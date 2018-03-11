Solid Operations With Strong Growth Potential - TD Bank

High quality earnings from Canada and significant growth opportunities in the US creates a good mix of stability and growth.

Investment Thesis

TD is a rare example of an enterprise with durable competitive advantages, quality earnings, strong income and dividend growth that is traded at a reasonable valuation. RobU.S.t economic growth in Canada and the U.S. and the possibility of further interest rate increases creates a good operating environment for the bank. This is expected to support the bank’s positive trend in margins and asset growth on a FY basis.

Competitive Advantages

TD has significant competitive advantages that enable its strong earning power, especially in its home market. The Canadian banking sector is highly concentrated to the “Big 5” banks (Royal Bank of Canada, TD, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce), which creates an oligopoly situation in the market. Interestingly enough, the largest shareholder of each bank is often a competitor. The largest shareholders of TD are Royal Bank of Canada and BMO Asset Management.

Source: Morningstar

With cross ownership both directly and indirectly, this oligopoly situation is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

TD also has a strong distribution network with 1,128 retail banking branches and 3,157 ATMs across Canada and 1,270 stores and 2,598 ATMs locations concentrated to several of the wealthiest U.S. states on the east coast. TD is also increasing its mobile U.S.ers, reducing its operational cost.The strong distribution network is an excellent platform to build brand awareness and strong relationships with customers.

Retail Locations in North America

TD’s large volumes from deposits and lending enables the bank to grow its income at a steady rate. Once customers are in the TD ecosystem, there is a high tendency to stick to its services.

The strong established presence in Canada and its brand recognition are the main competitive advantages for the bank in its home market. TD is also leveraging this by expanding its operations into the U.S., to build its brand and presence in the world's largest economy.

Financial Position FY 2017 and outlook

Income Statement

Total interest income increased to 29,832 MM, growing 12.3% vs PY. This was mainly driven by a larger loan volume, but also from higher interest on securities. Total net interest expenses amounted to 8,985, generating a healthy net interest income of 20,847 MM (+4.6% vs PY). Non-interest income increased to 15,302 MM (+6.3% vs PY), mainly driven investment and securities services and service charges. Total revenues for the bank was 36,149 MM, growing +5.3% vs PY. PCL amounted to 2,216 MM, declining -4.9% vs PY. TD generated a net income of 10,517 MM, growing 17.7% vs PY, translating to diluted EPS of 5.50 (+17,8%). TD paid out 2.35 per share (+8.8% vs PY) or 42.7% of EPS. TD has communicated a payout target of 40%-50% and current EPS supports a higher dividend for FY18.

Canadian Retail

Total revenues, net income and average deposits all increasing YoY. Net income from its Canadian operations was $6,525 million (NYSEARCA:CAD), increasing 9% compared with last year. ROE was 45.2% (41.9%) ‘17. This was achieved by deposits and loan volume growth. Non-interest income grew 2% to 10.451 million. The Non-interest income derived from higher fee-based revenue in the banking business and wealth asset growth. The economic growth in Canada is expected to moderate somewhat in 2018, but the current economic environment and possibility of further interest rate increases are expected to support the positive trend for margins on FY basis.

US Retail

Total revenues, net income and average deposits all increasing YoY. Net income from its US operations was $3,322 million (CAD), increasing 12% compared with last year. ROE was significantly lower vs its Canadian operations at 9.7% (8.8%) reflecting the more competitive environment. Net-interest income growth was achieved mainly by increasing deposits and loan volumes. Non-interest income grew 16% to $2,735 million. The non-interest income derived from fee-income growth in personal banking and wealth management. The economic outlook is characterized by economic growth, rising interest rates together with fierce competition. The general economic conditions are favorable for TD as it is expected to grow loan and deposit and improving net interest margin.

The FY 2018 outlook for TD looks promising both in terms of revenues and income growth. The latest Q1 ‘18 report reaffirms that TD is on its way to deliver another year of revenue, income and dividend growth. The Canadian retail operations provides stability and high net margins and US operations provides high potential for further profitable growth.

Balance Sheet

TD’s gross lending portfolio amounts to 612,591 MM and diversified across 5 categories and the majority of the loans are in residential mortgage, business and government and consumer installment and other person loans.

Total deposits amounts to 832,824 MM and generated from Personal, Bank, Business and government.

The diversified lending and deposit portfolio creates a solid foundation for TD. TD has also managed to keep PCL at low levels, as illustrated below

TD vs Key Competitors



TD's stock price has outperformed its competitors, driven by strong results and growth outlook.

TD data by YCharts

Despite generous dividends and growth prospects, all Canadian banks are priced at a very reasonable P/E ratio and lower than many of its US competitors.

TD PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

TD growing its total assets at a faster pace vs its competitors, despite being the largest Canadian bank in terms of total assets.

TD Total Assets (Annual) data by YCharts

TD growing its net income at a faster pace vs its competitors.

TD Net Income (Annual) data by YCharts

TD's lower ROE vs its competitors is a result of expanded operations in the US. TD is focusing on growth rather than maximizing ROE in the short-term.

TD Return on Equity (Annual) data by YCharts

Conclusions

TD is a rare example of an enterprise with high quality earnings, strong income and dividend growth traded at a reasonable valuation. TD should be a core holding in a long-term portfolio. Both new and current investors are recommended to build a position in the company and hold long-term. TD is currently trading at $59.





Disclosure: I am/we are long TD, RY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.