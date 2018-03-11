Tesaro: Oncology Concern Seeing Big Insider Buying

Is Tesaro worth accumulating at current levels? We try to answer that question in the paragraphs below.

The stock started to recover around the same time insiders bought huge new stakes in the shares.

Today we take a look at an oncology concern whose stock was in a free fall, but whose shares are on the move again. As importantly, Insiders are making some significant purchases. We take an in depth look at Tesaro in the paragraphs below

Company Overview:

Tesaro (TSRO) is an oncology-focused biotech concern headquartered in Massachusetts. Specifically, they aim to develop and commercialize novel treatments which represent a significant improvement over current standard-of-care and transform the outlook for these patients. Management aims to accelerate the identification and advancement of new drug candidates through leveraging partnerships with academic institutions and other members of the industry.

Their GROW (Global Research Opportunities for Wellness) initiative is a two-pronged relationship-centered approach which involves partnering efforts and accelerating development of research which could lead to the identification and validation of new targets. Such areas of interest include targeted therapies for distinct cancer patient populations, novel technology platforms, small molecule and biologics based modalities, treatments which eliminate immune suppression of the tumor, modulation of DNA damage repair in the tumor and more.

Pipeline:

Much of the focus is on approved treatment Zejula, the only once-daily PARP inhibitor indicated for maintenance treatment of patients with recurrent ovarian cancer. The company states that the opportunity being targeted equates to a $4 billion market globally when the first-line indication is also added to the equation. Consider that there are 40,000 women with ovarian cancer (treated with platinum but not yet recurred) in the United States. The first-line maintenance market is substantially larger than incident recurrent due to patients lasting longer on therapy (generally over a year). It appears that they have strong IP protection with composition of matter patents expiring in 2030.

Per their fourth quarter update 6 of 10 patients treated with PARP inhibitors received Zejula in the second half of 2017. New patient starts significantly exceeded management´s expectations and launch trends have been favorable with rapid penetration of the incident recurrent maintenance population.

It is estimated that most prevalent pool patients will progress and stop therapy in the first half of 2018. On the other hand, revenue contribution from the incident recurrent maintenance population is growing quite fast as reflected in 180 to 190 new patients becoming available per week in this setting.

Although it will take around two years to complete, management hopes to create a Zejula tablet which will allow for ease of administration, pricing flexibility and other substantial benefits. The firm appears to have a clearly laid out roadmap for success with a feasible timeline and realistic penetration numbers.

Source: Company Presentation

Utilizing niraparib in combination with anti-PD-1 programs makes sense on several levels (ie. lung, breast and ovarian tumors). The company has its own anti-PD-1 mAB for which a registrational trial in MSI-H tumors is expected to finish enrollment by the end of the year. Early data has suggested a profile similar to that of other approved anti-PD-1 mABs and initial data has been submitted to AACR, representing a near-term catalyst.

Source: Company Presentation

The peak market opportunity in the United States in MSI-high tumors is estimated to be around $500 million, while the combined market opportunity (US and EU-17) in ovarian cancer is estimated to be around $3 billion.

At ASCO this year we can look forward to results from the TOPACIO study in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and triple negative breast cancer along with the QUADRA treatment trial. In the second half of the year Wall Street will be looking forward to initial lung data from the JASPER phase 2 study (niraparib in combination with anti-PD-1 inhibitor) along with data from the firm´s other immuno-oncology candidates.

As for Varubi (NK-1 receptor antagonist indicated for the prevention of delayed nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy in adults), the company recently announced changes to labeling after cases of anaphylaxis, anaphylactic shock and other serious hypersensitivity reactions were reported in the postmarketing setting (quite serious apparently as some required hospitalization).

Leadership at the company comes with a wealth of experience, holding prior key roles at the likes of Abraxis BioScience, Eisai Corporation, Millenium Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim AstraZeneca and others.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The median analyst price target is $106 per share, implying upside of around 50% from present levels. In late February Barclays lowered their price targetto $90, while at the beginning of March Morgan Stanley also decreased their price target to $146 while maintaining an Outperform rating. An analyst at Wedbush lowered his price target to $76 from $103, citing near term cash burn, negative developments with Varubi IV, moderate Zejula growth and advancement of their immuno-oncology pipeline. It´s worth noting that several insiders have been buying shares in March, including Peter Barris´ large $8.3 million purchase and director David Mott scooping up a sizeable stake as well. Several other beneficial owners have bought tens of millions of dollars worth of shares in Tesaro so far this month as well.

For the fourth quarter the company reported cash and equivalents of $643.1 million, while total revenue came in at $48 million. This was comprised of Zejula sales of $43.4 million and Varubi/Varuby sales of $4.5 million. Research and development expenses rose significantly to $97.8 million, while SG&A also increased to $90.6 million. For 2018 management guided full year net revenue of $310 to $345 million and year end cash of $400 million (includes drawing down $200 million from their term loan facility).

Verdict:

While sales growth has been slower than hoped to this point, the recent decline in the stock looks like it might already reflect that. Insiders certainly seem to think so. I have executed a Buy-Write option strategy to establish a position in the stock.

