Regenxbio: A Novel Gene Therapy Innovator With Substantial Unlocked Value

Despite over five decades of failure, gene therapeutic innovation finally witnessed the first US FDA approval on Dec. 19, 2017. Notably, voretigene neparvovec-rzyl (Luxturna) - a one-time gene therapy for patients afflicted with biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy - of Sparks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) was approved by the agency. While not a robust performe, Sparks still gained more than 16% profits. Interestingly, the modest monetary gains for Sparks shareholders is contrasted by the ramifications of the aforesaid historic milestone, as it laid the foundation for other gene therapy innovators. The prime example is Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX), which is a highly promising gene therapy developer of interest. In this research, we’ll elucidate the robust underlying fundamentals that warrant Regenxbio as a prudent buy.

Figure 1: Regenxbio stock chart. (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental Analysis

Based in Rockville, MD, Regenxbio is focusing on the innovation and launch of gene-therapy to service retinal, metabolic, and neurodegenerative diseases. The key hope is that with a single treatment, the course of the disease will be altered for improved clinical outcomes. Though there are different viral vectors available, Regenxbio is harnessing the delivery power of the adeno-associated virus (“AAV”). According to a notable research,

AAV is a non-enveloped virus that can be engineered to deliver DNA to target cells, and has attracted a significant amount of attention in the field, especially in clinical-stage experimental therapeutic strategies. The ability to generate recombinant AAV particles lacking any viral genes and containing DNA sequences of interest for various therapeutic applications has thus far proven to be one of the safest strategies for gene therapies.

As explicated, the application of AAV is quite prudent. With AAV is successfully used in Luxturna, the proof of safety and efficacy is there. That being said, Regenxbio is employing the proprietary AAV platform coined NAV for the various therapeutic franchises development (as illustrated in figure 2). Furthermore, NAV is also out-licensed to 10 different licensees for 20 therapeutic candidates.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Regenxbio)

Accordingly, table 1 listed various corporate highlights for investors to track. As for the out-licensed NAVs, 8 of 20 partnered products are in active clinical development (as of Dec. 31, 2017). Some of their key unfolding events are as followed: (1) After reviewing the early data for 3-patient, AveXis announced (in Jan.) that it will start to screen the remaining patients in the pivotal trial of AVXS-101 for SMA Type 1 (which uses the NAV AAV9 vector). (2) In the same month, Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) reported the positive interim data for the first dosed group in the phase 1/2 trial (re AT132 for X-linked myotubular myopathy treatment using the NAV AAV8 vector). (3) In the subsequent month, Audentes disclosed the dosing of the 1st patient in another phase 1/2 trial (AT342 for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar Syndrome using the same vector).

Corporate Developments Phase I (RGX-314) for wet AMD: dosing completed for the 3rd cohort in Feb. 2018 (with 18 pts treated to date). Topline data to be reported by year-end.

Phase 1/2 (RGX-501) for HoFH: dosed the 2nd pt in the 2nd cohort in Feb. (overall, five pts were dosed). Topline data is expected in late 2018.

Phase 1 (RGX-111) for MPS I: site activation is continuing (patient recruitment begins in Q1 with the 1st pt dosing anticipated in mid-2018).

Phase 1/2 (RGX-121) for MPS II: recruitment in Q1 and 1st pt dosing by mid-year.

Amendment to licensing agreement with AveXis re SMA in Jan.: AveXis acquired the exclusive rights to the entire NAV technology platform for SMA treatment. And, Regenxbio to receive up to $260M.

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies agreement (in Jan.): enabled Regenxbio to secure access to the dedicated cGMP suite capacity and resources capable of manufacturing lead product candidates.

Table 1: Corporate developments (source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

For Q4 2017, Regenxbio posted $2.0M in revenues versus $1.7M for the same period a year prior. Net loss for the same period were $16M ($0.51 per share) and $19.6M ($0.78 per share), respectively. Of note, it is common for an early stage developmental bioscience to experience a net loss (because over a billion dollars are needed to innovate a drug from bench research to commercialization).

In viewing the balance sheet, there were $176.4M in cash/equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2017, compared to only $159.0M for the similar of comparison. Moreover, the company received another $80M in cash from the AVeXis license agreement on Jan. 2018. The total liabilities stood at $14.4M while the operating expenses came in at $18.6M. Based on these metrics, Regenxbio should have adequate cash to fund its therapeutic developments for at least three years (prior to needing any additional financing).

Final Remarks

Using its expertise in AAV vector, Regenxbio is innovating an enriched pipeline of in-house gene therapeutics to service the orphan as well as other lucrative diseases. In addition, many licensees are using the firm’s proprietary NAV technology to innovate their gene therapy that, in and of itself, is part of the next waves of innovation (which include CAR-T and gene-editing). With the favorable chances of positive data outcomes, Regenxbio can gain approval for their various gene therapeutics (and to subsequently generate multiple blockbuster sales). Notably, the regulatory hurdles for NAV are lowered due to the recent approval of similar therapy employed by Sparks Therapeutic.

