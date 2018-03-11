Viacom: Content Investments A Bullish Sign

Among media stocks, there's not a single name that I'm more unabashedly bullish on than Viacom (NYSE:VIA) (NASDAQ:VIAB), a company that has more or less fallen to the wayside as it struggles with network carriers to renew its content deals. Other names in the industry have received much more attention and seen their stocks run up over the past year on deal activity - such as Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA), soon to be in the arms of Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Viacom, too, has seen some price action in recent months on speculation that it would recombine with CBS (NYSE:CBS), but that path has seen a bit of a hitch recently as allegations mount against CBS's Charlie Rose. Regardless of deal news, however, I think Viacom to be undervalued in its own right. The stock has recovered from its lows in fall 2017, but shares are still trading at 8x analysts' consensus EPS estimates of $4.01 for 2018, as reported by Yahoo Finance.

VIAB PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

The nexus of Viacom's value rests not in its potential deal activity but in its massive content library. In a press event in New York, the company announced a development pipeline of 800 new episodes for Nickelodeon, the crown jewel of Viacom's content library. Along with MTV, Comedy Central, and Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon places Viacom as one of the largest content companies in the world.

The content boost is much needed after an embarrassing Oscars season in which Paramount Pictures failed to win a single nomination - becoming the first major film studio in 15 years to suffer that distinction. Indeed, 2017 has been a miserable year for Viacom's Filmed Entertainment segment, with revenues declining 21% y/y in the fourth quarter. Its highest-grossing hit in 2017 was Transformers: The Last Knight, which came in 25th on the box office charts for 2017 with $130.2 million in gross box office receipts versus $619.2 million for #1 (Star Wars: The Last Jedi).

Paramount Pictures has a strong slate in 2018 (including Transformers and Mission Impossible titles), but in the meantime, Viacom's renewed focus on Nickelodeon indicates a company that is aware of its strengths. Nickelodeon has remained #1 in the young audience segment for 10 straight quarters.

Stay long on Viacom as it continues to develop its content portfolio, especially as the plan to launch a streaming offering is underway. Viacom's massive valuation discount relative to big-media peers undervalues the strength of its huge content library, which makes it an attractive investment whether or not a deal with CBS can materialize in the near term.

Viacom's announcement of a massive development pipeline for Nickelodeon represents the first concerted production effort for the company in recent memory. The production volume announced represents a 20% y/y increase over last year's content investments, according to the company's press release.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been riding high with every single announcement of content investments. It's true that Netflix in recent years has seen more runaway successes than Viacom (what is the popularity of SpongeBob SquarePants these days compared against Netflix's anchors like Stranger Things and Narcos?), but Viacom too is home to some top-rated shows including South Park.

Nickelodeon, in particular, gives Viacom almost total domination of the under-11 category, a distinction that it has held onto for many consecutive years. The new production plan includes an array of new concepts as well as a refresh of old favorites. The network is planning new content across all of its segments, including preschool, animation, live action, and short form.

Some of the highlights across the new content portfolio called out in the press release: Los Casagrandes, a spinoff from hit family show Loud House; Pony, a new animated series, and Keep it Spotless, a kid-oriented physical challenge competition show slated to premiere in late March.

The returning favorites include a 20-episode remake of Blue's Clues as well as a fresh reboot of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - don't you feel the nostalgia already?

Viacom and Nickelodeon, in particular, have had a strong history of milking their most popular franchises in remakes (Transformers is a good example, and the Broadway version of SpongeBob is another).

New content a perfect setup for a streaming deal

As I wrote in a prior article, one of the most important pieces of news coming out of Viacom this year is its plan to launch a streaming service as early as this fall. Viacom has long held back its content from licensing deals with the likes of Netflix, preferring to hoard its proprietary content in preparation for the release of its own streaming service. With challenges in carriage deals rippling throughout the media industry - even for ESPN, once thought to be an untouchable network - Viacom's pivot to streaming puts it a step ahead of the market, most likely launching before the streaming service that Disney also has in the works.

By now, the market has learned to value subscription revenues and subscription businesses much more than traditional ones. Software is the industry in which the on-demand subscription model has permeated most of all; media, led by Netflix, is soon to see a similar upheaval. Unlike Viacom's traditional business, where it sells content packages to third-party distributors (such as cable providers), a streaming service would be direct-to-consumer. The big reel to draw in consumers to a streaming subscription, of course, is content.

Viacom's new Nickelodeon slate is a perfect segue into the streaming service expected to launch later this year. Netflix didn't really take off until its slate of Netflix Originals soared in popularity. With a fresh batch of new content, Viacom will be able to effectively market its new offerings with gusto.

Key takeaways

Content certainly isn't cheap - Netflix is planning on spending $8 billion on content in 2018 versus its expected $15 billion revenue target. Of course, content expenses aren't immediately expensed, so they won't be an immediate drag on earnings. But expect Viacom's profit growth to be modest as it ramps up its content investments.

In the long run, however, investing in new content is the right move for Viacom - especially in its core competencies like Nickelodeon. The benefits of a robust content library span multiple years as franchises generate ancillary revenue streams, which has been the modus operandi at Disney for decades. Already we have seen Viacom having moderate success with ancillary business, as evidenced by SpongeBob on Broadway receiving hit reviews. The 20% lift in content spending this year sows the seeds for similar opportunities, as well as setting Viacom up nicely for a streaming service that can offer new content not featured elsewhere.

Viacom has trailed its peers in valuation for far too long. With the company expected to return to growth this year and with the stock trading at under a double-digit forward earnings multiple, Viacom is an excellent stock to bet on in an otherwise expensive market. I'm long with a price target of $60, representing a normalized 15x P/E multiple on FY18 EPS estimates of $4.01, which is still below rivals' valuations. The recent CBS jitters and the resulting pullback in Viacom shares present a compelling buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIAB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.