Powell Doctrine: The Fourth (Rate Hike) Protocol

In his first testimony to both houses, Chairman Powell had the unenviable task of presenting an image of continuity from the Yellen Fed, whilst introducing his own personal note of change, in order not to beg the question of why he was elected in the first place. There is a school of thought which believes that his election is part of the process of the White House’s extended grip on the economic policy making executive. Chairman Powell therefore had to sound similar to Yellen but also to sound significantly different, in order to appear independent and credible.

The first article in this year’s series noted San Francisco Fed President John Williams attempting to get the subject of inflation targeting onto incoming Chairman Powell’s agenda asap. The market swoon in early February was then suggested as putting plans for this on hold, until the immediate priority of crushing volatility had been achieved.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester also emerged as a self-appointed key individual to drive the reform of the Fed’s communication strategy. Latterly, it has been rumored that she is now in contention for the Vice Chair position; so her emergence is a little more than just self-promotion.

Mester’s rhetoric has assumed more gravitas, than her standard three rate hikes or more guidance baseline shows, over the course of this first quarter. Most recently, she chose to confirm the fact that the subject of inflation targeting has indeed been postponed until later in the year; and also that the bar to its adoption is “high” in her opinion. The last report noted that Fed communication policy and execution is not fit for current purpose in relation to managing the fall in the US Dollar and simultaneous exit from QE. There is thus clear context and need for Mester’s remedial services; and she appears to have unofficially stepped up the plate for this new role.

Non-voting St Louis Fed President James Bullard took the liberty, of being the last Fed speaker pre-Powell testimony, to frame the Chairman’s as yet unspoken words. Bullard is a one rate hike and done believer; although his conviction has been shaken enough, by the recent inflation spike, to make his view more data dependent going forward. His latest commentary reflected this data dependency, which now causes his him to worry that the Fed might become overly restrictive; if it presses on with interest rate increases that are not confirmed by the numbers.

To get to his position, Bullard has however adopted the pre-condition that the global environment of low productivity growth is a secular trend. Investors have an elevated appetite for safe assets in this environment according to him. This implies that there is a corresponding suppression of benchmark risk-free interest rates. He does not make note of the fact that global central banks also have the same risk averse appetite as investors; which is effectively crowding out said private investors from the no-risk asset classes and creating an alleged bubble in riskier assets. Bullard fails to understand that central banks including the Fed, have in large part created the secular phase of low productivity, to which he refers as the status quo, by not allowing business failure and rewarding mediocre low productivity with low rates of interest. Applying Bullard’s circular logic, central banks should respond to Stagflation with monetary policy that preserves it.

New White House nominated Fed Governor Randal Quarles also spoke in advance of and therefore added to the framing of Powell’s upcoming testimony. In the last report, Quarles was noted as an optimist on the economy and “a low interest rate kind of guy”. His latest commentary was more of the same Goldilock’s story, with growth being unlocked by the White House policies; but not in a way that will unleash rampant inflation and the need to address it with anything more than a gradualist return to monetary policy normality.

Chairman Powell had thus been set up well in advance by his colleagues and the White House. His showcase testimonial delivery was therefore an opportunity to observe where and whom he would choose to fail and/or let down….. including himself.

The last report in this series was also specifically interested in key signals from Chairman Powell about the following questions:

Has Chairman Yellen’s “mystery” missing inflation ball been dropped by Powell?

Will Chairman Powell reform Fed communication policy along the lines suggested by Loretta Mester?

Will the February Monetary Policy Report serve as baseline template for monetary policy action going forward?

Chairman Powell’s testimony addressed the transition phase in the glowing terms that “Chair Yellen and I have worked to ensure a smooth leadership transition and provide for continuity in monetary policy”. His prepared statement then opined that the Fed remained data dependent, in view of the healthy economic recovery yet subdued inflation dynamics. In relation to guidance, he strongly hinted that this will change, in line with Mester’s prescriptions. He also confirmed that the February Monetary Policy Report will be used a baseline template for policy making and communication immediately going forward.

As Powell confirmed: “In evaluating the stance of monetary policy, the FOMC routinely consults monetary policy rules that connect prescriptions for the policy rate with variables associated with our mandated objectives. Personally, I find these rule prescriptions helpful. Careful judgments are required about the measurement of the variables used, as well as about the implications of the many issues these rules do not take into account. I would like to note that this Monetary Policy Report provides further discussion of monetary policy rules and their role in the Federal Reserve’s policy process, extending the analysis we introduced in July”.

Chairman Powell almost got away with playing the two-handed data dependent economist in his testimony. His Q&A however unravelled somewhat. Responding to Carolyn Maloney (Rep: New York) he opined that: “Thank you, Ms. Maloney. You're right that every quarter, every participant in the FOMC submits a projection of what they feel is going to happen to the economy and also their projection for appropriate monetary policy. And at the December meeting, the median participant called for three rate increases in 2018. Now since then -- we will submit another projection, all of us, in three weeks -- but since then, what we’ve seen is incoming data that suggests that strengthening in the economy. We’ve seen continuing strength in the labor market. We’ve seen some data that will, in my case, add some confidence to my view that inflation is moving up to target. We’ve also seen continued strength around the globe, and we’ve seen fiscal policy become more stimulative. So I think each of us is going to be taking the developments since the December meeting into account and writing down our new rate paths as we go into the March meeting, and I wouldn’t want to prejudge that.” And with those words, he not only fumbled Yellen’s “mystery” ball but punted it out of bounds. Four rate hikes this year were clearly placed firmly on the table in Mr Market’s mind despite the equivocal prepared testimony.

