in M&A. We believe the returns that we get from new facilities and our leverage that we can get on our overall volumes is going to be the best place for capital. So, I would say that was probably first and then the second would be debt and the third would be the stock buybacks right now.

Unidentified Analyst

And then on leverage, what’s the sort of comfort range, I think you look like you are about 2x the midpoint in 2018?

Harry Fleming

Yes, yes. I mean, on a pro forma basis, we were I think closing with Elite, we are around 2.5x. We still think 4 is probably kind of where we are comfortable. So we think the balance sheet still has room on it.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. I guess, Harry, one question, you just said the board will explore all options. Do you have some form of strategic review or is that just the normal board activity?

Harry Fleming

Yes, I really can’t get into that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, got it. Last question from me, cash flow profile was improved this year with 60% of EBITDA falling through to operating cash flow. Is that a reasonable rate going forward? And then what are the DSOs on the Elite business versus sort of legacy business?

David Young

Yes. I mean, we were really, really happy with the operating cash component that was nearly of obvious focus for us this year. So that definitely we are glad to see that. So I do think that’s reasonable going forward. There is a tendency as we improve some of the operations in other facilities all that sort of – all that cash continues to come back to us. So, I think it’s reasonable to assume that going forward. And Jacob, tell me your second question again, sorry.

Unidentified Analyst

Just the DSOs on the Elite business versus the legacy business, how do they compare?

David Young

Yes, they compare very favorably if it’s in-network obviously. So they run in the 45 to 50 range. This is what we have been seeing.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. That’s it for me. Thanks for taking the questions.

David Young

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Bill Sutherland from Benchmark Company. Please go ahead.

Bill Sutherland

Thank you. Good morning, everybody. Just a little more clarification on a couple of things you have touched on. The lab revenue, David, it was – the ‘17 Q4 compared with a year ago quarter that had $9.5 million, is that right?

David Young

That’s correct.

Bill Sutherland

And so how about full year that same kind of comparison?

David Young

Yes. So last year not well, actually $9.5 million was pretty much everything, because it came online in Q4 2016 and for 2017 we had right at $16 million.

Bill Sutherland

Okay and then dollars per case, down 12% in the quarter, some color on that please?

Harry Fleming

On the dollars per case from a revenue standpoint, I mean, obviously one of the things the hurricane is going to have an impact on that. The labs are going to impact that as well, because obviously, the labs are not included as a – we don’t have case associated with that.

Kenneth Efird

Well, with the right portfolio, we did appreciate a 12% increase year-over-year.

Harry Fleming

Yes. I mean it was year-over-year in the labs. The labs were a big component of that. I mean, you are going to see a majority of that is going to be related to the lab.

Bill Sutherland

Yes. So it was not case mix related to any degree?

David Young

No, no. There is a little bit in there, Bill, but it’s not meaningful.

Bill Sutherland

And then there is going forward as far as this lab impact, is it completely through as far as…

David Young

Yes. We have nothing in our guidance for lab next year.

Bill Sutherland

On guidance, you have got, you said, David, Elite and – primarily Elite and Hamilton contributing, no, I guess it’s just Elite – incremental of $28 million to $30 million in revenue. And just it looks like you are talking about organic of 6% to 8%, I am just not sure?

David Young

No. I had it at 3% to 4%, Bill, so added in that $10 million to $12 million range.

Bill Sutherland

Okay. And Elite and Hamilton in the fourth quarter contributed about how much revenue?

David Young

Elite was about $6 million. And I think Hamilton would have been around $2 million to $3 million.

Bill Sutherland

Okay. The last thing I was wanting to kind of cover is the incremental impact, but I guess you did get into that. You said that’s right, you did lay that out. Okay. I think that’s it. I will get whatever else I need offline. Thanks, everybody.

Harry Fleming

Thanks, Bill.

Harry Fleming

Thank you. I would like to end our call today with a final remark regarding our M&A activity. We continue to develop a robust pipeline of acquisition prospects. And although we have not built acquisition revenue and EBITDA into our forecast, we will continue to be aggressive in this area in 2018. Let me close by saying that we are looking forward to our next earnings call here in a few months when we discuss our first quarter 2018 financial results. Thank you.

