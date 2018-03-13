8% Yield With Permian Action, Without Permian Risk

The stock currently yields 8.1%, and the company is guiding to at least 4% distribution increase each quarter this year.

Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) is a royalty company which recently traded at a price of $22.70, with a most recent distribution of $0.46/share for an annualized yield of 8.1%. As a royalty company, it owns, acquires and exploits oil and natural gas properties (mostly land), and sells the royalty interest (or the right to drill) and takes a percentage of the profits. Its only expenses are usually the cash expenses (administrative & taxes), plus gathering, transportation and depletion associated with the production. VNOM does not explore or drill, and therefore the most expensive and risky parts of the industry are eliminated. Only drilling successes matter to VNOM.

Diamondback Energy (FANG) and RSP Permian (RSPP) operate much of the land that VNOM has a royalty interest in. These are two of the fastest growing companies in the industry. As a result, the distributions paid by VNOM grow very rapidly. These two companies, FANG and RSPP, also have low operating costs. Therefore, continued production growth will be more resistant to commodity price downturns than higher cost peers.

Source: VNOM Presentation February 15, 2018

The company’s royalty interests cover (click on investor presentation) some of the best acreage in the Permian. The partnership is very well diversified because it only has a small interest in each well drilled. If any well results were disappointing, then the effect on VNOM is negligible. If the production growth target is met, it should be another year of rapid distribution growth.

As long as oil prices hold up, the production growth should translate into distribution growth. From time to time, the partnership has sold more units to take advantage of attractive royalty opportunities. Recently, the partnership entered the Eagle Ford. Now investors can reap the benefits of the activity in two of the hottest industry prospects.

Source: VNOM Presentation February 15, 2018

The pace of development allows the company to guide to increases that most other partnerships guide to over several years. In the chart below, VNOM is using the forecast based on Permian growth. VNOM is guiding to a full-year 2018 production increase of over 38% year over year on Permian Growth, which is equivalent to at least 4% distribution increase each quarter this year for VNOM.

Source: VNOM Presentation February 15, 2018

VNOM is guiding that it will grow faster than the Permian Basin average, as stated at the top of the chart. Therefore, the distribution should be significantly higher than 4% per quarter. As VNOM intends to do better than the gray and yellow bars used for the Permian assumptions, we think it is possible that the distribution will increase by up to 8% each quarter for the year 2018.

Source: VNOM Presentation February 15, 2018

The top slide reviews the entry into the Eagle Ford. Here the main operators are Devon (DVN) and ConocoPhillips (COP). Both are considered top-notch operators in the industry. Both companies are developing their acreage at a decent pace. Like the Permian, there is considerable upside in some unexplored intervals. The Austin Chalk, for example, is just beginning to be delineated.

VNOM could be collecting royalties from this acreage for a long time. As shown above, the margins are great because the company does not bear much the cycle costs than an operating company would bear. Growth of production is at the option of the lease operator. In that sense, the company does not control its future. Therefore, good or even excellent acreage is essential. Otherwise, the royalty company would wait a long time for its acreage to be developed.

Source: VNOM Presentation February 15, 2018

VNOM distributes its income to its shareholders. Therefore, a lot of debt is not advisable. The company has a very low debt level, with a "Net Debt"/EBITDA of 0.3 times. Usually VNOM pays down debt by periodically selling more units. Therefore, there is plenty of room to grow and always a demand for money in return for royalty interests. The company could grow for many years with just the interests already in possession. Any further accretive purchases would add to the attraction of the partnership.

Risks

VNOM is not in control of its revenue growth. The decision to drill or produce remains completely with the property operators. If all the operators decide not to drill, then distributions would decrease as production decreases.

Lower oil prices could lower the distribution yield.

As the company gets larger, it will be harder to maintain growth momentum. Still, the current price of VNOM does not appear to include the potential of many future distribution hikes.

Valuation & Conclusion

The valuation of VNOM should involve a discounted rate of return type investment model. Personally, we like to invest when we see about half of our invested money returned to us as distributions within five years. That appears to be the case here. Distributions could grow 10% to 15% annually for several decades. The different intervals of the royalty are nowhere close to exhaustion. VNOM distributes 100% of its available cash flow to shareholders and therefore right now the shares trade at 12 times Distributable Cash Flow (or DCF). That appears cheap for the rapidly growing cash flow. VNOM shares with a yield of 8.1% are a buy at the current time.

