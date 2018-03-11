Podcast: Qualcomm-Broadcom, Gaming Industry Meets Trump, Machine Learning Software

This week’s Tech.pinions podcast features Tim Bajarin and Bob O’Donnell analyzing the latest developments in the proposed Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM)-Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) merger, discussing this week’s meeting between gaming industry executives and President Trump, and chatting about the latest machine learning software developments from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Arm (NASDAQ:ARMH), Qualcomm and others.

Disclaimer: Some of the author's clients are vendors in the tech industry.

Disclosure: None.