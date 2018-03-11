The Target Date Fund Market Is All Oligopoly And Part Monopoly, Hampering Innovation

Advisors believe that their business risk is low when they hire an oligopoly firm. Time will tell.

An oligopoly is a market structure in which a small number of firms have the large majority of market share. An oligopoly is similar to a monopoly, except that rather than one firm, two or more firms dominate the market. A monopoly is a market structure dominated by one firm.

As reported in this Sway Research Report, and shown in the following graph, the target date fund market as a whole is an oligopoly, while the passive segment of this market is a monopoly.

The Big 3 trio of Vanguard, Fidelity and T. Rowe Price is an oligopoly, having a large share of the TDF market. Also, the next 8 TDF firms in size comprise most of the rest, as shown in the following table. Vanguard is a monopoly in the passive TDF market, constituting a whopping 72% of this market.

So what?

According to Investopedia: the economic and legal concern is that an oligopoly or monopoly can block new entrants, slow innovation, and increase prices, which harms consumers. Firms in an oligopoly set prices, whether collectively – in a cartel – or under the leadership of one firm, rather than taking prices from the market. Profit margins are thus higher than they would be in a more competitive market.

The conditions that enable oligopolies to exist include high entry costs in capital expenditures, legal privilege (license to use wireless spectrum or land for railroads), and a platform that gains value with more customers (in this case it’s recordkeeping).

In other words, the current structure is not good for consumers and beneficiaries. The good news is that lawsuits are keeping prices low. It’s been a race to the bottom. The bad news is that this structure is hampering advancements in TDFs. There are better, more prudent, TDFs but they don’t have a chance.

Better TDFs are screaming for attention but can’t get it because fiduciaries, namely advisers, are breaching their duty of care because they are not vetting their TDF selection. Unfortunately, advisers see their business risk and fiduciary liability through a faulty lens. They think they’ll keep the account if they hire Vanguard. From a fiduciary perspective, they think any QDIA (Qualified Default Investment Alternative) will do.

The next market crash could help. Lawsuits actually work in righting wrongs. Witness the effects of excessive fee lawsuits. Where there’s harm, there’s a foul. Fiduciaries are responsible for harm to their dependents that should have been avoided. There are better, more prudent, target date funds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am a sub-advisor of the SMART TDF Index and the originator of the 1st and only Robo Analyst that integrates Age with Risk. Please visit my Blog at https://seekingalpha.com/author/ronald-surz/instablogs#instablogs Age Sage builds better asset allocation models that help Baby Boomers transition through the Risk Zone that spans the 5-10 years before and after retirement. Implementation of these models can be done for less than 6 basis points. Boomers are poised for a sucker punch that they’ll never shake off.