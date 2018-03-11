An Analysis Of The Strong Jobs Report

Overall, this was a very strong jobs report. The trend is still lower in growth rate terms but this was a very strong step in the bullish direction.

*This is a republication of a [Daily Data Flash], a report sent out to members of EPB Macro Research immediately following the jobs report last Friday.

Employment Situation Report

Each month, one of the most widely followed macroeconomic reports, released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, is the Employment Situation report. This data release provides information on employment, wages, hours worked, and a variety of other essential information regarding the health of the economy. The report also breaks down all of these metrics by industry and by demographic group for further analysis.

As longer-term subscribers know, the metrics that I focus most on are the growth rate in jobs added, the growth rate in real aggregate wages as this is the best indicator of consumer health and future economic growth, and the labor market breadth [LMB]. LMB provides a context for the health of the labor market by detailing what percentage of the labor market industries are improving vs. what percentage of the labor market industries are not improving, or decelerating in growth to be more specific.

Total job growth increased to 1.56% in February vs. 1.49% in January. Next month will mark three years of job growth deceleration since the peak in March 2015 of 2.25% year over year job growth. If the economy were accelerating, and the labor market was improving, why is job growth continuing to decelerate? In Q1 of 2015, when labor market growth was 2.25%, real GDP growth was 3.75% year over year. I do not think we can hit the same level of growth with labor market growth of 1.56% and trending in the wrong direction. There have been a few months of acceleration, which is without question a bullish sign, but the overall trend is still clearly lower from the 2015 peak. Job growth needs to get closer to 2% from 1.56% to change the trend back to a bullish overall reading rather than a single bullish report.

Total Employment Growth Year over Year:

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

Construction payrolls growth, an economically sensitive sector, increased to 3.67% from 3.48% last month although still down from 4.06% one year ago. Similarly to the reading on the growth rate of total payrolls, the picture on construction payrolls is quite similar. This report showed positive signs of growth acceleration in the construction sector although the growth rate is not yet high enough to declare the overall trend in the space as bullish. This is a step in the bullish direction yet the overall trend from the peak in 2015 is still lower.

Total Construction Employment Growth Year over Year:

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

Aggregate income growth, the best proxy for wage inflation and future consumption trends, increased to 4.74% year over year (not inflation adjusted) and is showing the first signs of acceleration over the past several years. Since 2011, the growth rate of aggregate income has been relatively flat, around the 4% mark. As of this past report, as the green line in the chart below shows, the growth rate in aggregate income is starting to pick up, again, another bullish sign from this report.

Aggregate Income Growth (Total Employees * Average Weekly Earnings):

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

Adjusting for inflation, the chart clearly shows the move off the peak in 2015 as I have been reiterating, but the growth rate in real aggregate income moving noticeably higher from the bottom in 2016, not coincidentally when the economy bottomed before rebounding in 2017. I still expect this number to roll over before changing trend and nearing the old 2015 peak due to the late cycle factors that we have been discussing but this report is strong without question.

Real Aggregate Income Growth (Total Employees * Average Weekly Earnings / CPI ):

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

Aggregate hours growth also picked up and shows the potential of a change in trend. This is a good sign because as the chart below shows, aggregate hours growth tends to decline into recessions. The acceleration in aggregate hours growth is a positive sign and one that reduces the probability of recession in my models.

Aggregate Hours Growth (Total Employees * Average Weekly Hours):

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

This was a very good report, both labor market growth and wage growth increased. Despite what the media says about 'Average Hourly Earnings Growth' declining, growth in wages is picking up, a strong sign.



The report on non-farm payrolls and wages is notoriously volatile month to month and is subject to major revisions for up to two months after the report. For that reason, it is important to be careful when changing position due to one strong report.

This employment report was very bullish and will likely cause a rate increase from the Federal Reserve at their next meeting.

Also, while the report on the labor market and wages is one of the most important reports in my economic models, it is still only one report and there are dozens of other metrics that help shape the economic outlook.

Even with this report and the growth accelerating data that came along with it, the overall economy is still showing signs of slowing down in the beginning part of 2018. I continue to expect the slow down to intensify in the second half of 2018.

Last Month On Avoiding Average Hourly Earnings

Last month, after the jobs report, I wrote a piece that explained the misleading data point that is 'average hourly earnings' and why the metrics we use at EPB Macro Research, aggregate income growth, is a far better predictor of the economic cycle. It is very important to understand the construct of 'Average Hourly Earnings' because it is a dangerous and misleading indicator that the media and most pundits use. A lack of understanding can lead to bad investment decisions as this is one of the most widely used data points. Below is an excerpt from last month's article for those who may have missed it.

-------------------------------

I want to hammer out a crucial point on wages and wage growth.

Average hourly earnings (AHE) is not only the improper way to measure wage growth, it is also the most misleading and dangerous indicator in all macroeconomics, in my opinion.

The reason average hourly earnings is such a bad way to measure wage growth is that it is a ratio, not a standard index. This report showed average hourly earnings growing at 2.9% year over year (Y/Y), which looks like a positive reading and supports the false narrative that inflation and wage growth are set to rise. (This has been the incorrect narrative for years). Real wage growth is actually below 2% and has been cut in half over the past 1.5 years. The real way to measure wage growth (aggregate earnings growth) shows declining wage growth while average hourly earnings growth is accelerating. How is this possible? I will explain both metrics below and why the use of average hourly earnings should be eliminated from everyone’s analysis.