Powell then tried to repair the damage, in his following day’s testimony, by reiterating that gradualism remains the Fed’s position on normalization. He was too late. The damage had been done. The only thing for it, was for Powell’s colleagues to come to his rescue; and dig him out of the hole by framing four rate hikes as a positive development.

New York Fed President Bill Dudley responded with alacrity. He supported Powell ably, by framing four interest hikes this year as gradual. His commentary did also however highlight the fact that Fed guidance is a cottage industry that is in need of serious reform from the Chairman down.

Non-voting Minnesota Fed President Neel Kashkari, then put his unique spin on the Powell cover-up initiative. His unique spin was framed by his own strong view that Yellen’s “mystery” should not be overlooked. He is looking for three things before he will recommend further interest rate hikes; which are “wage growth” continuing “to build”, “inflation moving toward” the 2-percent target and “more evidence that the slack in the labor market is being used up”.

As the Fed cleans up its guidance act this year, following Loretta Mester’s guidelines to make its own policy rules of thumb more transparent, the San Francisco Fed has brought the subject matter of the yield curve into the process. A recently published study by the San Francisco Fed has found that an inverting yield curve is still the best predictor of recession available. Currently the yield curve is flat, despite a recent inconsequential steepening, but the research shows that it is not in recession signalling territory just yet. Going forward, the Fed collectively may try to do more to influence the yield curve and its guidance potential.

Just as consensus was developing that the Fed will hike interest rates four times this year, President Trump dropped his trade bombshell. The Fed now has a new headwind to factor in, which could blow in the form of higher inflation and a weak economic activity as trade friction between nations ensues.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan had the unenviable task of being the first Fed-responder to the trade war threat. Whilst noting its obvious negative impacts, he was also quick to point out that it should not alter the current baseline on interest rates hikes at this point in time. Fed Governor Lael Brainard and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic followed Kaplan; and noted that the negative halo effect of uncertainty,surrounding what may or may not transpire on the tariff front, is a headwind in and of itself. Despite all this conjecture, Brainard however sees sufficient tailwinds in the economy to sustain the current gradual process of interest rate increases; and on the contrary would still not rule out four rate hikes this year.

Stepping back from the potential trade war headwind, Kansas Fed President Esther George threw light on the pertinent issue of what may happen if the Fed halts its normalization process in light of this perceived headwind. She noted that asset markets have become distorted by the Fed’s failure to exit QE. Applying her logic, an absurd situation is being created; whereby failure to exit QE based on a new trade war threat will push asset valuations way beyond what the weakened global economy can sustain.

Based on George’s analysis, asset prices thus no longer reflect economic fundamentals; but rather reflect the general level of central bank liquidity in capital markets. If this liquidity never gets into the real economy (and why should it, if people fear a global trade war?) there will be no inflation. The ensuing lack of inflation and global economic headwind will then convince the Fed to either do nothing or even ease further. Yellen’s “mystery” is therefore one of her own making. The missing inflation is in fact in inflated asset prices. Esther George would like to end this dangerous buy the dip feedback loop now before it gets to a further extreme level.

In the absence of hard facts and data in relation to future trade wars, the Fed is clearly biased in favor on continuing with its normalization process. Powell and his colleagues are lucky that they are on a gradual normalization trajectory, which can be paused at any time if the data conflicts. In the event of a trade war, all bets on rate hikes would be off. The lack of a conventional interest rate cushion, would also mean that unconventional monetary policy would figure swiftly in any response to new recession signals.

The current datum set by the latest February Employment Situation report, showing healthy job creation sans wage inflation, leaves the Fed with the option to continue to build its conventional interest rate cushion more swiftly or to continue to be gradual. Current perceptions suggest that it may press on more swiftly with building the cushion.

Noted Dove, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans addressed this option with his commentary, immediately post-employment data. He characterized the data as “very strong”, but then added his disclaimer that “I (Evans) continue to be nervous of inflation underrunning 2%”. The Fed is lucky to have this option, given the volatility in relation to the incoming headlines on trade.

Evans also provided some interesting perspective on the potential for reform of the Fed’s communication and behavior on Chairman Powell’s watch. Like Loretta Mester previously, Evans set a high bar for any adaptation or change of the current status quo; thereby promoting continuity and stability, at the risk of entrenching groupthink and other related anachronisms. He put this inertia down to poor public understanding and hence perception of the Fed; which belies the fact that communication policy is in desperate need of reform.

Evans did however seem keen to promote the wider understanding that an inflation target of 2% is symmetrical and may therefore be overshot for some time, without a compensating tightening of monetary policy. Further work in promoting this idea, coming on the back of the halo effect from the recent employment data, may just be enough to nudge the yield curve into steepening; in order to unlock the normal environment and expectations that the Fed is striving so hard to create.

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren appeared to sum up the spirit of the immediate times best, with an appropriately entitled and timed speech on the day of the latest employment report. Being delivered post-data, as the last official communication before the quiet period pre-FOMC meeting, Rosengren’s lingering words frame perceptions of the upcoming meeting with a greater significance. Rhetorically answering the key intelligence question in the title “Why Continuing to Remove Monetary Accommodation is Appropriate” the short and medium term was covered in a way that positively spins three, or four or even more interest rate increases. Yellen’s “mystery” has been forgotten and nobody cares (apart from Bullard and Kashkari) …. for now.

