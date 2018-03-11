Has Fitbit Found A Floor?

If Fitbit faces another tough year, I believe there is not much stopping the stock from losing materially more than it already has in the past 5 years.

I turn to liquidation value to look for hard evidence that shares are unlikely to dip much further from current levels.

A look at the chart suggests that Fitbit's stock might have found a floor at $5/share.

I'm not one to spend much time looking at chart patterns. But Fitbit's (NYSE:FIT) has caught my attention.

This is Fitbit's performance over the past 12 months. After having come down from five-year highs of nearly $50, shares seem to be bouncing off a trampoline placed right at the $5 mark. When the stock finally dipped below, following poor earnings results and a meager outlook, it immediately bounced back above the hypothetical floor.

The question in my mind is: has FIT finally found a floor at $5/share?

To find answers, I turn to Fitbit's balance sheet. I noticed recently that the company's net cash position had reached a sizable $679 million, or roughly $3.00/share. Not only that, but Fitbit's management team has guided for flat FCF this year (a positive) following a turbulent 2017 that did not see much in terms of cash bleed. The company's well-protected cash pile could be at the center of the stock's resilience around the $5 level.

So I dug one level deeper, and ran a simple liquidation value estimate on the company's equity. If Fitbit were to shut its doors down today and return its net assets to shareholders, would the stock be worth much?

I borrowed from Benjamin Graham's teachings as outlined in his well-known book "Security Analysis". The idea is to estimate the intrinsic value of a business by calculating the value of its assets individually, in piecemeal fashion. The table below is sourced from a Guru Focus article and illustrates Ben Graham's liquidation value concept.

The idea is to be conservative and assume that assets other than cash would likely be monetized at a discount -- i.e. not all but most receivables would be collected, inventory would need to be sold at promotional prices, etc. -- while liabilities would have to be honored in full. I came up with the following results for Fitbit:

Source: DM Martins, using data from company's most recent 10-K

Using the rough averages of the liquidation-to-book value discount rates, I conclude that FIT would be worth just short of $1.60/share today in a liquidation scenario. This number is significantly lower than the current stock price of $5.19/share, suggesting a hypothetical 70% drop is still possible before the stock might reach a "hard floor".

But this is also just about as conservative an estimate as I can come up with. For example, the company's short term liabilities include $88 million in product warranty that, in the case of a shutdown, would probably not lay claim to much or any of the company's remaining assets. The same could be argued about a portion of the $112 million in accrued sales incentives, which include rebates that would likely never be redeemed.

If I were to make qualitative adjustments to my liquidation value calculations, I believe I could make a convincing argument for a stock worth $2.50/share in the very worst case scenario. Still, this is quite a ways away from the current stock price.

Conclusions

I began my research for this article mildly optimistic that I would find hard evidence to support Fitbit's $5-floor hypothesis. I finish writing it without good enough arguments in favor of it.

Because the empirical evidence that I presented in the first paragraphs doesn't seem to align with my "hard floor" calculations, I continue to believe that an investment in FIT is highly speculative. If the company faces yet another tough year ahead, I believe there is not much (not even nearly $3/share in net cash) stopping FIT from losing materially more market value than it already has in the past five years.