Average Hourly Earnings Growth Rose In Recession (Bad Metric):

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

AHE has two components: earnings and hours worked. To get average hourly earnings you divide earnings by hours. Given how this is calculated, if you shrink the denominator, hours worked, then the equation for average hourly earnings increases. Surely fewer hours is a negative sign but given the math, a decrease in hours worked would push up average hourly earnings.

It is also possible for earnings to go down, and hours worked to go down, but average hourly earnings to go up.

For example, if someone earned 100 dollars and worked 10 hours, average hourly earnings would be 10 dollars. One year later, if the same person earned 95 dollars and worked 9 hours than average hourly earnings would be 10.55 dollars, a 5.5% increase. Although this individual has 5 fewer dollars, in this scenario, both wages and hours down, shows an increase in average hourly earnings. Given this fact, this number is highly misleading and should be avoided.

Let's use today's numbers in the example of AHE and then we will turn over to the more reliable measures of wage growth to see what the true situation is.

The headline numbers that are reported use total private payrolls while the data I am using below is total private payrolls: production and nonsupervisory employees.

The reason for the difference is that the data series I use begins in 1960 while the total private data set begins in 2007. The two times series are highly correlated and show nearly identical trends. Below I will use the production and nonsupervisory data series.

Average weekly earnings declined in January from $751.85 to $750.62.

Average Weekly Earnings:

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

The change in raw weekly earnings is lower than last month. This is the first reason why the AHE measure is a misleading indicator. The average revenue for each worker, or takehome pay, declined in January.

Average Weekly Earnings Monthly Change:

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

The average weekly hours worked by each employee also declined in January from 33.7 to 33.6. In this jobs report, the weekly earnings went down, and the weekly hours went down; two bad signs, yet due to the calculation, AHE went up.

Average Weekly Hours:

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

Last month, average weekly earnings were $751.85 and average hours were 33.7. AHE = $751.85 / 33.7 = $22.31

This month, average weekly earnings were $750.62 and average hours were 33.6. AHE = $750.62 / 33.6 = $22.34

Even though both earnings and hours declined, AHE increased by four cents month over month. This is why this measure rises into recessions, giving everyone false signals. If hours worked decline faster than average weekly earnings, then AHE will rise.

Below we will take a look at more accurate measures of wage growth that show it declining, not accelerating.

Aggregate earnings, the best measure of wage growth, remains in a flat to slightly downward trend and this last month showed a sharp deceleration.

Aggregate earnings are measured as total people employed * average hourly earnings * average hours worked.

This metric provides details on the total dollars earned in the economy by all employees which gives a read into how consumption will look. If there are more dollars earned in the total economy vs. one year ago, then it can be assumed that there are surplus dollars available for marginal consumption.

Aggregate Income Growth (Total Employees * Average Weekly Earnings):

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

Aggregate income growth is up 3.92% year over year. This does not account for inflation, so most of that gain is wiped away but the trend is relatively flat. If growth were to materially increase, there would need to be more dollars earned cumulatively in the economy and the data does not support that growth is strong enough.

Looking at another measure, aggregate hours growth also does not indicate expansion ahead.

Aggregate hours growth takes the total number of employees times the average weekly hours of all employees. The year over year growth rate in the aggregate hours indicates whether more hours are being worked in the economy which could be a sign of expansion ahead.

Currently, aggregate hours growth is declining an at a low level of 1.5%

Aggregate Hours Growth (Total Employees * Average Weekly Hours):

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

Once adjusted for inflation, the results of real aggregate income, the best measure of wage growth, suggests that income growth is declining substantially.

Real aggregate income growth was 1.7% in January compared to over 4% in 2015. Real aggregate income growth has historically been highly correlated to the economic cycle and currently, wage growth is declining.

Real Aggregate Income Growth (Smoothed CPI):

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

The measure that is quoted in the media, that I debunked above, Average hourly earnings, is not even correlated to the economic cycle. The chart below shows AHE rising in the middle of recessions and declining during substantial parts of economic recoveries.

Average Hourly Earnings Growth Not Correlated with Economic Cycle:

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

Real aggregate income highly correlated to the cycle as the chart below shows.

Real Aggregate Income Is Correlated To Economic Cycle:

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

Income growth of 1.7% after inflation is not supportive of a 3% growth environment.

Another indicator that historically has been a good predictor of the economic cycle is the difference between goods-producing payrolls and service-producing payrolls. The spread is graphed below and shows a fairly high degree of predictability prior/during recessions (grey bars).

Goods Payrolls - Service Payrolls:

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

Currently, this indicator suggests that the economy could be weaker than many think. Perhaps this is another indicator that is different this time but the data that I use, track and find to be highly accurate, while not predicting a crash, does not suggest growth will accelerate materially from here. Growth looks more likely to slow materially in the second half of 2018 based on recent data.

Employment to Population Ratio:

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

It is also difficult to get growth accelerating with an employment to population ratio the same as 1980.

----------------------------------

If the economy was increasing jobs at 2.25% two years ago and is increasing jobs at 1.56% today, surely job growth is still occurring but at a much slower pace. It can, therefore, be summarized that the labor market is growing at slower pace, a telltale sign of a textbook late cycle economic slowdown.

The money supply growth contracted below 4% yesterday for those who missed it.

Money Supply Growth:

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

No one appreciates the severity of the monetary tightening that is rippling through the economy!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT, IEF, SHV, SPY, GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short JNK, EWI, XLV