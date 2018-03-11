Unforced Errors

In an environment where 1% moves in either direction for stocks are becoming more "norm" than "exception", geopolitical "surprises" are not what investors need.

At some basic level, I guess it makes sense that equities had the kind of week they had. Let's just leave the jobs report aside for a moment, although that was the clear catalyst for Friday's impressive rally.

Despite the fact that Donald Trump and Peter Navarro spent the five days that followed the announcement of the steel and aluminum tariffs suggesting (rather forcefully) that there would be no exemptions, by the time Sarah Huckabee Sanders took the podium for her daily press briefing on Wednesday afternoon, it was clear that between the global backlash and the market's adverse reaction both to the initial announcement of the measures last week and to Gary Cohn's resignation on Tuesday, the administration was likely going to be forced into some kind of concessions.

In her Wednesday presser, Sanders suggested there would be "carve outs" for Canada and Mexico, something Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross had tried to communicate to markets earlier in the session, only to accidentally spook everyone further with the whole "we're not trying to blow up the world" comment.

Sure enough, by the time Trump actually made the tariffs official on Thursday afternoon (so, exactly a week after he announced them), AP had already leaked the details (that AP story was updated after Trump's ceremonial signing, but the original version was out a little over an hour ahead of time). Canada and Mexico were granted "indefinite" exemptions and the administration left the door open for everyone else (basically) to negotiate their own relief.

That evening, news broke that Kim Jong-un was "eager" to meet with Trump in person to discuss denuclearization on the Korean peninsula.

Here's the thing. All of that is definitely good news, but in both cases (i.e. in the case of the tariffs and in the case of the North Korea situation), it's important that investors understand the extent to which these problems didn't exist this time last year. Yes, the root issues (i.e. a rogue regime in Pyongyang and unbalanced global trade) have existed for a long, long time, but the bottom line is that the North Korea situation escalated materially over the past nine months and the trade tensions have reached a veritable fever pitch since late January when the Trump administration fired the first warning shot by slapping tariffs on residential washing machines and solar equipment.

You can argue that the aggressive trade stance is what's ultimately needed to secure a more "fair" system and you can argue that a hawkish (in the foreign policy sense of the term) approach is what's needed from the international community with regard to Pyongyang, but what you absolutely cannot do is argue that things were less tense on the trade front and on the North Korea issue this time last year, because that would be demonstrably false. These tariffs didn't exist this time last year (they were just threats lacking any semblance of specificity), and as far as North Korea goes, Goldman conducted an actual statistical study to find out what was more important for U.S. equity volatility: North Korea's provocations, or the administration's response. They found that that the Twitter response was statistically more important for VIX than actual missile launches. Here are the numbers:

(Goldman)

And here is the chart:

(Goldman)

The point here is that while positive, the tariff exemptions and the Trump-Kim meeting merely represent attempts to put a Band-Aid on problems that have been made immeasurably and unnecessarily worse of late.

So sure, it's nice to try and patch things up after the fact, but what would be even nicer is if things didn't escalate in the first place. I'm sure I don't need to tell you this, but the world is still aghast at the tariffs and the nod to exemptions on Thursday afternoon doesn't undo the damage. Here's what Christian Hirte, a deputy leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrat-led parliamentary group said on Friday while insisting that complaints should be filed with the WTO on the U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs:

Tariffs clearly breach international trade rules. We should use all available communication channels to divert the U.S. from this absurd economic policy.

When you think about all of this in the market context, remember that we've moved into a new regime this year. 1% moves in either direction are becoming more "norm" than "exception". This is becoming one of my favorite charts despite (or maybe because of) how simple it is:

(Heisenberg)

Clearly, the dynamic has changed in 2018 and what I would submit to you is that with the low vol. regime seemingly fading, less in the way of geopolitical turmoil is better.

Look at a chart of the loonie through Thursday afternoon:

(Heisenberg)

Obviously, CAD is extremely sensitive to trade headlines given the NAFTA negotiations. That chart is telling because there was a Bank of Canada meeting this week, and the whipsaw action you see around that on Wednesday underscores how difficult it is for central banks to try and navigate the policy uncertainty emanating from Washington. Bank of Canada decisions come down at 10:00 ET on Wednesday mornings and this week, they cited trade tensions in what certainly came across as a dovish lean. That dovish lean sent USD/CAD higher just 15 hours after the Cohn resignation catalyzed a pop and then, less than five hours after the BoC decision, Sarah Huckabee Sanders (in the press briefing mentioned above) suggested Canada would in fact be exempt from the tariffs, catalyzing a surge in the loonie which wiped out its post-BoC losses in a matter of minutes. And as you can see from that chart, those gyrations continued.

See, that's what I'm talking about. All of this is too much. You can see the same thing in S&P futures. Have a look at this annotated chart that goes back to the original announcement of the tariffs:

(Heisenberg)

If I wanted to annotate that thing for every trade headline that hit over the past week, it would be illegible.

The overarching message in all of this is that unforced errors were acceptable in 2017, as the "Goldilocks" narrative of synchronous global growth and well-anchored inflation was enough to preserve the low vol. regime despite the preponderance of headline risk. All you need do to understand how critical the preservation of that narrative truly is is take a look at what markets did on Friday after the February jobs report affirmed that "Goldilocks" is alive. Consider this from Goldman:

While this low vol regime has lasted just 19 months, shorter than many of those since the 1990s, levels of vol were lower – it saw the most consecutive days with S&P 500 1-month realised vol below 10% since the 1970s (Exhibit 7). With strong growth and low recession risk, a shift to a high vol regime (>18%) seems unlikely – but realised vol is also unlikely to settle below 10% again without a Goldilocks backdrop. For asset allocators, that points to lower risk-adjusted returns, especially for equities. At the beginning of 2018, the 12-month return / volatility ratio for the S&P 500 peaked at 4.2, one of the highest levels in the last 100 years; such high levels are often reached during low vol regimes, which makes ‘boring’ markets ‘exciting’ for asset allocators. The last time similarly high risk-adjusted returns were reached was in the mid-1990s and the 1960s.

What's different this year is that some of the headline risk is directly related to the Goldilocks narrative. Tariffs and the threat of a broader trade war threaten both global growth and well-anchored inflation. Additionally, despite the fact that the February jobs report suggested there's still some slack in the labor market, the U.S. economy is late cycle, and piling fiscal stimulus atop a late cycle economy is bound to be inflationary at some point.

The market cannot afford unforced errors against that backdrop, and although you certainly don't have to agree with anyone else's assessment just because those assessments emanate from economists, analysts and, perhaps more importantly because they're the people who have the power to adopt retaliatory measures, foreign officials, there is no question that lots of smart and powerful people think America is making some unforced policy errors right now on the trade front.

As far as the risk from the Korean peninsula goes, I'd be willing to bet that headlines about the Trump-Kim meeting will replace headlines about missile launches as the new source of Korea-based vol. spikes. Now that expectations have been set so high, any news that comes across as less than enthusiastic will be seen as negative for risk assets by markets.

It isn't going to be enough in 2018 for unforced errors to be talked and walked back after the fact. Especially not when some of those errors have direct implications for the very macro backdrop that underpinned the low vol. regime in 2017.

We're going to need less in the way of surprises on the geopolitical front and more in the way of boring stability, and that is definitely not what we've seen over the past two weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.