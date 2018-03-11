Funko: Surprise, A Big Beat

It would be an understatement to say that Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO), the maker of pop culture figurines, is one of the quirkiest IPOs of last year. And despite the market's seeming lack of faith in the company (it trades substantially below its IPO price of $12), it's also hard to say the business isn't performing well after its second consecutive earnings beat, putting the company at a track record of 2 for 2 since going public last November. Last quarter, Funko's earnings beat was met with a short-lived rally that petered out into a correction; this quarter, with such a big beat to the top line, Funko's advances look easy to sustain:

The question that most investors ask of Funko is a simple one: is this a serious investment? Funko is, in all essence, a penny stock with a sub-$200 million market cap and hardly represents a stable growth industry. In a time when the embattled Toys 'R' Us has announced the closure of all its U.S. locations, it's easy to understand why investors aren't exactly going gung ho on the toy business.

Yet, Funko's recent success is a study in opposites. Funko, obviously, is not a retailer and operates much more lightly because of it. It has a mix of B2B and B2C operations (that is, it sells its toys directly on its e-commerce channel to customers, as well as to resellers) that has allowed it to pursue multichannel growth. And as the company continues to scale, it's upping its gross margin and delivering growth to the bottom line.

So forget about the company's small scale and the quirks of being a toy company: on a pure valuation basis, Funko could well be undervalued. At its current market cap of $194 million, less $7.7 million of balance sheet cash and adding in $233.9 million of debt, Funko has an enterprise value of $420.2 million - this is just 4.5x EV/FY17 EBITDA, a staggeringly cheap multiple to pay - especially if we assume some growth to the EBITDA figure this year.

As I've previously written, Funko is a high-risk, high-reward play - but certainly the valuation and the quarterly performance numbers keep it relevant as an investment.

Q4 recap: huge beat to revenue expectations

Here's a look at Funko's results for the fourth quarter and full year:

Figure 1. Funko Q4 results

Source: Funko investor relations

The most important headline figure: Funko grew revenues 28% y/y to $169.5 million, a huge beat over analyst expectations of $146.6 million (+10% y/y growth). Important to note is the fact that this represents acceleration over the 21% y/y growth Funko saw in Q3 (which was only a small beat to consensus expectations).

Funko grows its business primarily by acquiring new "properties" - or rights to produce specific toy brands, such as Star Wars figurines. In the fourth quarter, Funko increased its number of "active properties" 29% y/y to 435, in direct correlation with its revenue growth. It also disclosed that average net sales per property was $0.4 million.

Despite the increased sprawl in its licensed properties, Funko also saw a 180 bps improvement in its gross margin to 37.5%, which is critical for a toy manufacturer (and not a bad margin indeed).

Offsetting the benefits of a gross margin spike, however, was an uptick in sales and marketing expenses, which the company attributed to its continued international push (particularly into Europe). Selling expenses amounted to 21% of revenues in the fourth quarter, up from 16.4% in 4Q16.

Overall, however, Funko managed a beat to bottom-line expectations as well. On a pro forma basis, Funko's EPS of $0.22 handily beat out over Wall Street's expectations for $0.15.

I'd give more weight, however, to Funko's EBITDA results:

Figure 2. Funko Adj. EBITDA bridge

Source: Funko investor relations

It's true that Funko has in the past been called out for "fun-house accounting" that led to a series of add backs. In fact, Funko's Adj. EBITDA achievement of $33.6 million in this quarter would have seen a negative y/y comp if it weren't for the $5.1 million add back for loss on extinguishment of debt. On the whole, however, other than minor adjustments for "monitoring fees" and "inventory step-ups" (which together amount to less than $1 million), Funko's Adj. EBITDA calculation isn't anything out of the ordinary. It's encouraging to see EBITDA growing at 11% y/y (though the comp is negative for the full year) - and as previously mentioned, assuming EBITDA grows in the double digits in FY18 (which shouldn't be difficult to attain given double-digit revenue growth and continued gross margin improvements), a 4.5x EBITDA multiple is a cheap one to pay for the stock.

Leverage concerns?

One of the other main pain points with Funko is an abnormally high debt load. In fact, Funko's $233.9 million of debt (consisting of $10.8 million drawn on a line of credit and $223.1 million of long-term debt) makes up a greater portion of the company's enterprise value than its equity. This is unusual for any company, let alone a small-cap IPO.

There's no doubt that Funko is saddled with high debt and interest costs eat into its net margins. Paying down debt and managing it to a smaller, more digestible level will be critical to the company's success - but because Funko is EBITDA positive, this isn't a herculean task. Compare this to other highly levered recent IPOs like Tintri (NASDAQ: TNTR) and Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) - both of which have massive, multi-tranche debt loads but no cash flow to support it. Funko's total debt load, on the other hand, represents a 2.5x multiple to EBITDA, which is relatively tame.

Another positive note on the debt - Funko announced that it is amending its credit facility and reducing its interest rate by 75 bps.

Final thoughts

Funko is the polar opposite of a blue-chip investment, but for investors willing to take on risk, this is a modestly-valued stock that could truly take off as it continues to post stellar results. With a bite-sized $200 million market cap, it's also not implausible to view Funko as a possible acquisition target for a larger toy manufacturer or a private equity firm.

Funko's stock has been on a steady recovery from its early 2018 lows, and with a strong quarter notched in its belt, the outperformance looks set to continue. Keep a close eye on sudden pullbacks for entry points.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.