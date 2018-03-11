First Look At Zscaler's Upcoming IPO

Zscaler generated $125.7 million in revenues in FY17 at a 56% y/y growth rate. While it's also unprofitable, its losses are modest relative to other SaaS peers.

The company considers itself "security as a service," based on the idea that on-premise network security is insufficient to protect enterprise datacenters.

Zscaler's (NASDAQ: ZS) upcoming IPO, slated for Friday, March 16 according to the NASDAQ IPO Calendar, will be the first software unicorn to go public in 2018 after a particularly volatile first quarter. This IPO will be an interesting one to watch - coming off a strong first and second quarter for IPOs in 2017 with a slew of high-profile unicorn deals like Alteryx (NYSE: AYX), Cloudera (NASDAQ: CLDR), and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), the majority of which have done extremely well since their public launches, the IPO markets have settled and we haven't seen any new unicorn deals for a while. On that basis alone - the fact that investors are still flush with capital and hungry for new deals to invest in - Zscaler could be in for a soaring ride.

More to come as Zscaler finalizes its pricing and releases the full details of the deal this week, but here's the information available so far:

Security as a service

Zscaler's major tagline, "security as a service," falls neatly in line with the rise of SaaS. Zscaler's primary value proposition is the fact that in the era of cloud applications, on-premise cybersecurity solutions have become ill-equipped to deal with Internet threats. This takes a direct jab at the likes of Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), which has grown into a Fortune 50 company on legacy on-premise datacenter hardware and accompanying security modules.

All the "best-of-breed" applications of the modern era exist in the cloud - SaaS applications hosted in either the vendor's data center or in a public cloud infrastructure. Popular heavyweights like Salesforce's (NYSE: CRM) Sales Cloud and Workday's (NASDAQ: WDAY) HR Platform are accessed through the Internet, not through the user's data center. According to Zscaler, this opens up an enterprise to significant risks that an on-premise security solution can't handle.

Zscaler's flagship offering, the Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA), securely connects users to externally managed applications, sitting in-between the user and vendor as a middle layer. Zscaler's firewall capabilities help to protect against data leakage and manages traditional URL and DNS filtering. Here's a diagram showcasing the basic architecture:

Figure 1. Zscaler Internet Access diagram

Source: S-1A filing

In addition, Zscaler also offers Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internally managed applications that aren't hosted in third-party clouds.

The company has accumulated a base of 2,800 customers. With only 10% penetration into the Fortune 2,000, Zscaler still has a lot of growth left in front of it. Like other SaaS offerings, Zscaler is priced on a subscription basis and commands a high 122% retention rate (indicating a net upsell to existing clients), warranting the potentially high valuation in this deal.

Zscaler does have a unique positioning and architecture, but it must be noted that it's not alone in the cloud security space. Longtime firewall leader Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) still dominates the arena with >$2 billion in annual revenues, and while different vendors can have different use cases, smaller cybersecurity startups typically have a harder time competing against large players in bake-offs compared to other less-critical areas of software (like HCM).

Financial overview

For certain, however, Zscaler has shown massive growth to back its hype. The company ends its fiscal year in the summer, so its FY17 revenue figure of $125.7 million is a bit dated. Its half-year revenues through January 2018, however, show $84.8 million growing at 51% y/y, a huge growth rate comparable to other successful security IPOs like Okta. In the company's most recent quarter, its revenues of $44.9 million grew at an impressive 53% growth rate. See the company's financials below:

Figure 2. Zscaler financials

Source: S-1A filing

Zscaler unfortunately hasn't given guidance for the following year - but if we take Zscaler's trailing twelve months revenue of $154.3 million and apply a 40% growth rate (baking in a reasonable amount of deceleration), we can estimate a forward revenue base of approximately $214.5 million, a useful starting point for valuation.

Growth aside, Zscaler has also seen noticeable improvements in its profit margins. Though the company is still loss-bearing, its most recent quarterly GAAP operating margin of -14% is still markedly above the operating margin of peers like Okta (-45%), especially when considering its >50% growth. The company's common-size income statement offers a convenient view into its quarterly margin improvements over time:

Figure 3. Zscaler common-size income statement

Source: Zscaler S-1A filing

Gross margins in Zscaler's most recent quarter improved 300 bps to 81%, and over time as the company continues to scale, it has meaningfully ratcheted down its sales and marketing expenses to a smaller percentage of revenues (like most software companies, this is the largest expense category that fuels growth).

Overall net losses at a -14% margin, as well as a free cash flow margin of -16% in the trailing six months, are relatively modest compared to other high-growth SaaS companies. Perhaps it's the fact that Zscaler is backed by TPG and rooted in the more conservative, private equity style of management - not by a typical VC which expounds the values of growth at all costs. SailPoint (NASDAQ: SAIL), an identity governance management platform that went public last year and is also backed by a PE firm (Thoma Bravo, an equally powerhouse name), has churned out a positive operating margin despite high growth and has soared since its IPO. Modeling Zscaler after SailPoint wouldn't yield so bad of an outcome.

Early look at valuation

Zscaler has yet to finalize its pricing (usually finalized the evening before the IPO), but in its amended S-1 filing, it has pointed to an initial range of $10-$12 per share. With 10 million shares being offered and a post-IPO capitalization of 115.6 million shares, the company will tout a valuation of $1.27 billion at the $11 midpoint.

Prior to going public, Zscaler has had a relatively limited funding history, at least compared to other software companies that have gone to fund Series F and G rounds. Zscaler, on the other hand, has only gone through two rounds and raised a modest total of $148 million, as seen in the Crunchbase report below:





Source: Crunchbase

The TPG round was reportedly done at a >$1 billion valuation - so if the $11 pricing holds, and excluding any post-IPO gains, TPG doesn't stand to make the 3-10x returns that VCs typically expect from IPOs, at least not yet.

If we take Zscaler's implied $1.27 billion launching market cap and compare it against the $214.5 million in estimated forward revenues we calculated earlier, this implies a starting valuation of ~6x revenues. Netting out Zscaler's net cash of $71.6 million as well as its estimated $96.9 million of gross proceeds from the IPO (which ultimately depends on its final pricing), Zscaler's enterprise value goes down to $1.10 billion - or a 5.2x EV/FTM revenue multiple.

This is a cheap multiple that will almost certainly either see a last-minute range revision before the IPO or a Day 1 spike that initiates trading way above the $10-$12 range (or both). I'd say Zscaler is a buy anywhere under 6.5x EV/FTM revenues, implying a price target of $13.50. More than likely, the IPO will run far away from that price.

Key takeaways

It's difficult to render a buy-sell decision without complete information on Zscaler's ultimate pricing, but it's useful to have a feel for the company's valuation so you don't buy blindly on the first day of trading. At first glance, however, Zscaler looks like a top-notch business that has amassed quite a substantial customer list and meaningful revenue scale, despite relatively intense competition in the cloud security space. Keep a close eye on this deal as it nears its expected IPO later this week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.