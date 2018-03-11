'Those' Charts Are Back

These are updated periodically by one bank's credit team and they are a thorn in the side of those who are skeptical of the notion that central bank liquidity matters.

Ok, the charts that a whole lot of people love to hate are back and I wanted to put them in the context of recent events.

On Friday, after the February jobs report came down, I tried to remind you just why the market liked the data so much.

Sure, the blowout headline number (313K) was nice, but it was the combination of the headline print and the average hourly earnings miss that catalyzed the outsized rally to close the week.

I immediately dubbed the report "Goldilocks" in a tweet just seconds after it hit and that characterization was used all day by journalists and analysts alike. And while I appreciate the reader comments suggesting everyone was picking up on my quick take, the reason everyone used that same characterization has nothing to do with me and everything to do with the fact that the "Goldilocks" narrative has become ubiquitous and the data clearly reinforced it. In other words, if you didn't see that data and think "Goldilocks", well then you haven't been paying attention to the commentary over the past year.

"Goldilocks" of course refers to the combination of solid growth and still-subdued inflation and it's the backdrop that has allowed the low vol. regime to persist. Here's a quick recap on this from Goldman just in case you need a refresher:

While 2016 was the year of TINA (There Is No Alternative), i.e. falling bond yields and search for yield, 2017 [was] dominated by ‘Goldilocks’, with a backdrop of accelerating growth but anchored inflation. In 2016, global bond yields reached new cycle lows owing to central banks battling deflation risk (and Brexit), which eventually supported risky assets due to the intense search for yield. After a sharp repricing in global bond yields in 2H 2016 due to renewed reflation optimism post the Trump election, they have been roughly flat in 2017 anchored by a lack of inflation pressure. At the same time, global growth continued to accelerate, creating a ‘Goldilocks’ backdrop for risky assets and multi-asset portfolios throughout 2017.

That, briefly, is how things developed and that same "Goldilocks" meme found its way into multiple sell side year-ahead outlooks. That's the reason "inflation shock" was at the top of the list for many investors when it came to tail risks for 2018. A sudden acceleration in DM inflation would force central banks to tighten more quickly than the market was pricing in and that in turn could destabilize markets by, among other things, raising the specter of a disorderly unwind of the bond trade.

That's why everyone is so concerned with the decision to pile fiscal stimulus atop an economy at full employment in the U.S. The risk is that you end up stoking inflation pressures when they would already be inclined to materialize. When you throw in the possibility for the tariffs to drive consumer prices higher, you're left with what certainly appears to be a precarious situation and it comes as the Fed is winding down the balance sheet, the ECB has tapered to €30 billion/month in asset purchases (with designs on winding down APP altogether by the end of the year), and the Bank of Japan is widely rumored to be pondering their own exit plan, Kuroda's protestations notwithstanding.

Why go over this again? Well, because those charts are back, and when I say "those" charts, I mean the charts from Citi which plot rolling central bank asset purchases (a.k.a. the "flow" of purchases) and forward projections for those purchases against corporate bond spreads and global equities. These visuals always get a lot of play when they emanate from Citi's credit team, the only problem being that in everyone's rush to plaster them on the front page, they're almost always presented without the proper context where that means in the context of the latest market developments.

If you go back and read the first post linked above, what you'll find is that I tied (and "tied" doesn't imply any kind of conspiracy, "tied" just means I mentioned them together for a reason) the February jobs report to the ECB's updated forecasts on eurozone growth and inflation released the previous day (Thursday). As a quick reminder, this week the ECB removed from the policy statement the explicit reference to the possibility that asset purchases could be ramped back up (i.e. that the taper could be reversed). That was long overdue, but it was an important step towards ending European QE and in order to ensure it wasn't met with an FX overshoot (i.e. too much EURUSD appreciation at a time when the Trump administration has adopted a weak dollar policy by proxy), the removal of that language needed to be paired with a Goldilocks assessment of the outlook.

So the ECB did what you would expect: they upped the near-term growth outlook, but trimmed the 2019 inflation outlook in what was a rather transparent attempt to prevent the market from getting the "wrong" idea about the end of QE. Later on Thursday, Bloomberg (who earlier in the session leaked the updated forecasts), was out with an anonymously sourced story that suggested the ECB would not in fact go cold turkey off QE in September, but would instead taper to €10 billion/month through the end of the year.

Then, on Friday morning, the Bank of Japan walked back speculation that recent comments from Kuroda suggested the bank is thinking about ways to begin exiting stimulus next year.

When taken together, the jobs report, the ECB staff projections combined with the Bloomberg story about asset purchases running through the end of 2018, and the BoJ meeting, all reinforce the notion that the "Big 3" central banks need not rush when it comes to normalization. It's critical that you view the jobs report through that lens. That's why the market rallied on Friday. When you get a blowout headline print but still subdued wage growth the implication is that there's still slack in the labor market and if there's still slack, there's still room for the Fed to obfuscate and retain some plausible deniability in the event they remain gradualistic in their approach, only to get blindsided by a sudden uptick in inflation later on down the road.

Ok, that's the context and here are the charts mentioned above:

(Citi)

I just want to be as clear as possible on something: lots of popular pundits despise those charts. And I'm not just saying that. I detailed a Twitter exchange I had with one of those pundits about those very same charts in my own year-ahead outlook for this platform back in December.

