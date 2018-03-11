Weekly Oil Storage Report - March Will Be Very Important

March will be a very important month as this is the last month of the "bearish balance forecast" for Q1 2018.

Welcome to the Weekly Oil Markets Recap Edition of Oil Markets Daily!

WTI finished the week up 1.29%.

This week was quite hectic. Following the EIA oil storage report on Wednesday, WTI declined from $62.60/bbl to retest the $60/bbl psychological level on Thursday and finishing the week back up above $62/bbl.

On the physical oil market front, crack spreads weakened, backwardation weakened, but Brent - WTI spread widened giving us a mixture of mixed signals.

We are starting to see Chinese crude buying return following the Lunar New Year break, but most of the buying only reduced the excess storage that was out there. What we will need to increasingly see over the next few weeks are:

Crack spreads to rebound.

Stronger backwardation.

Wider Brent - WTI spread.

As the physical market is giving mixed signals at the moment, all eyes will be on the EIA oil storage reports over the coming weeks. IEA will also be reporting the January OECD storage data on March 15th, and it will be the first indication we get as to how global storage looks like for the first 2-months of 2018. Remember we wrote last week that the consensus came in 2018 overwhelmingly bearish on Q1 global oil storage predicting a build of +300k b/d to +500k b/d. If Q1 ends with flat storage in OECD, this bodes very bullishly for the rest of 2018.

Here are the four big highlights this week.

IEA's mixed message

IEA published its 5-year medium-term outlook for the oil markets on Monday. The message was mixed as IEA expected US shale growth, Canada, and Brazil production growth to be higher than the oil demand forecast from now to 2020, while simultaneously saying that the upstream investment today is inadequate as it will cause a squeeze on global spare capacity by 2023.

But for anyone that follows IEA closely, the oil demand forecast to 2020 is going to prove to be too conservative. We gave an example in our OMD that IEA forecasted 2017 oil demand to come in at 95.58 million b/d, when IEA itself reported oil demand to have been 97.9 million b/d, or a delta of 2.32 million b/d.

Will IEA once again do what it does best, underestimate demand? Yes, we think so, and the implications on future global oil supply/demand models will be unprecedented.

Venezuela's oil production hits its lowest level since 1988

Platts OPEC production survey for February is out and secondary sources put Venezuela's oil production at 1.57 million b/d, or the lowest level since 1988 (excluding PDVSA strike in 2002 to 2003).

We noted in our OMD that the disastrous situation taking place in Venezuela is no longer a contrarian view, but the pace of the supply decline is the contrarian viewpoint you can have today that differentiates you from the market.

Most sell-side analyst reports are showing Venezuela's 2018 exit around ~1.5 to ~1.6 million b/d. Given that Venezuela oil production is already at 1.57 million b/d, the market is then assuming Venezuela will see its oil production stabilize. This may prove to be overly optimistic.

Our conservative view is that production will decline to ~1.3 to ~1.4 million b/d and stay flat. The more aggressive view could see Venezuela's oil production decline to ~1.1 million b/d.

The deterioration in Venezuela's oil industry will cascade into oil shipments globally, and US will be the first to see the lower Venezuelan oil production via lower crude imports.

All in all, the situation in Venezuela will continue to provide a bullish tailwind for global oil prices.

Permian takeaway capacity is an issue to watch out for

Everyone's model now assumes US oil production to surpass 11 million b/d with Rystad Energy being the most aggressive we've seen. Our view is that US oil production will exit 2018 at 11.25 million b/d. But increasingly, Permian takeaway capacity will take up the bulk of the discussion later on in 2018.

We wrote that Plains All American (PAA) expects a significant increase in takeaway capacity in 2019 resulting in higher Permian oil production. Here was the chart:

But following the article, we had commentators ask questions about available gas takeaway capacity, and this tweet from Rystad should answer the question:

As long as the expected takeaway capacity comes online on schedule, we shouldn't see big issues with takeaway capacity, but if any of the slated projects are delayed, then we will see Permian production growth slowdown.

We still expect to see Permian oil production reach ~3.5 million b/d by year-end.

Conclusion

As we said last week, March will be very important for the set-up in the oil markets for the rest of the year.

In the US, imports and exports over the next few weeks will swing crude storage changes materially, and we are currently expecting crude imports to fall while crude exports remain steady around 1.4 million b/d. Refinery throughput is also expected to increase in March versus February providing a tailwind of sort for crude demand.

IEA's oil market report on the storage changes in Jan and Feb next week will also provide us insights into how global oil storage balance did in the first 2-months of 2018. Even though consensus came into 2018 very bearish on Q1 balances, if storage turns out to not have built nearly as much, it bodes very well for the rest of 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.