Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of Mar. 12

There are five Canadian Dividend All-Stars scheduled to report earnings this coming week of which, three are likely to announce a dividend increase. A fourth is scheduled to announce dividends independent of earnings and a dividend hike is less certain. Let’s first take a look at the action from last week.

LAST WEEK - RESULTS

Last week, I targeted two All-Stars who were positioned to raise dividends and two more also came through for investors. Parkland Fuel Corporation (OTCPK:PKIUF) [TSX:PKI] announced a dividend in-line with expectations while Canadian Western Bank (OTCPK:CBWBF) [TSX:CWB] announced a surprising double-digit bump. ZCL Composites (OTCPK:ZCLCF) [TSX:ZCL] and Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCPK:EGHSF) [TSX:ENGH] also released earnings last week and along with it announced their yearly dividend hikes. I expected them to announce in early March, but at the time of writing last week, the timing of earnings was not yet known.

Parkland Fuel continue its low dividend growth with an as expected 1.7% dividend raise. It raised its annual dividend which is paid out monthly, by C$0.02/share for a new annual dividend of C$1.174/share. This was expected as the company has been focused on making acquisitions.



After keeping its dividend steady for seven straight quarters, I questioned if Canadian Western Bank would revert back to raising dividends every second quarter. Well, it certainly appears that way as the bank blew out estimates with a 14.58% raise for a new quarterly raise of C$0.275/share. It has the third longest All-Star dividend growth streak at 27 years.

ZLC Composites extended its dividend growth streak to six years with its 12.50% raise. Investors expecting another special dividend were disappointed but a double-digit raise is nothing to be upset about. It raised quarterly dividends by C$0.01/share for a new quarterly rate of C$0.135 per share.

Enghouse Systems reported healthy cash flows from operations growth of 40% which led to a 12.50% dividend raise, or C$0.02/share for a new quarterly rate of C$0.18/share. The dividend is slightly below their historical averages, but with a payout ratio of approximately 35% it is well positioned for continued double-digit growth.

EXPECTED RAISES

Stella Jones (OTC:STLJF) [TSX: SJ] – Current Streak – 13 YRS, Current Yield – 0.93%

Earnings Release Date: Wednesday, March 14

What can investors expect: Stella-Jones is a producer and marketer of pressure treated wood products. The company has consistently raised dividends along with fourth quarter and year end results in March. The company’s growth rate has slowed of late with last year’s raise of 10% being significantly below its 5YR and 10YR averages of approximately 20%. Despite the slow growth, the company’s payout ratio is only 22% which leaves ample room for growth. As a result, I expect the company will announce at minimum another C$0.01/share raise, or 9% for a new quarterly rate of C$0.12/share.

North West Company Inc. (OTC:NWTUF) [TSX: NWC] – Current Streak – 6 YRS, Current Yield – 4.52%

Earnings Release Date: Thursday, March 15

What can investors expect: The North West Company is retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural and urban neighborhoods. It is mostly known for its Northern and Giant Tigre branded stores. The company last raised its dividend in March of last year but its last two dividend raises came after six straight quarters of holding it steady. Over the past five years, the company’s dividend growth rate averaged just a hair over 3% with each of its last four quarterly raises being exactly C$0.01/share. If the company announces a raise this week, I expect similar this time around. A C$0.01/share raise would result in 3.1% raise for a new quarterly rate of C$0.33/share.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. (OTC:PRBZF) [TSX: PBH] – Current Streak – 5 YRS, Current Yield – 1.60%

Earnings Release Date: Thursday, March 15

What can investors expect: Premium Brands Holdings through its subsidiaries, owns a range of specialty food manufacturing and food distribution businesses. It is a new addition to the All-Star list in 2018 and since 2015, it has raised its dividend along with fourth quarter and year end results in March. The company’s 1YR and 3YR dividend growth rates are approximately 10% and with a payout ratio of approximately 60% it can announce a similar raise this year. I expect a C$0.04/share quarterly hike or 9.5% for a new quarterly dividend of C$0.46/share.

WILL THEY OR WON’T THEY

First National Corp. (OTCPK:FNLIF) [TSX: FN] – Current Streak – 6 YRS, Current Yield – 6.90%

Earnings Release Date: N/A

What can investors expect: First National is an originator, underwriter and servicer of prime residential and commercial mortgages. The company has no discernible dividend pattern but last raised dividends in March of last year and announces its dividend independent of earnings. The company pays out its dividends monthly and has a 3YR and 5YR dividend growth average of approximately 7%. Last year, the company came through with an above average raise of 10%. The company’s current payout ratio is approximately 53% which leaves plenty of room for future growth. As a result, I expect a raise between 7% and 10% for a new yearly payout between C$1.98 and $2.04 per share.