Clearly, those charts are about as close as one can get to stone, cold proof that the flow of central bank purchases is driving risk asset prices in the post-crisis world. As noted in the chart headers, that's the 12m change in global central bank asset purchases plotted with € high yield spreads (left pane) and global equities (right pane). They are (almost) unequivocal. The flow of central bank asset purchases matters for risk asset prices and it matters a lot.

Also note the dotted lines. Those are projections as to how the flow of central banks asset purchases will disappear in the coming years and if the correlation there holds, then high yield spreads are going to blow out and equities are going to fall.

One important thing to understand there (and this is something Citi has been pounding the table on for years), is that it's the "flow" of purchases that matters, not the "stock". In other words, it's not going to help risk assets that central banks retain relatively large balance sheets even after they're done tapering, because it's not the total size of the balance sheets that matter, but rather the incremental buying. That makes all kinds of sense intuitively because that "flow" represents an ongoing bid for assets whether it's direct (i.e. they're buying sovereigns and IG corporate bonds) or indirect (i.e. their buying of sovereigns and IG corporate bonds drives investors down the quality ladder, creating a hunt for yield and thus an insatiable bid for high yield and stocks). Of course the BoJ buys stocks too.

This is clearly common sense. And if you need to see it in a way that is even more conducive to a common sense interpretation, here's another chart from Citi:

(Citi)

From 2016 on, the net supply of securities in advanced economies (i.e. accounting for all demand including central bank asset purchases) was negative. In case it's not clear to you what that means, here's Citi to explain it to you:

Demand + no supply => higher asset prices.

Note how the red line in that chart is set to turn positive again going forward. That will need to be absorbed by price sensitive (as opposed to price insensitive) buyers.

Here's the thing about that. When this supply/demand dynamic changes (i.e. when the net supply becomes positive again), that mad scramble down the quality ladder that causes everything to be priced to perfection will by definition reverse unless you think that somehow, people without printing presses (i.e. people who aren't central banks) are going to be willing to do things like buy corporate bonds with negative yields, as the BoJ is doing (again):

(Bloomberg)

Let me just underscore that with one more chart from Citi which shows you that when it comes to Italian government bonds, there's pretty much just one buyer:

(Citi)

See what I mean?

None of that is to say that what central banks are buying isn't going to find demand just like no one is saying that all the new Treasury supply in the U.S. issued to finance the tax cuts and higher spending isn't going to find a buyer.

It's not a matter of whether the market clears, it's just a matter of what the price ends up being.

And when central banks pull back, the clearing prices will be lower. There's just no question about it. In case you think all of this isn't connected, remember that as the ECB (and eventually the BoJ) normalize, yields on domestic fixed income in Europe and Japan will rise, thus making Treasurys less attractive to foreign buyers. That puts upward pressure on U.S. yields. That's hardly the end of it. Consider the second-order effects of the new spending bill in the U.S. (via Deutsche Bank):

With the debt ceiling suspended through March 2019, the Treasury could immediately ramp up its bill issuance. Recent market dynamics point to an interaction between Treasury supply and demand from international investors. Specifically, increases in bill supply can absorb liquidity which might otherwise be lent to non-US investors to finance Treasury purchases. If dollar liquidity is absorbed by bills, it is no longer available to be lent via cross currency basis swaps. The scarcity of dollar liquidity makes dollars trade more special; that is, it makes the basis swap more negative, which reduces the net yield of Treasuries swapped into the foreign currency of the basis swap pair. Note that greater bill supply also absorbs liquidity that might otherwise be invested in repo, increasing repo rates and pushing Treasury yields higher.

Additionally, you have to remember that all of this has clear implications for the fundamental backdrop for some of the junk borrowers out there. I spelled this out at length a couple of days ago in "Rise And Fall Of The ‘Zombies’", but for our purposes here, just note that when central banks create a shortage of purchasable securities, the hunt for yield ends up providing support to companies that would otherwise be insolvent. Have a look at this chart which plots the 6-month flow of Fed QE with high yield energy defaults in the U.S.:

(BofAML)

Hmmm. Now obviously, there are other factors at play there (like the plunge in oil prices), but you'd be obtuse to think that chart is a coincidence. Here's what BofAML had to say:

The growth of US high yield energy debt had been tremendous between 2012 and 2014 – with the market almost doubling in size – as the shale phenomenon took off. Overlending in the sector thus became problematic. And while other risk-off factors materialized in 2015 to pressure US energy defaults – such as China weakness and a falling oil price – we find it nonetheless revealing that when the Fed stopped QE, leveraged capital structures in the US credit market began to suffer. “Misallocation of capital” had come home to roost.

Coming full circle, this is why it's imperative that the "Goldilocks" macro backdrop of solid growth and still-subdued inflation persists. The more inflation pressure there is, the faster central banks have to move to normalize. The faster they move to normalize, the faster the flow of asset purchases that supports the dynamic outlined above dissipates.

This is why everyone is obsessing over inflation data. This is also why everyone is so concerned about the expansionary lean on fiscal policy both in the U.S. and abroad. The more expansionary fiscal policy becomes against a backdrop of tapering central banks, the further into positive territory the net supply of purchasable securities gets and thereby the more we have to lean on price sensitive investors who will demand a better deal for what they're buying.

As is normally the case with my posts on those charts from Citi, I'll simply close by asking anyone who is skeptical of the notion that markets are propped up by central bank liquidity the following question: is it your contention that the first two charts shown above are a coincidence?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.