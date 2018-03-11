3 Things In Biotech, March 10: Merck In MS, Bayer's Essure Scrutinized, Tocagen An Orphan

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got an early look at this publication.

Merck KGaA debuts favorable MS data with a BCR inhibitor

Company: Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAY)

Therapy: Evobrutinib

Disease: Multiple sclerosis

News: MKGAY announced findings from its phase 2b study investigating the BCR inhibitor evobrutinib against placebo in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis. Specifically, the primary endpoint of reduction in Gd-enhancing T1 lesions at weeks 12, 16, 20, and 24 was met, with evobrutinib achieving a statistically significant improvement over placebo.

Looking forward: The space of BCR inhibitors is slowly becoming more crowded with the breakthrough of ibrutinib and acalabrutinib. This is the first I've personally encountered this strategy being used explicitly in multiple sclerosis (though that is more due to my ignorance of neurological disorders), but it is definitely a good sign for MKGAY. Likely, these findings won't be sufficient for approval of evobrutinib, but this will form a strong foundation for pivotal study.

This could be an investment that pays off big for MKGAY, but it will definitely be some time before that happens.

The FDA provides a favorable update on the monitoring of Bayer's sterilization device

Company: Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY)

Therapy: Essure

Disease: Pregnancy

News: The FDA provided an update to its ongoing monitoring of the safety of Essure, and in summary the agency continues to feel that the benefits of the technique outweigh the risks and that the FDA's updated labeling of the technique has helped to provide adequate information to patients about the risks associated with the technique.

Looking forward: This is an educational sort of document to parse out, summarizing the FDA's ongoing efforts to ensure that drugs and devices are safe in the long term. This is important, given the fact that BAYRY has been sued over the technique.

This is minor news in the grand scheme of things, especially given the fact that BAYRY may be signaling it will end marketing of Essure anyway.

Tocagen drug given an early nod in glioblastoma in Europe

Company: Tocagen (TOCA)

Therapy: Toca 511

Disease: Glioblastoma

News: TOCA announced that the EMA has granted orphan drug designation to its prodrug/gene therapy combo Toca 511 and Toca FC. The technique works by delivering an inactive "prodrug" that must be processed to have anticancer activity, and this is activated in cancer cells through injection of a retrovirus encoding the enzyme that activates Toca FC.

Looking forward: This is an interesting technique that sort of operates on a similar principle as NovoCure's (NASDAQ:NVCR) tumor-treating fields. Retroviruses are only able to infect dividing cells, and in the case of glioblastoma, only the cancer should be dividing rapidly. Thus, hypothetically, this is a very precise way of delivering cytotoxic chemotherapy, without the need for extremely accurate placement of electric devices or wearing a helmet for the vast majority of the day.

I'd hold off on buying based on this news alone, but TOCA could very well be on to something important with this technique.

