Unique Stock Up 7% In 2018, Also Yields 7%, Goes Ex Soon And No K-1

Looking for a high yield investment that's a little different? Maybe you should think about StoneCastle Financial Corp., (BANX), which has a very unique business model. It lends money to community banks throughout the US, through preferred equity, subordinated debt and common equity investments and gives income investors a secure, high yield exposure to them.

These banks may be much smaller than the money center banks, but they make up for it by having a strong market share in their towns, which can run up to 70% in some cases. (We'll refer to the company as SCFC, BANX, OR StoneCastle in this article.)

A big part of SCFC's strength in the community banking sector comes from its alliance with StoneCastle Asset Management, which is the investment advisor for SCFC. StoneCastle Asset Management is run by SCFC’s CEO Josh Siegel, and George Shilitow, who is the Chairman and President of the Investment Committee. Mr. Siegel is considered an expert on community banking, and has forged many strong ties within the community banking industry. Indeed, his bio states that "his research and financial innovations have brought nearly $40 billion of capital to over 1,600 banks across America during the past 13 years". (Source: SCFC site)

Performance:

HDS+ subscribers have had a good ride so far in 2018 with BANX - it's up 7.2%, vs. 3.94% for the S&P; and that's without any dividends kicking in yet.

Distributions:

BANX solves a problem for income investors - it gives you access to the community banking industry, BUT, with a yield that's over 3x the average yield of a community bank.

Management just announced the Q1 '18 distribution of $.38, which goes ex-dividend on 3/19/18, and pays on 3/27/18.

Unlike many of the high dividend stocks we cover, which pay in a Feb/May/Aug/Nov. cycle, BANX pays in a Jan/March/June/Sept. cycle, which can help your cash flow in those months.

Taxes- They issue a 1099 at tax time. The amount of the distributions which are treated as qualified dividends varies each year - in 2016 it was 55.37%.

Their website also lists the qualified dividend % amount each year for investors.

Earnings:

BANX isn't a growth stock, which is logical, when you consider that it makes $ mainly via debt investments, with fixed interest rates. Management is also disciplined - they don't chase new business if it's not attractive.

The quarterly earnings figures are very steady, with no big swings either way - although NII/Share did rise over 5% in Q4 '17. During Q4 '17, they invested $13 million in three investments and had one full call and two partial calls totaling ~$23M.

SCFC's estimated annualized portfolio yield was 9.05%, which was the fifth consecutive quarter of an estimated annualized yield over 9%.

Credit Securitizations, Term Loans, Trust Preferred Securities, and Preferred stocks make up the majority of SFCF's investments:



(Source: SCFC site)

These Top 10 states comprise 75% of SCFC's holdings:

(Source: SCFC site)

However, SCFC also has a presence in 23 other states, giving it broad-based exposure to most regions of the US:

(Source: SCFC site)

Community banks earn profits by loaning $ to local small businesses - these are generally first-lien loans. Conversely, these small banks only average around 4-5% exposure to consumer-based loans.

SCFC typically gets an 8%-9% yield on its investments and loans to community banks, who then, in turn, leverage this capital, via loaning to small businesses. However, community banks use much lower leverage than large money center banks.



(Source: SCFC site)

(Source: SCFC site)

New Developments:

In Q1 '18, management made five additional investments totaling $36.1 million. Included in that amount, the Company invested $17.6 million in a preferred equity interest of a new pooled vehicle whereby the Company contributed $43.4 million of securities.

Management hopes to increase the initial $17.6M investment of preferred equity interest to $40 million. They expect this transaction to be accretive to net income per share.

Risks:

As with all financial institutions, SCFC has counterparty risk. However, there are trends working in the company's favor, as CEO Siegel pointed out on the Q4 '17 earnings call:



"When interest rates go higher banks make more money and so their credit quality improves...banks are quite the opposite of most corporate and that their credit improves in a higher rate environment."

"As interest rates move up, the health of banks historically tends to improve as banks generate more free cash flow and increased earnings potential. In addition with an increasing rate environment, any new investments made by the company may have higher yields."

In Q4 '17, the community banking industry had a decline in net income, but this was due to the one-time effects of the new tax bill. Without this event, Net Income would have risen 17%.

Other positives were: increasing Net Interest Margins and Loan & Lease Balances, in addition to falling Non-Current Loan totals in the industry:

(Source: FDIC)

Historically, community banks, (assets under $1B), have had the lowest net charge-offs from Commercial Real Estate Loans - CRE's:

(Source: SCFC site)



Tailwinds:

In addition to higher interest rates, there are some other macro events that should aid community banks, as discussed on the Q4 earnings call:

"On a regulatory front, bipartisan legislation recently made its way through the Senate. In early December, the Senate passed the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act sponsored by Senator Mike Crapo of Idaho. This legislation seeks to ease the compliance and regulatory burden of small banks. Although the bill still faces hurdles to become law, we believe the Senate legislation is a big step in the right direction for small community banks, and their overall profitability."

On the Q4 '17 earnings call, Mr. Siegel revealed that he had "recently co-authored and co-published a white paper in conjunction with the bank treasury newsletter on a new accounting rule issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or FASB". It's a "new accounting standard known as CECL, C-E-C-L, an acronym for current expected credit loss, effective March 2020 or March 2021, depending on whether the institution is an SEC filer or not will require banks to increase their reserve to loan losses to now cover the life of each loan rather than a general reserve plus a incurred loss reserve".

This new rule should have a positive effect on BANX's operations, since, "Over the next several years we believe there will be an increasing need for capital, most likely Tier 2, and StoneCastle stands ready to provide capital to trusted long-term investors. We hope to capture a large part of these opportunities once banks begin implementing this new standard".



Analysts' Price Targets:

At $21.60, BANX is ~2% below analysts' lowest price target of $22.00, and 6.5% below the $23.00 average price target.

Valuations:

At $21.60, BANX is trading very close to its NAV/share of $21.56. It has a higher yield and a much smaller market cap, vs. broad industry averages.

Financials:

It also has a much lower Debt/Equity ratio than industry averages. Its ROA is in line, while its ROE trails broad industry averages.

Debt & Liquidity:

SCFC had a leverage ratio of 15.1%, as of 12/31/17, which improved in Q4 '17, vs. 20.4% in Q3 '17. Management previously renegotiated and decreased its credit facility with Texas Capital Bank in May, down from $70 million to $62 million, which reduced fees on unused borrowings. Their new rate on the credit spread on the facility decreased from LIBOR plus 2.85% to LIBOR plus 2.35%.

In accordance with the regulated investment company rules, this company may only borrow up to 33.3% of its total assets.

87% of SCFC's underlying assets are rated BB or above: (Source: SCFC site)



Summary:

We rate BANX a long term buy, based upon its attractive yield, its unique position in a niche industry with significant tailwinds, its conservative portfolio, and its management team, which has strong expertise and relationships in the community bank industry.



Disclosure: I am/we are long BANX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.